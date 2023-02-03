Read full article on original website
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
Flint & Genesee talent program seeks employers to hire teens this summer
Flint, MI—The Summer Youth Initiative (SYI), a teen employment program through the Flint & Genesee Group’s Education & Talent division, is now accepting proposals from local businesses looking for employees this summer. “Traditionally, we have partnered with mostly nonprofits and schools to employ our SYI teens and we...
New Flint Center for Educational Excellence combines programming efforts
FLINT, MI -- The new Flint Center for Educational Excellence will lead and coordinate six different initiatives that serve area children and their education, the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation has announced. The center will host community education, afterschool programming, the Flint Early Childhood Collaborative, a Flint Parent Collaborative, a Community...
GHS to expand hours of Behavioral Health Urgent Care in Flint
Flint, MI—The Genesee Health System (GHS) is extending the opening hours of its in-person urgent care services into the weekends. Beginning on Feb. 4, 2023, the site of GHS’s Behavioral Health Urgent Care (BHUC), located at 422 W. 4th Ave. in Flint, Mich., will open at 10 a.m. and accept last visits by 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
ReCAST grant application opens for organizations serving Flint’s at-risk youth, families
Flint, MI—Local nonprofit organizations can now apply for Flint Resiliency in Communities After Stress and Trauma (ReCAST) mini-grants of $5,000-$25,000 to support evidence-based violence prevention and community youth engagement programs, as well as trauma-informed behavioral health services. The application opened on Jan. 31, 2023 and will close Feb. 21,...
MDHHS, Food Bank continue Flint mobile pantries in February
FLINT, MI - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout February. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. February’s mobile food pantry distribution will have plenty of delicious, vitamin-rich produce, including apples and mangoes.
Flint Schools leadership considers building new high school, pursuing Mott Foundation support
Flint, MI—Flint Community Schools (FCS) is looking to explore a relationship with the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation to build a new school. “What is before the Board currently is a proposal for us to possibly partner with the Mott Foundation for a high school,” said Kevelin Jones, FCS superintendent, during a Board of Education subcommittee meeting on Jan. 30, 2023.
Looking to cut down 911 response time, UM-Flint police offer the city a data-driven solution
Flint, MI—Almost three weeks ago, the University of Michigan-Flint Department of Public Safety launched a new initiative to reduce crime and improve 911 response time in downtown Flint. From 4 p.m. to midnight, Monday through Saturday, the department is now the first responder to 911 calls in the city’s...
People couldn't ignore what was happening at Girl Scouts event in Detroit
Kashya Baldwin enjoys a snow day just as much as the next kid. When Baldwin, a sixth grader at River Rouge STEM Academy, was asked whether her school had canceled any days following a recent winter storm, the words “Oh yeah!” flowed from her lips, ending in a broad smile.
Taste the Diaspora Focuses on “Black Food As Resistance” For Black History Month 2023
In its third year, the initiative is celebrating the food, culture, and contributions of the African diaspora by bringing awareness to how African Americans, for decades, have utilized food to resist historic and ongoing oppression. Taste the Diaspora Detroit (TDD) is returning for its third year with shoebox lunches, merchandise,...
Skilled-Trade Academy Offers Detroiters Jobs Doing Energy Efficient Home Repairs
DETROIT – DTE Energy has partnered with Walker-Miller Energy Services to launch the Energy Efficiency Academy. The Academy directly responds to the growing demand for energy-efficient home repairs in Detroit, while also building a local workforce that will benefit the community for years to come. The Academy launched in...
Saginaw’s Civitan Recreation Center could return to open market
SAGINAW, MI — A once-beloved but now-deteriorating vacant former community recreation center soon could change hands in ownership. The city-owned Civitan Recreation Center could go up for sale if the Saginaw City Council approves the measure during a 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, meeting. City Hall officials last year...
On this day in 1933: Historic state House member Teola Hunter is born
Teola Hunter, the Michigan Legislature’s first woman to serve as House speaker pro tem, turns 90 on Sunday. Hunter, who is African American, was born in Detroit and grew up on the city’s lower east side. She graduated from Cass Technical High School in 1949 and later earned a bachelor’s degree in education in 1958 from University of Detroit Mercy and a master’s degree in elementary school guidance and counseling in 1971 from Wayne State University.
Detroit 7-Year-Old Celebrates Black History With Impressive Educational Videos
Detroit’s Rosie White, 7, enjoys celebrating notable figures for Black History Month. White has been making videos, with the help of her mother, to give brief history lessons on iconic African Americans who transcend culture. White’s impersonations have even garnered the attention of the celebrities she’s imitating as a...
Charges dismissed against ex-Gov Snyder in Flint water case
Charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (R) over the Flint water crisis have been dropped this week. Snyder had been charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in connection with a water supply switch that left Flint residents exposed to lead through their drinking water. The dismissal of charges against him came after the state’s […]
2 Michigan-based companies score Top 10s in a national workplace survey
Scores of companies either headquartered in Michigan or with a significant presence in the state have been named a 2023 Top Workplace in the national contest that celebrates outstanding employers. Two companies headquartered in Michigan — Detroit-based Ally Financial and Southfield-based Credit Acceptance— were ranked in the Top 10 in...
DDA shapes plan with focus on basic services, building inclusivity in downtown Flint
Flint, MI—In the summer of 2022, Flint Downtown Development Authority (DDA) executive director Kiaira May invited three community development consultants to Flint. Her goal: figure out a path forward for Flint’s struggling DDA. “Coming into this, the DDA was really just in a disarray,” May, who has held...
Genesee Valley Center | Shopping mall in Michigan
Genesee Valley Center is an enclosed shopping mall located in Flint Township, Michigan, outside the city of Flint, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1970, the mall is 1,272,397 square feet (118,209.5 m2) of leasable area. The mall has three anchor tenants: JCPenney, Macy's, and Play Big. It comprises more than 120 tenants, including a food court, and an external concourse called the Outdoor Village which also features a Barnes & Noble bookstore.
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
