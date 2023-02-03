ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

Two players the Lakers consider off limits for Kyrie Irving trade revealed

The Lakers are interested in trading with the Nets for Kyrie Irving but there are two young players they are not willing to send to Brooklyn in the deal. Kyrie Irving asking for a trade turned up the heat on the race to the NBA trade deadline. Now, teams like the Lakers, Suns, Mavericks and others will be scrambling to put together a package worthy enough to land the All-Star guard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment

The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ best trade offer for Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving’s Nets trade request

Remember this summer, in the euphoric afterglow of a remarkable fourth championship in eight seasons, when it seemed like there was a realistic if slight chance that Kevin Durant would return to the Golden State Warriors? It’s time to fire up the trade machine again, Dub Nation. Just don’t expect for those season-saving dreams to […] The post Warriors’ best trade offer for Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving’s Nets trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

NBA Trade Rumors 3 players Suns can trade for after missing Kyrie Irving

While the Suns had all the assets to make a good offer for Kyrie Irving, his trade to Dallas frees them to pursue a better fit. With new ownership in town and a core that has been contending in the last two seasons, the Phoenix Suns have made it clear that they’re buyers in the trade market despite a relatively middling record. An example of the Suns’ ambition could be seen very recently when they became one of the four teams reportedly involved in the ongoing Kyrie Irving sweepstakes before the Mavericks eventually got the All-Star guard.
PHOENIX, AZ
OnlyHomers

NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious Altercation

The National Basketball Association tends to be a very physical sport, but one superstar took it too far in a recent game. During a game on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023, between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks egregiously whacked fellow NBA superstar and Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Donovan Mitchell in the groin area.
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Live updates on every transaction

The NBA Trade Deadline promises chaos and a dramatic reshuffling of NBA talent. We’re keeping you up to date with every trade as it happens. Trade rumors have been building for months and some of the very best players in the league could be moved ahead of the Feb. 9, 3:00 p.m. ET NBA Trade Deadline. Keep up to date with every deal as it happens.
FanSided

Highest scoring games in NBA history: Every player to score 60 points or more

Is 60 the new 50? Here’s a quick look at the history of 60-point games in the NBA, with every player to achieve the feat. The NBA’s recent explosion in scoring has made the once-heralded accomplishment of scoring 50 points in a single game seem pedestrian. At the time of this writing (February 2023), there have been 19 games in which a player scored over 50 points, with 12 different players accomplishing this. That’s all before the All-Star Break. In total, there have been 668 50+ point games in NBA & ABA history, combing regular season and playoffs, and as evidenced above, that number is snowballing.
FanSided

3 potential Max Fried trade destinations as his Braves relationship sours

Max Fried’s remaining time with the Atlanta Braves seems, at best, tenuous. This comes after a negative development between the two sides as Atlanta won its arbitration case over the ace left-hander, filing for a $13.5 million salary figure for 2023. Fried filed at $15 million for the season, which is only $1.5 million more, but that’s just a microcosm of the larger point: this relationship between player and organization appears to be souring.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

306K+
Followers
609K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy