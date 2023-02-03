ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inside the Magic

Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
Inside the Magic

Grooming Allegations May Force Marvel to Recast Doctor Strange Actor

Marvel Studios has remained hush on a scandalous topic that was raised at the end of 2022, but will the outcome result in the actor who plays Doctor Strange being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since 2016’s Doctor Strange movie from director Scott...
People

James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'

DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
VERMONT STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man

The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
NME

Seth Rogan says nobody has made a good high school film since ‘Superbad’

Seth Rogan has said that nobody has made a good high school film since Superbad. Rogan co-write Superbad with Evan Goldberg; it was directed by Greg Mottola and produced by Judd Apatow. Superbad was released in 2007 and starred Jonah Hill and Michael Cera as teenagers at high school. Rogan,...
wegotthiscovered.com

Paul Rudd claims ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ set is made entirely from a disgusting ingredient

Sometimes, we all have to deal with some shit when we go to work, and that’s never been more true for Paul Rudd than when he was filming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In the Quantum Realm, as Scott, Cassie, and Kang are experiencing this entirely weird new world, Rudd talks about it like it was totally realistic. Buildings and dirt and a whole new atmosphere to explore were exploring, until someone realized why the set designer got such a good deal on the ground they bought for filming. It wasn’t exactly dirt at all, but the plops of horrendous grossness that spews from a cow’s ass. Everyone had to change their boots and of course, the “dirt” had to be swapped out for the rest of the filming.
wegotthiscovered.com

Like clockwork, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ gets admitted to the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ school of criticism

One of the most predictable developments that comes attached to any popular movie is that in the aftermath of its theatrical release, the tide will begin to turn. Just like clockwork, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been getting reappraised as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest disappointments ever since it came to Disney Plus.
wegotthiscovered.com

A bloodthirsty fantasy horror that lives up to its grisly title and then some decapitates the streaming charts

Unless it’s a sequel, reboot, or adaptation of a known property, the title of a movie can often be the deciding factor in whether or not audiences are willing to give the project in question a shot. As chance would have it, 2018’s The Head Hunter is indeed about somebody hunting heads, but the action-packed fantasy horror is so much more than that.
wegotthiscovered.com

5 ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ cameos that would blow the MCU wide open

If there’s one piece of fanservice that the Marvel Cinematic Universe does consistently well, it’s to drop in cameo appearances from fan favorite characters from the comics. In the case of Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or The Eternals, an appearance from John Krasinski as Reed Richards or Harry Styles as Starfox, respectively, generated positive buzz among fans amidst an otherwise lackluster superhero outing.
netflixjunkie.com

“Work in progress” – Ryan Reynolds Claims That ‘Deadpool 3’ Co-Star Hugh Jackman Is the Reason Why He Is Training So Hard

Ryan Reynolds is working out hard for Deadpool 3. But the actor explained it in a rather funny way about why he is building muscles. The actor who transformed himself from a comedy hero to a superhero did so by bulking up big time. When he finally found success as Marvel’s Deadpool, it secured the sequel, and then the threequel of the superhero.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest DC News: James Gunn says ‘The Flash’ only resets ‘some’ of the DCU and asks fans whether Superman should take off his underwear

DC is continuing its domination of the headlines even days out from DC Studios and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran’s announcement of the studio’s upcoming slate of projects, which will serve as the groundwork of the much-anticipated new DCU universal rebranding. But Gunn is already warning fans to not expect a system-wide reboot. The Suicide Squad director says to expect a more surgical process and not a total demolition…
ComicBook

DC Studios' James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller's DCU Futures

The future of the DC Universe is headed into new territory, now that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced the plans for the first ten projects on their slate. The duo's plans for the franchise are particularly interesting, as Gunn has made it clear that some existing roles within the franchise will be recast, while others will continue to be played by the same actors. Two major stars of the current crop of films whose futures are currently unknown are are Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and The Flash star Ezra Miller, and there's been a lot of speculation about whether they both could return in a potential sequel in this new DCU or otherwise.

