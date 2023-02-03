ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

guitar.com

Rift Amplification Elysium review: proving that fuzz doesn’t have to be fuzzy

Luxurious quality meets design ingenuity in a player-friendly fuzz that writes its own formula. Sometimes it seems like there’s an arms race going on in the world of fuzz. Who can make their pedal more fat, spluttery and plaster-crackingly fearsome than everyone else’s? But the second stompbox from esteemed British brand Rift Amplification takes a different approach… by playing it cool.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $46 Refresh Gives “Cheap-Looking” 1990s Interior Doors a Hint of Vintage Charm

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Beautiful interior doors (think: big, brass knobs, cool paneling, inset windows or mirrors) are some of the building blocks that make up beautiful homes. But even if your house or apartment doesn’t start with great doors, that doesn’t mean you can’t zhuzh them up and make them look a little fancier. You can paint, add trim, add wallpaper, add a decorative film, or even add fabric to boring doors if you choose.
guitar.com

Guitar at the Grammys 2023: Wet Leg, Nirvana, Turnstile and More

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards has come to an end. Winners from Sunday night ran the gamut from emerging stars like Samara Joy to seasoned Grammy veterans like Beyoncé, Harry Styles and Sam Smith. For those unacquainted with the glitzy event, let’s check out how the guitar world has...
decoholic.org

Bringing a Touch of Moorish Magic to Your Kitchen: Unlock the Beauty of Moorish Design

Have you ever wanted to give your kitchen a unique and stylish makeover? If so, then you should consider Moorish design. Moorish design is an elegant and timeless style that blends the influence of Islamic, Spanish, and North African cultures. With its eye-catching geometric patterns and vibrant colors, Moorish design can transform any kitchen into a beautiful and inviting space.

