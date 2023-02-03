Teola Hunter, the Michigan Legislature’s first woman to serve as House speaker pro tem, turns 90 on Sunday. Hunter, who is African American, was born in Detroit and grew up on the city’s lower east side. She graduated from Cass Technical High School in 1949 and later earned a bachelor’s degree in education in 1958 from University of Detroit Mercy and a master’s degree in elementary school guidance and counseling in 1971 from Wayne State University.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO