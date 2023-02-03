ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 3

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan leaders fight to secure Selfridge air base’s future with new mission

Michigan leaders were making the case to bring a new air force mission to Selfridge Air Base in a series of new letters to the Air Force. Every member of the House of Representatives from Michigan, except Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI14), both Senators Debbie Stabenow (D), Gary Peters (D), and Governor Gretchen Whitmer have sent letters to the Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendell.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Gov. Whitmer proposal: A $180 check for each Michigan tax filer

LANSING — Each Michigan tax filer would share in the state's record budget surplus by receiving a check for $180 under a proposal from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic majority leaders in the House and Senate. The checks could be issued as soon as this spring or early summer, Whitmer spokesperson Bobby Leddy said. The total cost of the checks, which would come from the general fund, will be $800 million, he said. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made

There exists enough resources to provide the 10 million people of our state the energy they need. What Michigan lacks is the political will to insist on reliable energy, preferring instead weather-dependent sources such as wind and solar. Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made. The resources of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Rick Haglund: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy

On a bitter December day in 2012, the Michigan Legislature passed legislation — disguised as a measure to give workers more “freedom”— that in reality was designed to strip the financial and political power of labor unions. Thousands of union members and their supporters protested at the Capitol, but to no avail. Republican lawmakers who […] The post Rick Haglund: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
publicnewsservice.org

Environmental Activists Adopt New Tactics to Battle Michigan Polluters

Broadcast version by Mark Richardson for Michigan News Connection with support from the Solutions Journalism Network. During the early 1970s, Michigan enacted a bold set of environmental laws that helped form an unprecedented check on the nation's industrial heartland. The state's water and air quality standards went beyond the minimum set by federal law, and it became a leader in managing natural resources and protecting wetlands.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 1 Snowiest in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Is Michigan Going to Be a Climate Haven?

For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

To The Point: State budget and tax reduction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Republican leader in the statehouse says there is a plan to move hundreds of millions of tax dollars within state budgets and do away with a scheduled tax reduction but the governor’s office says that’s not so. “Early this week I got word that Governor Whitmer was planning to […]
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Former Michigan House leader has phone seized amid federal probe

(AP) - A former leader of the Michigan House had his phone seized as part of a federal investigation that involved grand jury subpoenas, search warrants and bank records, according to court documents. The details were disclosed in a lawsuit against Rick Johnson and his wife, Janice, over fees charged...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan Democrats seek to codify LGBTQ civil-rights protections

LANSING — Katie Kilpatrick says she remembers perking up her ears when she was getting ready for her daughter’s fifth-grade camp. “I am transgender,” Kilpatrick’s daughter had just told a male classmate. “I feel like a girl on the inside, but I have parts like a boy on the outside.”
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy