Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan leaders fight to secure Selfridge air base’s future with new mission
Michigan leaders were making the case to bring a new air force mission to Selfridge Air Base in a series of new letters to the Air Force. Every member of the House of Representatives from Michigan, except Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI14), both Senators Debbie Stabenow (D), Gary Peters (D), and Governor Gretchen Whitmer have sent letters to the Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendell.
Dems could cut you a check; primary palooza: Your guide to Michigan politics
🍾 Happy Sunday! Hope you’re thawing out from a chilly week. 🥶 Folks in the Lower Peninsula will thankfully enjoy some 40-degree days next week. Until then, a piping-hot week of news kept the MLive politics team warm, so let’s dive in. 1. 🖋️ Inflation relief...
Michigan plans to move presidential primary date to February
This week's Capital Rundown breaks down all the major headlines
Gov. Whitmer proposal: A $180 check for each Michigan tax filer
LANSING — Each Michigan tax filer would share in the state's record budget surplus by receiving a check for $180 under a proposal from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic majority leaders in the House and Senate. The checks could be issued as soon as this spring or early summer, Whitmer spokesperson Bobby Leddy said. The total cost of the checks, which would come from the general fund, will be $800 million, he said. ...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made
There exists enough resources to provide the 10 million people of our state the energy they need. What Michigan lacks is the political will to insist on reliable energy, preferring instead weather-dependent sources such as wind and solar. Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made. The resources of the...
WZZM 13
Michigan Democrats unveil major tax cut plan
Democratic leaders say this tax cut would be the largest in decades. More details are expected on Monday morning.
Rick Haglund: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy
On a bitter December day in 2012, the Michigan Legislature passed legislation — disguised as a measure to give workers more “freedom”— that in reality was designed to strip the financial and political power of labor unions. Thousands of union members and their supporters protested at the Capitol, but to no avail. Republican lawmakers who […] The post Rick Haglund: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
publicnewsservice.org
Environmental Activists Adopt New Tactics to Battle Michigan Polluters
Broadcast version by Mark Richardson for Michigan News Connection with support from the Solutions Journalism Network. During the early 1970s, Michigan enacted a bold set of environmental laws that helped form an unprecedented check on the nation's industrial heartland. The state's water and air quality standards went beyond the minimum set by federal law, and it became a leader in managing natural resources and protecting wetlands.
Arab American News
Gov. Whitmer signs legislation changing Michigan’s presidential primary election date
LANSING — On Feb. 1, Governor Whitmer signed Senate Bill 13, sponsored by state Senator Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield), moving the state’s presidential primary from the second Tuesday in March to February 27, 2024, and to the fourth Tuesday in February for each presidential primary election following. “As a...
wkzo.com
Groups to rally at Pfizer Monday to protest reported vaccine experimentation
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Members of the Michigan State legislature, Michigan for Vaccine Choice, the Grand New Party PAC, the Michigan Conservative Coalition, and other groups will hold a rally Monday at the Pfizer plant in Kalamazoo Monday. The groups claim that Pfizer is conducting experiments on COVID-19...
This Michigan City Has Had The Most Snow In America For The Past 30 Years!
Growing up in Michigan I felt like we got a good amount of snow. But I had no clue that one city in Michigan has been the snowiest city in all of America for the past 30 years. Michigan's Snowiest City Gets A Lot Of Lake Effect Snow. I grew...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
fox2detroit.com
'Inflation relief' checks: Gov. Whitmer to unveil plan that would send rebate checks to taxpayers
(FOX 2) - The Michigan governor wants to send inflation relief checks to residents as part of the Democrats' new tax cut plan. She will reveal the dollar amount the governor wants in the rebate checks Monday. Details about the plan were discussed during a 9:15 a.m. press conference. Read...
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
2 Michigan-based companies score Top 10s in a national workplace survey
Scores of companies either headquartered in Michigan or with a significant presence in the state have been named a 2023 Top Workplace in the national contest that celebrates outstanding employers. Two companies headquartered in Michigan — Detroit-based Ally Financial and Southfield-based Credit Acceptance— were ranked in the Top 10 in...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 1 Snowiest in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
wcsx.com
Is Michigan Going to Be a Climate Haven?
For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
To The Point: State budget and tax reduction
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Republican leader in the statehouse says there is a plan to move hundreds of millions of tax dollars within state budgets and do away with a scheduled tax reduction but the governor’s office says that’s not so. “Early this week I got word that Governor Whitmer was planning to […]
fox2detroit.com
Former Michigan House leader has phone seized amid federal probe
(AP) - A former leader of the Michigan House had his phone seized as part of a federal investigation that involved grand jury subpoenas, search warrants and bank records, according to court documents. The details were disclosed in a lawsuit against Rick Johnson and his wife, Janice, over fees charged...
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan Democrats seek to codify LGBTQ civil-rights protections
LANSING — Katie Kilpatrick says she remembers perking up her ears when she was getting ready for her daughter’s fifth-grade camp. “I am transgender,” Kilpatrick’s daughter had just told a male classmate. “I feel like a girl on the inside, but I have parts like a boy on the outside.”
Comments / 3