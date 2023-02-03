ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

WPBF News 25

Soggy Sunday, heavy rainfall

On and off light showers will continue this evening. More rain is expected into the overnight hours across South Florida and the Treasure Coast. A soggy Sunday is on tap with the first batch of showers wrapping up near noon and then a second swath of rain for the afternoon.
WPBF News 25

What a dry winter means for Florida

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — During the first month of the New Year, South Florida waslower than the average amount of rainfall in January by almost 3 inches. La Nina conditions will continue the be the dominant influence throughout the month of February, according to the Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook.
FLORIDA STATE
PSki17

Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.

Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
veronews.com

Northeast cold wave hampers Breeze flights

HARTFORD, Connecticut— Breeze Airways, the new airline serving Vero Beach, ran into a spot of bad luck on its first full weekend of service with the unprecedented cold wave that hit the Northeast. Breeze’s Saturday flight from Bradley Field, the airport serving the metropolitan areas of Hartford and Springfield,...
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Cold front to bring cooler air and rain to Sebastian, Florida

We’ve had a great week for weather, but a cold front is moving through today, bringing showers and cooler temperatures to Sebastian, Florida. Winds will be 15 to 20 mph on Friday, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The forecast shows a daytime high of only 72 for Saturday, and most showers will be on Sunday.
SEBASTIAN, FL
fox35orlando.com

These Florida cities ranked among best staycation spots in the U.S.

Imagine this. You've run out of vacation time for the year, or simply just can't afford to get away — especially in this economy. If you're lucky enough to reside in Florida, the options for an enjoyable staycation are plenty. A new report has listed several Florida cities as the top staycation destinations in the U.S.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core

The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, the state of Florida is a peninsula bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. This sunny state is a well-known vacation destination, drawing hordes of tourists every year due to its large number of beaches, swaying palm trees, and warm weather. Florida contains both subtropical and tropical climates, with the southernmost part of the state being the most tropical. Thunderstorms and hurricanes are frequent in Florida, with humid summers bringing in lots of rain. But what’s the coldest temperature ever recorded in Florida?
FLORIDA STATE
getawaycouple.com

The Best Hot Springs in Florida You Have to Visit

Florida has many hot attractions, including some of its natural springs. They are among the many reasons the Sunshine State is a fantastic place to visit almost year-round. The hot springs in Florida are relaxing places to soak or float, and they are also pristine estuaries. They aren’t like the springs out west, one of which is one of the largest of its kind in the world.
FLORIDA STATE
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

St Lucie County Single Family Homes December 2022 Market Report

St Lucie County Single Family Homes December 2022 Market Report. The December 2022 St Lucie County Single Family Home market continues to show weaker sales activity when compared to last year. The inventory numbers are growing, but we are facing headwinds with increasing mortgage rates. Price increases seem to have moderated which may be an indication for future increased sales activity. Closed sales were down by 39.1% for the month compared to last year (in November they were down by 33.8%). New sales under contract (new pending sales) decreased by 25.6% (they were down by 44.1% last month).
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
tourcounsel.com

Vero Beach Fashion Outlets | Outlet mall in Florida

Famous for it's factory outlet stores, Vero Beach Fashion Outlets offers great bargains and outstanding dining opportunities. Vero Beach Fashion Outlets is in Florida, city Vero Beach. Vero Beach Fashion Outlets is situated on adress 1824 94th Drive, Vero Beach, FL 32966-3612. Address: 1824 94th Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32966,...
VERO BEACH, FL
click orlando

Interstate 95 cleared after crash in rain slowed traffic near Melbourne

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The rightmost lane of southbound Interstate 95 was temporarily blocked Sunday morning near Melbourne as Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash. Troopers were dispatched to mile marker 177 (near Palm Bay Road) to a crash with injuries at 10:29 a.m., records show. [TRENDING:...
MELBOURNE, FL
Bay News 9

Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?

PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
FLORIDA STATE

