Inside the Magic
Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
Inside the Magic
Grooming Allegations May Force Marvel to Recast Doctor Strange Actor
Marvel Studios has remained hush on a scandalous topic that was raised at the end of 2022, but will the outcome result in the actor who plays Doctor Strange being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since 2016’s Doctor Strange movie from director Scott...
James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'
DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
wegotthiscovered.com
If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man
The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
NME
Seth Rogan says nobody has made a good high school film since ‘Superbad’
Seth Rogan has said that nobody has made a good high school film since Superbad. Rogan co-write Superbad with Evan Goldberg; it was directed by Greg Mottola and produced by Judd Apatow. Superbad was released in 2007 and starred Jonah Hill and Michael Cera as teenagers at high school. Rogan,...
Ben Affleck Trends for Looking ‘Miserable’ at Grammys: ‘Get [Him] a Cigarette and a Dunkin’ Coffee STAT’
Sad Affleck strikes again! Accompanying his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammys, viewers picked up on Ben Affleck looking particularly “miserable” during the ceremony, especially as he remained expressionless as J. Lo rocked out to the tribute performance to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy by Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton.
The Duffer Brothers cut Charlie Heaton out of a 'Stranger Things' season 2 scene because he couldn't stop laughing at Joe Keery
In a new video with GQ, "Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard recounted a scene where Joe Keery's delivery of a line made his costar crack up.
wegotthiscovered.com
Paul Rudd claims ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ set is made entirely from a disgusting ingredient
Sometimes, we all have to deal with some shit when we go to work, and that’s never been more true for Paul Rudd than when he was filming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In the Quantum Realm, as Scott, Cassie, and Kang are experiencing this entirely weird new world, Rudd talks about it like it was totally realistic. Buildings and dirt and a whole new atmosphere to explore were exploring, until someone realized why the set designer got such a good deal on the ground they bought for filming. It wasn’t exactly dirt at all, but the plops of horrendous grossness that spews from a cow’s ass. Everyone had to change their boots and of course, the “dirt” had to be swapped out for the rest of the filming.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds sends a warning to Hugh Jackman with jacked ‘Deadpool 3’ training image
Having recently wrapped up his run on Broadway in The Music Man, Hugh Jackman admitted he needed six months to get back into superhero shape ahead of his hotly-anticipated return as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3. Given that he was shredded to borderline insane levels towards...
wegotthiscovered.com
The worst-reviewed superhero movie in the history of cinema heads once more into the breach on Netflix
Taste and personal preference is entirely subjective, but it’s hard to argue with facts. As the most popular genre in cinema, superhero stories continue to divide opinion and ignite discussion, but not a single one of them has fared worse in terms of reviews than 2006’s Zoom. A...
wegotthiscovered.com
Like clockwork, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ gets admitted to the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ school of criticism
One of the most predictable developments that comes attached to any popular movie is that in the aftermath of its theatrical release, the tide will begin to turn. Just like clockwork, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been getting reappraised as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest disappointments ever since it came to Disney Plus.
wegotthiscovered.com
A bloodthirsty fantasy horror that lives up to its grisly title and then some decapitates the streaming charts
Unless it’s a sequel, reboot, or adaptation of a known property, the title of a movie can often be the deciding factor in whether or not audiences are willing to give the project in question a shot. As chance would have it, 2018’s The Head Hunter is indeed about somebody hunting heads, but the action-packed fantasy horror is so much more than that.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn gives Dave Bautista the boot as Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Shazam!’ slam is looking smarter every minute
As DC fans impatiently await the incoming wave of first announcements for James Gunn’s plans for the rebooted DCU, one of his frequent collaborators has confirmed we won’t be seeing him play his dream role in the franchise, shattering hopes everywhere in the process. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson’s own...
wegotthiscovered.com
5 ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ cameos that would blow the MCU wide open
If there’s one piece of fanservice that the Marvel Cinematic Universe does consistently well, it’s to drop in cameo appearances from fan favorite characters from the comics. In the case of Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or The Eternals, an appearance from John Krasinski as Reed Richards or Harry Styles as Starfox, respectively, generated positive buzz among fans amidst an otherwise lackluster superhero outing.
Paul Rudd says joining Marvel in its earlier days was like agreeing to do 'Dancing With the Stars': 'They weren't even part of Disney'
Paul Rudd compared joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe earlier on to doing "Dancing With the Stars" in terms of prestige.
netflixjunkie.com
“Work in progress” – Ryan Reynolds Claims That ‘Deadpool 3’ Co-Star Hugh Jackman Is the Reason Why He Is Training So Hard
Ryan Reynolds is working out hard for Deadpool 3. But the actor explained it in a rather funny way about why he is building muscles. The actor who transformed himself from a comedy hero to a superhero did so by bulking up big time. When he finally found success as Marvel’s Deadpool, it secured the sequel, and then the threequel of the superhero.
Disney+'s Percy Jackson Series Finally Wrapped Filming, And Its Star Celebrated In A Very On-Brand Way
Percy Jackson's Walker Scobell shared the first season of the Disney+ series has wrapped filming ahead of its 2024 release.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest DC News: James Gunn says ‘The Flash’ only resets ‘some’ of the DCU and asks fans whether Superman should take off his underwear
DC is continuing its domination of the headlines even days out from DC Studios and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran’s announcement of the studio’s upcoming slate of projects, which will serve as the groundwork of the much-anticipated new DCU universal rebranding. But Gunn is already warning fans to not expect a system-wide reboot. The Suicide Squad director says to expect a more surgical process and not a total demolition…
Game Of Thrones' Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Having Another Baby, And The Jon Snow Actor Explained Why He's 'Terrified'
Kit Harington announced that he and Rose Leslie are expecting their second child and explained why he's 'terrified' about it.
ComicBook
DC Studios' James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller's DCU Futures
The future of the DC Universe is headed into new territory, now that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced the plans for the first ten projects on their slate. The duo's plans for the franchise are particularly interesting, as Gunn has made it clear that some existing roles within the franchise will be recast, while others will continue to be played by the same actors. Two major stars of the current crop of films whose futures are currently unknown are are Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and The Flash star Ezra Miller, and there's been a lot of speculation about whether they both could return in a potential sequel in this new DCU or otherwise.
