North Carolina man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants.

On Tuesday, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents and deputies received information from the United States Marshals Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina regarding the possible location of a suspect who was wanted for a child sexual assault by the Raleigh police Department.

According to the U.S. Marshals Office, Gerald Richardson, 55, of Wilson, was in the Jeremiah Church Road area of Hollister in Halifax County.

On Jan. 1, 2012, arrest warrants stated Richardson raped a child in Wake County. He was arrested and charged with felony rape of a child, two counts of felony sexual offense with a child, and two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Richardson was placed in the Wake County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

