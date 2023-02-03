Read full article on original website
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Feb. 3-5
PHOENIX — A student who brought a gun to an East Valley Campus was arrested, a man died in a car wreck after a driver ran a red light and Mint Dispensary will host a 3-day cannabis party prior to the Super Bowl. Here are some of the biggest...
KTAR.com
Arizona National Guard answers call of duty at WM Phoenix Open, Super Bowl
PHOENIX – Arizona’s National Guard will be on the job this week at two of the country’s busiest sporting events hosted in metro Phoenix. Army and Air Guard will have a presence at the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament Thursday through Sunday in Scottsdale and Super Bowl LVII on Sunday in Glendale, in a multiagency show of force.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Arizona (Yes, Arizona!)
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Arizona (Yes, Arizona!) Arizona tends to conjure images of sand, heat, sun, and desert. After all, for the vast majority of the state, these are the defining features! As one of the most arid and sandy states in the US, Arizona’s hot and dusty reputation has been earned for good reason. Still, despite its characterization as just a desert, there is a lot more to Arizona. Today, we are going to discover a place where it actually snows in Arizona. We’ll also discuss the biggest blizzard the state has ever seen. Let’s get started!
capitalbnews.org
Black Americans are moving to Phoenix in historic numbers. Few are finding a better life.
This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
queencreeksuntimes.com
ADOT: Weekend freeway travel advisory for Phoenix area Feb. 3-6
A limited number of lane restrictions and ramp closures are scheduled for improvement projects along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, Feb. 3-6, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). No full freeway closures are scheduled. The following weekend freeway restrictions are scheduled:. Eastbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane overnight...
KGUN 9
New transmission line to increase energy reliability between AZ and CA
PHOENIX — A 125-mile transmission line is being built between Arizona and California – after nearly a decade of planning. The line, called the Ten West Link, will make it possible to send solar and wind energy between the two states. The director of the Sierra Club’s Arizona chapter, Sandy Bahr, said it’s beneficial for both states.
a-z-animals.com
Arizona Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
A popular landing place for snowbirds of all ages, the Arizona allergy season doesn’t stop people from enjoying its warm climate. However, the higher-than-average temperatures found in this desert state mean more plants grow, and they are capable of growing for much longer. What does this mean for allergies in the state of Arizona, and how can you help your symptoms subside?
Peoria Residents to Welcome a New Mr. Fries Man in 2023
The California-born franchise lets you load up delicious fries with nearly any protein you want.
fox10phoenix.com
$100K in property stolen from Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix
The Super Bowl Experience kicked off in downtown Phoenix this weekend, just days away from the big game. Police say $100,000 worth of property was stolen from the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. Police said that "production property" was stolen from a third-party vendor parked at the event.
resilience.org
Who knew? There are limits to growth in the American West
The most recent poster child for the failure to understand resource limits is the town of Rio Verde Foothills, an unincorporated part of Maricopa County in Arizona adjacent to Scottsdale. The town’s residents were blindside recently, when the City of Scottsdale ceased allowing water trucks to fill up from the city’s water system to service the hundreds of homes in Rio Verde which lack water wells and use water tanks.
fox10phoenix.com
All hands on deck: Scottsdale PD steps up enforcement during WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - With a million visitors expected just for the WM Phoenix Open, the same weekend as the Super Bowl in town, law enforcement agencies are expected to step up, and you might see officers from other departments helping out. For Saturday's kickoff event, the Concert in the Coliseum...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Arizona’s Top Shopping Center Redeveloper Unveils His Latest Transformation at 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale
It was the beginning of the new millennium. The year was 2000 when Arizona Redeveloper and Entrepreneur Michael Pollack purchased Glenfair Plaza at the NW corner of 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale. At the time of purchase Glenfair Plaza had become an eyesore with recent tenant departures...
In deep-red corner of Arizona, threat of losing water starts to outweigh fear of regulation
Driving along county roads that are little more than dirt paths, Tim Walsh remarked that the expansive valley below the Long Mountain range used to be no more than tumbleweeds and scraggly cactuses.
KTAR.com
Over $100K in production equipment stolen near NFL Experience in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A theft investigation is underway after police said over $100,000 worth of production equipment was stolen near the NFL Experience in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. Officers responded to a report of the theft around 5 p.m. to Second and Washington streets, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Radix Law partner helps launch ride-share carts in Scottsdale ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Free rides are coming to Old Town Scottsdale. In a matter of weeks, those looking for a ride will be able to call for one through a mobile app to take them through Scottsdale’s entertainment district at no charge. GEST Carts is looking to launch its ride-share service the week of Feb. 5 — just in time for Super Bowl week when Scottsdale is anticipating big crowds and parties. GEST is an acronym for Green Easy Safe Transportation, and its carts are 100% electric.
KTAR.com
Glendale ranks 4th in study of worst commutes in US
PHOENIX — In a new study of U.S. cities, Glendale ranked fourth in terms of the nation’s worst commutes. Per the study: “Roughly 1 in 10 workers commute for more than an hour in Glendale, which ranks 12th-highest for this metric. “Between 2016 and 2021, the share...
AZFamily
Concrete blocks crush 2 men to death at a Buckeye-area farm
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are dead after they were pinned underneath several concrete blocks on a farm in the Buckeye area on Thursday morning. It happened around 8:30 a.m. near Lower River Road and Johnson Road, which is about 40 miles west of Phoenix. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said cinder blocks fell on them. When deputies arrived, the men, identified as 46-year-old Pedro Reveles and 55-year-old Oliberto Vazquez, were dead. Detectives are investigating what led up to the deaths.
KTAR.com
Phoenix construction firm lands job preparing State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII
A fast-growing construction company said working on preparing State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII is paying early dividends. Jesus Jaramillo, president of Phoenix-based Elite Civil Construction, said his firm was one of more than 200 companies selected out of about 1,800 applications for the NFL’s Business Connect program. The program aims to diversify contracts with suppliers and provide networking opportunities for local companies.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooling down for the start of the week
PHOENIX — After a beautiful and warm weekend a cold front will begin to move into Arizona overnight resulting in cooler and breezy conditions in the Valley on Monday. Across Northern and Eastern Arizona the system will bring a chance of snow showers along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains.
AZFamily
24 pounds of meth found in car driving through Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — 24 pounds of meth were found in a vehicle passing through Flagstaff on its way to Phoenix from Los Angeles. Coconino County deputies, along with K9 Team Cpt. Waibel and K9 Dex, stopped a vehicle on Saturday headed east on I-40 near Two Guns around 7 a.m. The driver told deputies that he was passing through, driving from Los Angeles to Phoenix. Cpt. Waibel searched the vehicle with the K9 and found a large bag with several heat-sealed bags of methamphetamine inside the passenger compartment.
