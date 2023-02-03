Bears OC Luke Getsy said he has a lot of confidence in QB Justin Fields‘ development and praised him for being a hard worker. “Yeah, no, I have great confidence in Justin,” Getsy said, via NFL.com. “You saw the growth that he had from a year ago to where he’s at now. He still has a long way to go as far as where we want to be, and he knows that. But nobody works harder than Justin. The kind of guy he is, the kind of leader that he is, (I am) really excited to see what we can do this coming season, you can see the most growth for 2022.”

