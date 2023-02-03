David Ortiz – Big Papi – was in Houston on Sunday and talked about the Astros’ pitching staff in general and Framber Valdez in particular. “To be honest with you, if I owned the Astros, I’d give the guy a 10-year deal right now,” Ortiz said at the TriStar Collectors Show at NRG Arena. “He loves the game. He loves pitching. He wants to be good. I tell you, I’d give him a 10-year deal right now.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO