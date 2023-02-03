Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida witness says concert goers watched bright orange objects in sky instead of stageRoger MarshVero Beach, FL
Announcing the 2023 Fort Pierce Seafood & Pirate FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFort Pierce, FL
Leading discount retail store chain opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
Free Admission Day: Ft. Pierce Manatee CenterKristin Leigh WilsonFort Pierce, FL
2023 Florida Craft Brew & WingfestKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
WPBF News 25
Soggy Sunday, heavy rainfall
On and off light showers will continue this evening. More rain is expected into the overnight hours across South Florida and the Treasure Coast. A soggy Sunday is on tap with the first batch of showers wrapping up near noon and then a second swath of rain for the afternoon.
WPBF News 25
What a dry winter means for Florida
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — During the first month of the New Year, South Florida waslower than the average amount of rainfall in January by almost 3 inches. La Nina conditions will continue the be the dominant influence throughout the month of February, according to the Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook.
Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.
Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
veronews.com
Northeast cold wave hampers Breeze flights
HARTFORD, Connecticut— Breeze Airways, the new airline serving Vero Beach, ran into a spot of bad luck on its first full weekend of service with the unprecedented cold wave that hit the Northeast. Breeze’s Saturday flight from Bradley Field, the airport serving the metropolitan areas of Hartford and Springfield,...
sebastiandaily.com
Cold front to bring cooler air and rain to Sebastian, Florida
We’ve had a great week for weather, but a cold front is moving through today, bringing showers and cooler temperatures to Sebastian, Florida. Winds will be 15 to 20 mph on Friday, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The forecast shows a daytime high of only 72 for Saturday, and most showers will be on Sunday.
fox35orlando.com
These Florida cities ranked among best staycation spots in the U.S.
Imagine this. You've run out of vacation time for the year, or simply just can't afford to get away — especially in this economy. If you're lucky enough to reside in Florida, the options for an enjoyable staycation are plenty. A new report has listed several Florida cities as the top staycation destinations in the U.S.
a-z-animals.com
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, the state of Florida is a peninsula bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. This sunny state is a well-known vacation destination, drawing hordes of tourists every year due to its large number of beaches, swaying palm trees, and warm weather. Florida contains both subtropical and tropical climates, with the southernmost part of the state being the most tropical. Thunderstorms and hurricanes are frequent in Florida, with humid summers bringing in lots of rain. But what’s the coldest temperature ever recorded in Florida?
getawaycouple.com
The Best Hot Springs in Florida You Have to Visit
Florida has many hot attractions, including some of its natural springs. They are among the many reasons the Sunshine State is a fantastic place to visit almost year-round. The hot springs in Florida are relaxing places to soak or float, and they are also pristine estuaries. They aren’t like the springs out west, one of which is one of the largest of its kind in the world.
A Florida Native Shares Their Reasons for Leaving the State. Do You Agree?
Are there too many people moving to Florida and is life getting harder living in the Sunshine State?. The answer is yes according to one person. A Floridian on the Reddit website posted that after living in Florida their whole life, they had had enough and were moving.
Detours ahead: State to close Jupiter exits on Florida's Turnpike this weekend
JUPITER — The Florida Department of Transportation this weekend is demolishing toll booths at the north and southbound exits from Florida's Turnpike to Indiantown Road. The road work will close the exits from 2 a.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Monday. The state had originally planned to do the work...
sebastiandaily.com
Check out the new renovations at Captain Hirams Resort
We were invited to see some of the new renovations going on at the Capt. Hirams Resort in Sebastian, Florida. A lot of new rooms that are spectacular.
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
St Lucie County Single Family Homes December 2022 Market Report
St Lucie County Single Family Homes December 2022 Market Report. The December 2022 St Lucie County Single Family Home market continues to show weaker sales activity when compared to last year. The inventory numbers are growing, but we are facing headwinds with increasing mortgage rates. Price increases seem to have moderated which may be an indication for future increased sales activity. Closed sales were down by 39.1% for the month compared to last year (in November they were down by 33.8%). New sales under contract (new pending sales) decreased by 25.6% (they were down by 44.1% last month).
Remains found in Okeechobee County near where missing Lyft driver last reported
Human remains were found in Okeechobee County on Saturday, not far from where missing Lyft driver Gary Levin dropped off a passenger before he vanished on Monday.
tourcounsel.com
Vero Beach Fashion Outlets | Outlet mall in Florida
Famous for it's factory outlet stores, Vero Beach Fashion Outlets offers great bargains and outstanding dining opportunities. Vero Beach Fashion Outlets is in Florida, city Vero Beach. Vero Beach Fashion Outlets is situated on adress 1824 94th Drive, Vero Beach, FL 32966-3612. Address: 1824 94th Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32966,...
Florida sales tax holidays 2023: New & permanent savings proposed in DeSantis’ budget
The newly announced budget plan for Florida, the "Framework for Freedom," includes $2 billion in tax cuts with a nearly $115 billion spending plan.
sebastiandaily.com
In-House Oyster Tasting from Exclusive Treasure Coast Shellfish Farm in Sebastian
If you like oysters, you’ll enjoy those grown by Nicolette Mariano of Treasure Coast Shellfish; she farms them near Fisherman’s Landing on the Sembler Dock in Sebastian, Florida. We featured Mariano last November when she helped the City of Sebastian and Charles Sembler by saving the docks from...
This Is Florida's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
LoveFood has the scoop on every state's top 'mom and pop' restaurant.
click orlando
Interstate 95 cleared after crash in rain slowed traffic near Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The rightmost lane of southbound Interstate 95 was temporarily blocked Sunday morning near Melbourne as Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash. Troopers were dispatched to mile marker 177 (near Palm Bay Road) to a crash with injuries at 10:29 a.m., records show. [TRENDING:...
WPBF News 25
Search for missing Lyft driver intensifies in Okeechobee County after vehicle found states away
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Detectives in the city of Okeechobee are helping in the search for themissing Lyft driver, 74-year-old Gary Levin. Detective Sgt. Aurelio Almazan spoke with WPBF 25 News Friday evening and said "We have canvassed the city looking for any surveillance video that we could think of to help us in the investigation."
Bay News 9
Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?
PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
