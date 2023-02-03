Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
Youth Library Programs Set for February
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren Public Library has a number of youth programs scheduled for the month of February. Toddler Time: Join Ms. Susan at the Warren Public Library on Monday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for stories, songs, crafts and creative play. Story times help strengthen a strong early literacy foundation and provide an excellent opportunity to build socialization skills. Registration not required; join us when you can.
explore venango
Frozen Masterpieces: ‘Franklin on Ice’ Unveils Stunning Ice Sculptures in Fountain Park
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Fountain Park was transformed into a Winter Wonderland as “Franklin on Ice” showcased a mesmerizing collection of ice sculptures. (Photos by Gavin Fish / EYT Media.) Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the...
PSP teams up with downtown bar to raise money for the Special Olympics
Members of law enforcement are braved the dunk tank for a cause. At Voodoo Brewing Company on State Street, employees and Pennsylvania State Troopers were getting dunked! They were raising funds for The Pennsylvania Special Olympics. One state trooper said each November, members of law enforcement raise money for the Special Olympics with a polar […]
venangoextra.com
Welcome to River Roots Redevelopment
Here we are, a month into 2023 already, and time shows no signs of slowing down! You may have noticed that our column has taken a break over the last few months (though work certainly hasn’t!) and now we are back, with a new look, a new broader focus, and some new people behind the scenes.
explore venango
Franklin on Ice Festival Kicks Off the Season with Ice Sculptures, Indoor and Outdoor Activities
FRANKLIN, Pa (EYT) – Franklin Fine Arts Council’s (FFAC) annual Franklin On Ice festival kicks off today, starting at 10:00 a.m. (Archived photo above: A sculpture from Franklin On Ice 2021. Photo by Ron Wilshire.) Visitors can tour the park and admire the ice sculptures created by DiMartino...
Erieites express love of cars old and new at Erie Auto Show
Community members are heading to The Bayfront Convention Center for the annual Erie Auto Show. Long time car enthusiast Frank Juhasz, who was born in Hungry, said when he moved to Erie in 1957, said he learned how much Erieites love cars and how this appreciation is passed down for generations. “People just likes them, […]
Bishop Persico announces merging of Bradford parishes
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– In a recent release, Bishop Lawrence Persico announced that St. Francis of Assisi parish will be combining into St. Bernard of Clairvaux parish. Both parishes are located in Bradford County and the combination comes as a result of declining numbers in parishioners for both churches. Members of that planning group made the recommendation after […]
Several animals die in Chautauqua County fire
STOCKTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — No people were hurt but several animals died in a housefire in Chautauqua County on Sunday afternoon, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities say they responded to the fire at a home on Rt. 380 in Stockton around 1:20 p.m. Sunday. The fire was determined to have started in an […]
erienewsnow.com
Father & Son Have One of Erie's Best 'Big Fish' Stories
There was a night over 30 years ago, when a huge fish was seen floating in the shallow waters of Lake Erie near Lawrence Park. The fish was brought to shore and it became big news back then. The father and son who found that whopper are still talking about it today.
venangoextra.com
OC Redevelopment Authority gets feedback on plans at railroad sites
Oil City Redevelopment Authority members had many railroad-related questions for Carl Belke, retired president of the Western New York & Pennsylvania Railroad, at their meeting Wednesday. The panel asked Belke, who is now a consultant for Western New York, about the feasibility of acquiring a property along the river in...
New brewery plans opening in Pa.
CONNEAUT LAKE — A new brewery is expecting to open in downtown Conneaut Lake in a familiar spot. “We’re hoping April,” Jason Mulligan of Rising River Brewing Lakeside said of the anticipated opening. “It just depends on licensing.”. Rising River Brewing Lakeside is planning to open...
The Anna Shelter accepting laundry donations
The Anna Shelter has announced that they are in need of laundry detergent and are accepting donations of all sizes. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, any of their clinics, or shipped to them via Amazon, Walmart or Sam’s Club. The Anna Shelter is located at 1555 E 10th St in Erie and […]
wesb.com
McKean, Cameron, Potter County EMS Awarded over $425k in Grants
Rep. Martin Causer announced Saturday that Fire and emergency response organizations in Cameron, McKean and Potter counties have been awarded more than $425,000 in grants. The funding comes from an ongoing grant program created by the Legislature and administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Office of the State Fire Commissioner from the proceeds from slot machine gaming, and not General Fund tax revenue.
Constituents of censured County Representative speak out over voting patterns
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was edited to include a statement from Erie County Councilman Jim Winarski. Representatives of Erie County’s 4th District spoke out Sunday regarding the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission said that the removal of commissioners with the support of County Councilman and District 4 Representative Jim Winarski, goes against constituent’s beliefs. Valerie […]
740thefan.com
Jamestown Public Schools apologizes after racist remarks, noises toward Bismarck student-athletes
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – Officials with Jamestown Public Schools have issued an apology after several middle and high school students were accused of making racist remarks and noises to two Bismarck High School student-athletes during a basketball game. During the game Tuesday, students in the Jamestown High cheering section...
Middle, high school students get early release in Edinboro due to snow
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Middle and high school students in the General McLane School District will see early dismissal today, Feb. 3, due to weather. Students at James W. Parker Middle School and General McLane High School will be released at 2:15 p.m. A spokesman for General McLane School District said the early release is so buses […]
d9and10sports.com
Oil City, Mercyhurst Prep Girls, Greenville Boys Notch Double-Digit Wins
OIL CITY, Pa. – Payton Liederbach scored 14 points to help power Oil City to a 40-28 win over Bradford. Oil City built a 21-10 halftime lead en route to the win. Maddy Marczak added eight points for the Oilers. Korie Dixon led Bradford with eight points, while Carli...
theramblernews.com
What is the best pizza in the Erie area?
This week, the staff of The Rambler was feeling hungry, so they wrote about their opinions on the best pizza in the Erie area. Read on to learn their views on the best local pizza. Henry Abercrombie. Personally, I love Blaze Pizza. Instead of the price getting higher and higher...
wesb.com
Homes Found For Pit Bulls
The family of pit bulls in need of foster homes in Bradford have found homes. The McKean County District Attorney’s office has announced that the pit bulls have been successfully placed in temporary homes. The DA’s office thanks all of those who came forward and assisted with the effort....
Confusion took hold as Erie High was placed on soft lockdown
Thursday afternoon, Erie High School entered a “soft lockdown.” This came after staff members were notified that a weapon might be in the building. Students remained in their third-period classes while police swept the building. No weapon was found at Erie High School, but parents and students said that it was quite a confusing situation, […]
