ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

MPM Premium Snags Sales Rights to Colombian Doc ‘Transfariana,’ Drops Trailer Ahead of its Berlinale World Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

By Anna Marie de la Fuente
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sRDex_0kbDcpmk00

Paris-based MPM Premium has snagged the international sales rights to French-Colombian documentary “Transfariana” ahead of its world premiere in the Berlinale’s Panorama section.

The documentary, by French director-cinematographer Joris Lachaise, explores the unusual collaboration between the since-disbanded Colombian guerrilla group FARC and the trans activist movement in Colombia that led to changes in local laws.

A TV version running 1.5 hours was acquired by European culture TV channel, Arte.

In a trailer bowing exclusively in Variety, it opens with Jaison Murillo introducing himself as a political prisoner and FARC guerrilla member. He relates how Trans Laura was transferred to his prison compound where they met and formed a relationship. He’s expelled by his group but it fires him up even more to fight for change. With the historic peace pact between the government and FARC paving the way for change, both marginalized communities find common ground in their struggle for their rights. “We’re fighters and agents of social transformation. We’re people who defend the utopias we believe in,” says Murillo.

“It’s a strong and impactful documentary which recounts the key victories that led to the Trans collective being accepted by the FARC and obtaining reparation from the Colombian state, known to be highly conservative,” said MPM Premium’s Quentin Worthington.

“We immediately fell for this unusual romance between a FARC soldier and a former trans sex worker,” he remarked, adding: “In addition, the modern and progressive approach towards Colombian politics convinced us right away that the film had something new to say about the new forces at play in Latin America.”

“Our company is passionate about Latin American films and documentaries,” said Worthington, adding that a notable recent pickup was Paraguay’s “Eami” by Paz Encina, which won the IFFR Tiger Award in 2022.

MPM Premium used 2020’s Ventana Sur market to unveil “The Pink Cloud,” from Brazil’s Iuli Gerbase, which went on to become a hit at the Sundance Festival.

Other past acquisitions include Brazilian films “Fogareu” by Flavia Neves,” “Shine your Eyes” by Matias Mariani (which was sold to Netflix), Argentine thrillers “The Silent Party” by Diego Fried and “The Fall of the Queens” by Lucas Turturro, and Chile’s “El Hombre del Futuro” by Felipe Ríos.

“We are particularly interested in highlighting potent stories from the Latin American continent, whose young talented directors can find a home with their first features under our ‘New Visions’ Label,” Worthington noted.

The 73rd Berlin Film Festival runs Feb. 16-26.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon’s Nike Film ‘Air’ to Get $7 Million Super Bowl Ad From Amazon, Plus Unprecedented Theatrical Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon is about to shake things up in the theatrical world. The studio is poised to give its Ben Affleck-Matt Damon drama “Air” an unprecedented theatrical release for a streaming service. Sources say Amazon will release the film, which centers on real-life shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and how he led Nike in its pursuit of basketball phenom Michael Jordan, on 3,000-plus screens domestically. In addition, Amazon is planning an exclusive theatrical window that’s comparable to or even longer than those from major studios. The film debuts in cinemas worldwide on April 5. After its exclusive theatrical run, the Affleck-helmed film will...
Variety

Box Office: M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Eyes No. 1 Opening to Dethrone ‘Avatar 2’

After eight weeks of release, “Avatar: The Way of Water” will likely abdicate the top slot at the box office this weekend, as M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller “Knock at the Cabin” and Paramount’s comedy “80 for Brady” look to open above the James Cameron film on domestic charts. Universal’s “Knock at the Cabin” brought in $5.4 million on Friday from 3,643 venues, a figure that includes roughly $1.45 million in Thursday previews. The apocalyptic thriller is currently on track to open on top of the box office with roughly $14.5 million, though those estimates fall shy of the $15 million to...
Variety

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is Most-Streamed Marvel Movie Premiere on Disney+

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the most-watched Marvel film premiere on Disney+ across the globe, based on hours streamed in its first five days, the company announced Monday. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” directed by Ryan Coogler, launched on Disney+ on Feb. 1, after its theatrical debut Nov. 11, 2022. Note that Disney did not provide any specific viewing numbers for the movie’s streaming performance, and that the claim is based on the media conglomerate’s own internal measurements. The hit Marvel sequel takes place following the death of Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa with the people of Wakanda grieving his loss and searching for...
Variety

‘Holy Spider’ Star Zar Amir Ebrahimi Preps Directorial Debut, ‘Honor of Persia’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Zar Amir Ebrahimi, a best actress winner at last year’s Cannes for “Holy Spider,” is ready to move into directing, currently developing a feature debut under the working title of “Honor of Persia.” “It has been years and years that I am writing. It’s about my last year in Iran,” she told Variety at Sweden’s Göteborg Film Festival where she has served as head of its Nordic Competition jury.  When a scandal derailed her career back in 2006, she fled the country, fearing for her life. But she is ready to come back to these difficult moments, she says.  “With any trauma, whether it’s rape or war,...
Variety

Nicolas Cage Horror ‘Longlegs’ Casts ‘It Follows’ Star Maika Monroe, Black Bear International to Launch Sales at EFM (EXCLUSIVE)

“It Follows” star Maika Monroe has joined Nicolas Cage in the horror-thriller “Longlegs.” Directed and written by Osgood “Oz” Perkin (“I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives In The House”), the film is produced by Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group (“Babylon”). Principal photography is now underway in Vancouver, Canada. In “Longlegs,” FBI Agent Lee Harker (Monroe) is a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer (Cage). As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to...
Variety

Matthew McConaughey Says Fortune Teller’s Prophecy Led Him to Accept ‘How to Lose a Guy’ Offer: ‘Did the Studio Hire This Guy?’

Matthew McConaughey was a king of the romantic-comedy genre in the early 2000s, and it turns out it’s all thanks to a fortune teller. The Oscar winner already had one rom-com hit under his belt with 2001’s “The Wedding Planner” when the offer to star opposite Kate Hudson in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” came along. Did McConaughey really want to dive right into another rom-com? “I remember considering whether I was going to do it or not one night while on a walk down Sunset Blvd.,” McConaughey told Vanity Fair as part of a new “How to...
Variety

Jay-Z Raps Nearly Five-Minute Verse in Last Supper-Inspired ‘God Did’ Performance to Close Out Grammys

Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy delivered hip-hop lovers the ultimate treat with their Grammy performance of “God Did,” which closed out the 2023 ceremony. DJ Khaled started the performance from inside the Crypto.com arena before the camera cut outside, where Khaled joined Legend, Ross, Lil Wayne and more in the middle of the street to keep the performance going. The performance went full “The Last Supper” when Jay-Z arrived to perform his nearly five-minute verse. The artists all sat at a long dining table in the middle of street complete with a feast and...
Variety

‘Outlander’ Editor Jack Goessens Sets Out for Directorial Debut With Trans Coming-of-Age Project ‘Boifriend’ (EXCLUSIVE)

It was director Jack Goessens’ own experience as a trans man that inspired his feature debut, “Boifriend.” “The story is based on my personal journey as a trans man figuring out my identity. When I started my transition, I was often asked: ‘How do you know? And how did you get to that conclusion?’ And I thought this was interesting because trans films usually start from the beginning point of the transition and don’t often talk about how trans people figured out they were trans.” One of 20 projects selected at this year’s CineMart — the co-production market at the International...
Variety

Luxbox Pickup ‘Martinez’ Debuts Trailer, Poster Ahead of Miami Fest World Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Luxbox pickup “Martinez,” starring Chile’s Francisco Reyes, best known for his indelible performance in Sebastian Lelio’s Oscar-winning “A Fantastic Woman,” is debuting its trailer and poster ahead of its world premiere at the 40th Miami Film Festival. Written and directed by upcoming Mexican director Lorena Padilla, the dark comedy follows the titular Martinez, a cantankerous, lonely bureaucrat whose humdrum life is upended by two changes: a pending retirement that is driven home when the guy sent to replace him starts working alongside him; and, secondly, when a neighbor, a woman about his age, is found dead in her home only after several...
Variety

Mike Judge, Zach Woods‘ Peacock Animated Comedy Series ’In the Know’ Sets Voice Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Peacock has set the voice cast for the adult animated series “In the Know,” Variety has learned exclusively. As previously announced, Mike Judge and Zach Woods will star in the series. They will now be joined by J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession,” “Rectify”), Charlie Bushnell (“Diary of a Future President,” “Percy Jackson and The Olympians”), Carl Tart (“Grand Crew”), and Caitlin Reilly (“Loot,” “Hacks”). The show was originally picked up at the streamer in September in Peacock’s first adult animated series order. Per the official logline, “Lauren Caspian (Woods) is NPR’s third most popular host. He’s a well-meaning, hypocritical nimrod, just like...
Variety

‘The Consultant’ Trailer: Christoph Waltz Is the World’s Creepiest Boss in Amazon Prime Video Thriller

In “The Consultant,” Christoph Waltz’s Regus Patoff is a pandemic-era corporate worker’s nightmare. “For those who work remotely, you have one hour to get here, or you’ll be terminated,” he says in a trailer for the dark comedy-thriller series exclusively obtained by Variety. The series, which premieres on Feb. 24, explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee. When Patoff is hired as a consultant to improve the business at the app-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question, including their lives. The cast also includes Nat Wolff as Craig, Brittany O’Grady as Elaine and...
Variety

Sam Smith, Kim Petras Bring Satan, Cages and Whips to Grammys in Fiery ‘Unholy’ Performance

Sam Smith just outdid their recent “Saturday Night Live” performance with “Unholy” collaborator Kim Petras in a horror movie-inspired performance of the smash hit. Smith started the song in red leather, surround a fleet of dancers that evoked Samara from “The Ring,” before cutting to Petras dancing in a cage, flanked by some dominatrices wearing satanic headgear. Smith also donned a satanic top hat, as huge flames heated up the stage. Smith and Petras won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance earlier in the evening, and Petras gave an emotional speech. “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Everyone Is Doing Great’ Season 2 in Production After Hulu Run, Creators James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti Shopping Comedy (EXCLUSIVE)

“Everyone Is Doing Great” will continue. A second season of the dark comedy, created by James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti, is currently in production in California and North Carolina. Season 1, which was first distributed by Hulu (U.S.) in January 2021 and later Paramount+ (international), was independently produced. Fifth Season (previously as Endeavor Content) represented the sale. The eight-episode second season was also independently produced and is seeking distribution. The series follows former co-stars Jeremy (Lafferty), Andrea (Alexandra Park), Seth (Stephen Colletti) and Izzy (Cariba Heine), whose lives continue to intertwine years after the end of a successful TV show, as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

‘The Worst Person in the World’ Producer Thomas Robsahm to Produce Divorce Tale ‘Loveable,’ TrustNordisk Boards Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Worst Person in the World” producer Thomas Robsahm is set to produce “Loveable,” another contemporary relationship movie headlined by Scandinavian stars Helga Guren (“22. juli”) and Oddgeir Thune (“Blind Spot”). Scandinavia’s leading sales company TrustNordisk is representing “Loveable” in international markets. “Loveable” will mark the long-gestated feature debut of Lilja Ingolfsdottir, who has directed a flurry of well-received shorts, including “Neglect,” and is teaching directing and filmmaking at the Norwegian Film School. Penned by Ingolfsdottir, “Loveable” follows Maria, 40, who juggles four children and a demanding career while her second husband, Sigmund, travels all the time. One evening, Sigmund...
Variety

How ‘Fanboy’ Helmer Cedric Ido Defied Gravity to Make a Genre Movie Despite French Biz Resistance (EXCLUSIVE)

The planets aligned for self-declared fanboy French Burkinabé director Cédric Ido, to will his long-gestating sci-fi caper – the futuristic and gritty Parisian-set thriller “The Gravity” into being, despite reluctance from the French film biz to dig into funding for genre movies. The actor-director deftly mixes up Japanese mythology and a mysterious solar system alignment for a surrealistic take in his second feature that upends the status quo of a Parisian suburb slowly getting engulfed in cosmic chaos. “The Gravity” played last week as part of the lineup of the 5th Joburg Film Festival in South Africa, with Ido telling Variety the...
Variety

‘SNL’ Post-Production Editors to Step Up Pressure on NBC With Leafletting Campaign Amid Tough Contract Talks

Supporters of “Saturday Night Live” post-production editors plan to leaflet outside NBC headquarters at Rockefeller Center today amid what sources described as stalled contract negotiations with the network. On Jan. 12, the 20-odd “SNL” staff members who assemble the live sketch comedy series’ pre-taped segment approved a strike authorization vote. The editors unionized with the Motion Picture Editors Guild last October. Sources tell Variety that additional bargaining sessions have taken place but sticking points remain, notably around the issue of health benefits. During the bargaining session, the source shared a proposal had been made that the post-production crew members continue to receive...
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

A Plea to Hollywood After ‘80 for Brady’ Scores: Make More Fun Movies for Women!

What will it take to get older crowds back to movie theaters? It’s a question that’s been worrying the industry since the early days of the pandemic. Apparently, the answer is simple: unite four Hollywood icons in a feel-good film with a runtime that doesn’t test the bladder of audiences. Buzzing along at a brisk 98 minutes, Paramount’s octogenarian comedy “80 for Brady” touched down on the higher end of expectations with $12.5 million in its opening weekend, landing impressively in second place on box office charts. The film, starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field as best friends...
Variety

Rotterdam Winner Cyrielle Raingou on Cameroon Documentary ‘Le Spectre de Boko Haram’: ‘My Mission Isn’t Over’

It has been a long road for Cameroon’s Cyrielle Raingou, the director of documentary “Le Spectre de Boko Haram,” about children growing up surrounded by terrorist organization Boko Haram, winner of the Intl. Film Festival Rotterdam’s Tiger Award. “Life can be crazy, no?,” she tells Variety after her win. Initially following a different protagonist, Raingou decided to scrap the entire project in order to, she says, tell the story she wanted to tell. “It was very, very hard. I dedicated three years of my life to that and spent all my development funds. But it just wasn’t right! I was really depressed at...
Variety

‘Abbott Elementary’ Casts Ayo Edibiri as Janine’s Infamous Sister

Ayo Edebiri has been cast in “Abbott Elementary” in the guest starring role of Ayesha Teagues, sister of Janine (series creator Quinta Brunson). Throughout the series, Janine periodically mentions having a complicated relationship with Ayesha, who will appear for the first time in the Feb. 8 episode “Valentine’s Day” via FaceTime before returning for a larger storyline later during Season 2. Edebiri is best known for starring as Sydney Adamu in “The Bear,” FX’s hit comedy-drama series that debuted in 2022. The role earned her acting nominations from the Gotham Awards, Critics’ Choice, the Indie Spirits and the Screen Actors Guild. She...
Variety

‘Indiana Jones 5’ De-Aged Harrison Ford With A.I. and Old Film Footage of Him That Lucasfilm Never Printed: ‘That’s My Actual Face’

“Indiana Jones” fans already know that Harrison Ford will be de-aged for parts of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the fifth film in the Lucasfilm-backed adventure franchise. New visual effects technology played a big part in turning back the clock so that Ford could look the same age as he did when he first played Indiana Jones in the 1980s. Ford recently told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” that his de-aged face is actually his real face, as Lucasfilm used artificial intelligence to comb through all of the decades-old footage the studio has of him. Ford has...
Variety

Variety

98K+
Followers
68K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy