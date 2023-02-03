Read full article on original website
One person hurt in I-240 shooting, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was hurt in a shooting on I-240 Sunday evening. At approximately 4:30 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on I-240 and Perkins Road, in East Memphis. When officers arrived, they found a person with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Regional...
localmemphis.com
Memphis police investigating deadly shooting in Whitehaven
MPD said the incident took place shortly after 10 a.m. on Mill Stream Drive. This is near the Mill Creek Apartments.
MPD officers shot at, squad car damaged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police officers were shot at on Sunday, but no officers were harmed. MPD officers said that the officers were fired upon near Mt. Moriah and Emerald. One squad car was damaged, but no officers were injured. Multiple units gave chase, but they said they lost the suspects near Germantown Road and […]
One critical in East Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person has been injured following a shooting off Interstate 240 and Perkins Road Sunday afternoon. MPD responded to a shooting near I-240 and Perkins and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police have not provided any suspect information at […]
MPD: Shooter admits firing pistol, killing man, claims self-defense
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County court records report a Memphis man claimed self-defense after the pistol he fired multiple times struck and killed a man outside an apartment in Whitehaven. Lamarquez Wilburn, 20, is charged with voluntary manslaughter after he admitted to police he shot and killed a man...
Suspects wanted after firing shots at MPD officers, striking squad car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police officers were shot at on Sunday afternoon. At approximately 4:10 p.m., suspects in a silver Nissan with no back window or tags fired multiple shots at MPD officers near Mt Moriah Road and Emerald Street. The suspects also struck a squad car, police said.
One dead in West Memphis homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in West Memphis on Sunday. West Memphis Police responded to a shooting call on the 2900 block of S.L. Henry shortly before 3 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was later […]
neareport.com
Murder investigation underway in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – Authorities are searching for answers in an apparent homicide Sunday in West Memphis. The press release from the West Memphis Police Department says on February 5, 2023, at approximately 2:49 pm West Memphis Police Dispatch received a call stating an unknown subject had been shot in the 2900 Block of S.L Henry.
Man dead after shooting in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead on Sunday after a shooting in Whitehaven. Police arrived on the scene of the 4600 block of Mill Stream Drive in response to a shooting. Police said they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. MPD said the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police […]
Man dead after North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in North Memphis Saturday night. MPD responded to a shots fired call on the 3500 block of Kruger Road around 9:30 p.m. Police located a man with apparent gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Memphis Police said they are now investigating.
1 killed in Sunday morning crash on Winchester Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died and two others suffered minor injuries in a two-car crash in Memphis Sunday morning, Memphis police said. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said the crash happened at about 6 a.m. near the intersection of Winchester Road and Castleman Street. Police said one of...
Man killed in North Memphis shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in North Memphis Saturday night. At approximately 9:30 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Kruger Road, off Hanson Road. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,...
Police search for McDonald’s drive-thru robber, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted for pulling up to a McDonald’s drive-thru window, before robbing the fast food business. At approximately 7 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a robbery at a McDonald’s in the 6600 block of Poplar Avenue. A man drove up to the...
Suspect wearing body armor fails to steal car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking the public for help after two would-be auto thieves came up empty-handed Saturday night. MPD initially responded to a call on the 5400 block of Meadow Lake regarding an attempted car theft around 8:30 p.m on February 4. Police said the suspects drove a red four-door sedan and […]
Deadly crash in SE Memphis kills one, injures two
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver is dead and two other people were injured in a crash early Sunday in Southeast Memphis. MPD responded to a two-vehicle crash around 6 a.m. Sunday and one of the drivers was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other people were injured in the crash, but they are listed in […]
New details about the MPD officer hurt in East Memphis library shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Officer Geoffrey Redd continues to fight for his life at Regional One Hospital. He is in critical condition a day after police said a man shot him Thursday at an East Memphis library. Officer Redd led security for Greater Community Temple Church of God...
actionnews5.com
Teen comes forward claiming SCORPION Unit officers attacked him
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death from a brutal beating by Memphis police officers, a 19-year-old is now coming forward claiming four of the five SCORPION Unit officers involved in Nichols’ incident attacked him. Maurice Chalmers-Stokes, who does not want to be identified,...
localmemphis.com
'MPD is going to have to do a lot of community relations' | Former officer speaks out about Tyre Nichols case
MEMPHIS, Tenn — As the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols continues, many questions still remain about Memphis police culture, practices and training. Brandon Williams served as an MPD officer for five years, growing up in and patrolling East Memphis. Williams says it was very painful watching some of his fellow officers, two of which he says he personally knew, beating 29-year-old Nichols.
Sixth MPD officer fired amid Tyre Nichols investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A sixth police officer allegedly involved in the traffic stop beating of Tyre Nichols has been fired, the Memphis Police Department announced Friday afternoon. Preston Hemphill “violated multiple department polices,” MPD said in a statement, and was fired after an internal review. The department previously told WREG that Hemphill had been on […]
1470 WMBD
PPD puts officers back on duty, protesters demand accountability
PEORIA, Ill. — Demonstrators are calling for justice in the names of black men killed by police, both locally and nationally. Their demand: accountability for those who committed the acts as they return to work. Participants gathered over the weekend to protest the deaths of Samuel Vincent Richmond in...
