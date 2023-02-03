ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

North Carolina man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says

By Kathryn Hubbard
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZHTSk_0kbDcA2J00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants.

On Tuesday, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents and deputies received information from the United States Marshals Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina regarding the possible location of a suspect who was wanted for a child sexual assault by the Raleigh police Department.

Woman charged with murder after baby found dead near North Carolina railroad tracks

According to the U.S. Marshals Office, Gerald Richardson, 55, of Wilson, was in the Jeremiah Church Road area of Hollister in Halifax County.

On Jan. 1, 2012, arrest warrants stated Richardson raped a child in Wake County. He was arrested and charged with felony rape of a child, two counts of felony sexual offense with a child, and two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Richardson was placed in the Wake County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Man dies after Durham shooting, police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. — A man died in the hospital after getting shot on Sunday evening, Durham police said. Durham police found a man shot at about 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay Street and Juniper Street. Authorities took the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 shot and killed in Durham neighborhood, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed in Durham Sunday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, according to a news release from Durham police. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
DURHAM, NC
WITN

U.S. Attorney Office: Rocky Mount gang members sentenced

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina men were sentenced for their connections to selling drugs on Friday. After a multi-year investigation, two Rocky Mount men were sentenced for their roles in heroin and fentanyl distribution. “Our goal is to reduce crime in our city by strategically targeting those involved in...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Nash County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed robbers

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office is looking for information in relation to a robbery that happened Friday night. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday night robbery in Samaria at a Dollar General. Deputies say the suspects appear to be two men, who...
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 person shot after fight at Fayetteville bar, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was shot following a fight at a Fayetteville bar, according to police. This happened at Jumpers on Reilly Road on Sunday night around midnight. Police said a fight took place inside the bar and then one person was shot. The victim was taken...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Person killed in overnight shooting at Rocky Mount hotel

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A person was killed and another person was injured Sunday night in a shooting at a Rocky Mount hotel. Before 11:15 p.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department blocked off the entire back parking lot of the Executive Inn hotel at 1821 N. Wesleyan Blvd.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday afternoon. Pitt County Sheriff deputies discovered two adults dead inside a home outside of Greenville at 1113 Lexington Down Drive. William Small, 62, and Heather Small, 42, were found dead with gunshot wounds. The deaths appear...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Pitt County deputies find man, woman dead inside home

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Pitt County Sheriff's Office found two people people dead inside a home on Saturday afternoon. Deputies found residents 62-year-old William Oscar Small and 44-year-old Heather Davenport Small dead with gunshot wounds upon arriving at about 1:14 p.m. at the home along Lexington Downs Drive, according to the sheriff's office.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Man killed at Rocky Mount motel

A 20-year-old man was killed and another person was injured Sunday night in a shooting at a Rocky Mount motel. A 20-year-old man was killed and another person was injured Sunday night in a shooting at a Rocky Mount motel.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
101K+
Followers
23K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy