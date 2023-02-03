ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bailey, NC

North Carolina town’s ex-police chief says she will appeal decision to fire her

By Joe Jurney
 3 days ago

BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Bailey’s police chief has been fired, Town Administrator Joel Killion told CBS 17 in an email Thursday.

The Town of Bailey Board of Commissioners made the decision to dismiss Police Chief Cathy Callahan for failure to meet town standards, Killion said.

Police chief, officer put on leave in North Carolina town; deputies helping fill the void

The board’s decision was effective at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Killion had no further comment.

Callahan had been under fire after she and Bailey Officer Evan Sokolove were placed on administrative leave in November. The town still has not said why the two were put on leave.

North Carolina police officer under investigation withdraws settlement with town

Sokolove reached a settlement with the town in December. The settlement states that Sokolove would “remain credentialed and sworn” but he would “not perform any police duties.”

Callahan told CBS 17 on Thursday that she received a letter of dismissal from the town by email Wednesday afternoon. She also said she would appeal the decision.

“I haven’t done anything wrong so I’m not settling,” she said.

