Read full article on original website
Related
NME
The Anchoress shares cover of Manic Street Preachers’ ‘This Is Yesterday’
The Anchoress has shared a cover Manic Street Preachers‘ ‘This Is Yesterday’. The singer-songwriter posted her stripped down version of ‘The Holy Bible’ track on her Bandcamp page. You can listen to it here. “To mark the return of Bandcamp Friday, I wanted to return...
NME
Korn have surprised fans by releasing new EP ‘Requiem Mass’
Korn have surprised their fans by releasing new EP, ‘Requiem Mass’ this week. It comes amost a year to the day that Korn released their last album ‘Reqiuem‘, and to mark the milestone, the band have surprised released a new EP to fans. Reviewing Korn’s ‘Requiem’...
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
NME
Watch Madonna introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at 2023 Grammys
Madonna introduced Kim Petras and Sam Smith for their performance at the 2023 Grammys last night (February 5) with a speech about controversy. The two artists reunited on stage to deliver a fiery performance of their hit single ‘Unholy’ at the annual awards show. Before they took to...
NME
Brian May says Queen used to get “irritated” when audiences sang along to songs
Brian May has said Queen used to get “irritated” by crowds singing every line to their songs during their earliest days as a band. Speaking to Total Guitar magazine, May said initially, they just wanted fans to listen to the lyrics they’d spent hours coming up with.
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
NME
Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne and more close 2023 Grammys with ‘God Did’
Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne and more closed out the 2023 Grammys last night (February 6) with a stunning performance of ‘God Did’. The annual awards show took place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and celebrated the best in music of the last 12 months. After a...
NME
Linkin Park announce release of never-heard-before song ‘Lost’
Linkin Park have announced the release of a new song titled ‘Lost’ – listen to a clip below. The band shared the news on social media earlier today (February 6), writing: ““Lost,” a new, never-before-heard song from the Meteora archives. Out Friday, February 10th.”
NME
Royal Blood announce homecoming Brighton Beach show
Royal Blood have announced a massive hometown show on Brighton beach – find out more and sign-up for pre-sale access here. The show will take place this summer (July 29) on Brighton beach, with special guests due to be announced. The band shared the news on their social media...
NME
Documentary series about Lollapalooza festival greenlit at Paramount+
A documentary series about music festival Lollapalooza has been greenlit, with streaming service Paramount+ on board to distribute. The three-part series is titled Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza. It is directed by Michael John Warren, in partnership with Lollapalooza’s current promoter, C3 Presents. According to a press statement, Lolla will document the evolution of the titular event over the span of 30 years, while taking a closer look at the festival’s founder, Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell.
NME
‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake’ producer teases further changes in future instalments
Yoshinori Kitase, the producer of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, has teased further changes across the upcoming instalments. The first chapter of the remake was released in 2020, with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth due for release in 2023 before an as-of-yet-unnanounced third game completes the trilogy. In a four-star review of...
NME
Liam Gallagher reveals recovery from hip operation: “Riverdance here I come”
Liam Gallagher has revealed that he’s recovering from a hip operation. The former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman took to Twitter to tell fans that he had the operation last week and that “all went well”. He joked that he would soon be taking part in ‘Riverdance’ – a reference to the Irish dance group known for their fast routines. He also thanked all the doctors and nurses who looked after him.
NME
Harry Styles wins Album Of The Year at 2023 Grammys: “This doesn’t happen to people like me very often”
Harry Styles won Album Of The Year at the 2023 Grammys tonight (February 5) for his third solo album ‘Harry’s House’. The star was one of the big winners at this year’s event, which took place at the crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The final award...
She Spent Two Years Writing for an Acclaimed Album — and Made Only $4,000
After years of struggle and even a few months of homelessness, Kimberly “Kaydence” Krysiuk was sure her big break as a songwriter had finally arrived. In August 2018, Ariana Grande released her fourth album, Sweetener, and there, at Number 12 on the track list, was the acerbic kiss-off ballad “Better Off,” co-written by Krysiuk two years earlier over a Hit-Boy beat. At age 27, she had achieved every young songwriter’s dream, her lyrics and melodies sent aloft via a superstar’s silky voice. The world was hearing her work. Big money, she assumed, was on its way. At the time, she...
NME
Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane wins award for drum performance at tribute concert
Taylor Hawkins‘ 16-year-old son Shane has won a prestigious drumming award for his performance of the Foo Fighters song ‘My Hero’. Shane’s turn behind the kit was considered one of the standout moments of the concert held for his father in Wembley Stadium last September. In recognition of his performance, the Drumeo Awards gave him the coveted prize of Drum Performance of the Year.
New this week: ‘Your Place or Mine’ and ‘All That Breathes’
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week. — Shaunak Sen’s “All That Breathes,” one of the more transfixing and beautiful documentaries of the past year, is about a pair of brothers in New Dehli who make a makeshift clinic to mend and heal the birds of prey who are increasingly falling to Earth in the pollution-choked Indian capital. The film, nominated for best documentary at the Academy Awards, is a stirring and poetic portrait of ecological urban rescue that begins streaming on HBO Max on Tuesday. (It also premieres on HBO on Tuesday.) Nadeem Shehzad and Mohammad Saud may be amateurs, but they’ve saved some 20,000 birds.
NME
Viral sea shanty ‘The Wellerman’ gets ‘Dead Space’ remix thanks to remake easter egg
Players have discovered a rendition of viral sea shanty ‘The Wellerman’ hidden inside EA Motive’s recent Dead Space remake. The classic sea shanty went viral on TikTok in early 2021 thanks to musician Nathan Evans and inspired plenty of tributes, from NFTs to a heavy metal version via Trivium’s Matt Heafy.
NME
Watch Migos’ Quavo honour Takeoff during Grammys In Memoriam segment
Migos’ Quavo honoured his late bandmate and nephew Takeoff during the 2023 Grammys In Memoriam segment. This year, the sombre section of the awards show was split into three parts, with Quavo leading the middle third. Joined by a choir, the rapper performed ‘Without You’, the track he had...
NME
Adele on the only reason she’s going to the Super Bowl
Adele has declared the only reason she’s going to the Super Bowl this weekend is to watch Rihanna‘s highly anticipated halftime show. Rihanna is set to perform live for the first time in five years on Sunday (February 12) at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, an opportunity she has previously described as “an entertainer’s dream”.
Comments / 0