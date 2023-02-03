ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina Rate Bureau requests 28.4 percent increase for car insurance

By Nick Sturdivant, Kathryn Hubbard
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced on Thursday that the North Carolina Rate Bureau submitted a rate filing to the North Carolina Department of Insurance to increase auto policies.

The bureau requested a 28.4 percent statewide increase in private passenger auto insurance. It would become effective on Oct. 1.

“We want to make sure that the consumers are being afforded a fair rate. It’s also important that the automobile insurers are able to make a living,” explained Barry Smith, Deputy Director of Communications/Safety Officer for the NC Department of Insurance.

The N.C. Rate Bureau represents car insurance companies in the state and is not a part of the N.C. Department of Insurance. State law requires the bureau to submit auto rate filings with the department each year by Feb. 1.

According to personal finance company, Bankrate, the average annual full coverage premium in Raleigh this year is $1,359.

When you add that 28.4 percent increase, it climbs to $1,744.96. So, the monthly payment would go from $113.25 to $145.41.

“Whatever rates do get approved, that will be the base rate. That doesn’t mean everybody will pay what that ends of being,” Smith said.

Causey stated that he and the department staff will review the filing and determine whether or not the requested increase is justified.

The department said that if they do not agree with the requested increase, they can negotiate a settlement or call for a hearing.

“This is a request. This is nowhere near being approved or anything like that. Our actuaries. Our legal experts. Our experts in property and casualty insurance are reviewing those figures and there are hundreds of pages,” said Smith.

FOX8 News

