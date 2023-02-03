ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, NC

Human remains found inside barrel; man arrested, North Carolina sheriff says

By Kayla Morton, Kathryn Hubbard
 3 days ago

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested for murder Thursday after human remains were found inside of a barrel, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 25, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 1675 Farrell Road in Sanford and a connecting part of land that contains 1741 and 1745 Farrell Road.

Deputies said the search continued the next day when detectives found a 55-gallon barrel in a wooded area that contained concrete and what were believed to be human remains.

CBS 17 previously reported on Monday when the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said officials located human remains in Osgood .

Woman charged with murder after baby found dead near North Carolina railroad tracks

The barrel was seized and sent to the North Carolina State Medical Examiner’s Office for further inspection. The Medical Examiner’s Office removed the concrete and found a dismembered body inside the barrel.

The sheriff’s office identified the human remains as Michael Bradley Cox. He was reported missing in Dec. 2022.

Jackie Lamar Bright was arrested and charged with murder.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

