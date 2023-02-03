Read full article on original website
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Faces Its Biggest Challenge, and It Isn't Apple
Consumers have flocked to Samsung's top phones for their cutting-edge features, and the new Galaxy S23 phones continue that tradition, especially with a 200 megapixel main camera on its top-tier Galaxy S23 Ultra. But they've also been popular thanks to generous discounts from Samsung itself and US carriers eager to lure in new customers.
Galaxy S23 Models Compared: Every Difference Between the Base, Plus and Ultra
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. Samsung's new Galaxy S23 family is here and available for preorder. The smartphone line, which was unveiled at the company's February Unpacked event in San Francisco alongside the Galaxy Book 3, consists of three models: the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and the top-specced Galaxy S23 Ultra. But, what's the difference between each model?
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Apple better watch out
Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event was jam-packed with a ton of new hardware, including the brand-new Galaxy S23 series. This lineup includes the S23, S23 Plus, and the mega-powerful Galaxy S23 Ultra. Despite there being three phones, the most exciting one is definitely the S23 Ultra, which now has a massive 200MP main camera and is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
World’s biggest hydrogen power plant goes up in South Australia
The construction of the world's largest green electrolyzer and hydrogen power plant is a specialty of priority for the South Australian government these days. As reported by Renew Economy, the South Australian government is ready to build a 250 MW hydrogen electrolyzer, which will be 10 times bigger than its counterparts. Sam Crafter, the CEO of the Office of Hydrogen Power in South Australia, will lead the project.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Samsung LED settlement worth $150 million, nanotech firm says
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS) has agreed to pay $150 million to British nanotechnology company Nanoco Technologies to settle patent lawsuits over technology used in Samsung's LED televisions, Nanoco and an investor in its cases said Friday.
Artificial intelligence uncovers lost work by titan of Spain’s ‘Golden Age’
Lost or misattributed works by some of the finest writers of Spain’s Golden Age could be discovered thanks to pioneering AI technology that has been used to identify a previously unknown play by the wildly prolific dramatist, poet, sailor and priest Lope de Vega. This week Spain’s National Library...
Samsung’s colorful Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale for its best price to date
Happy Saturday, readers! During its Unpacked event on Wednesday, Samsung introduced a new line of Galaxy Book3 laptops with better displays and Intel’s 13th Gen Core processors. However, if you don’t need an ultraportable laptop or a high-end machine squarely aimed at the MacBook Pro 16, Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy in its fiery, “fiesta red” colorway for $499 ($200 off), its lowest price to date.
Brexit causes collapse in European research funding for Oxbridge
Oxford and Cambridge universities, once given more than £130m a year in total by European research programmes, are now getting £1m annually between them
Old Netflix Tweet Goes Viral After Company's Recent Decision on Password Sharing
A crackdown on account sharing appears to be on its way and users are expressing their opinions.
Getty Images sues AI art generator Stable Diffusion in the US for copyright infringement
Getty Images has filed a lawsuit in the US against Stability AI, creators of open-source AI art generator Stable Diffusion, escalating its legal battle against the firm. The stock photography company is accusing Stability AI of “brazen infringement of Getty Images’ intellectual property on a staggering scale.” It claims that Stability AI copied more than 12 million images from its database “without permission ... or compensation ... as part of its efforts to build a competing business,” and that the startup has infringed on both the company’s copyright and trademark protections.
Not just ChatGPT: January boom in AI news heralds big year for bots
ChatGPT isn't the only game in town. It may have just hit a record-breaking 100 million monthly active users in just two months, according to a UBS study, but other artificial intelligence (AI) heavyweights hope to catch up. Chief among them are Google's LaMDA, so clever that an employee was fired for calling it "sentient", and Anthropic's Claude, which The New York Times reports is closing in on $300 million in funding.
GM Is Ordering a Massive Overhaul With Its EV Batteries: Report
via General MotorsGM once touted the packaging and cost savings of pouch cells in its Ultium platform, but that may soon change.
Microsoft announces surprise event for tomorrow with Bing ChatGPT expected
Microsoft is holding a major news event tomorrow on February 7th. The software giant first mailed out invites to an in-person event at the company’s Redmond headquarters last week and is now officially announcing the event minutes after Google made its ChatGPT rival official. Microsoft’s event starts at 10AM...
2023 Zeekr X Unveiled As Premium Urban EV With Concept Car Looks
Only two days after teasing its third production model, which was expected to be called the 003, Geely's premium EV brand Zeekr has unveiled it as the X. The automaker says X, the third-to-last letter in the alphabet and the name for an independent variable, "represents infinite inspiration, exploration and imagination that Zeekr looks for."
3 things I learned about the 40K hobby by building a scale model airplane
Over the summer last year I took my daughters out to Bong State Recreation Area in Wisconsin. The massive park offers miles and miles of walking and riding trails, large camping areas, a place to ride your dirt bike, and even a model rocketry range. During my stay I was reminded that it was once an Air Force base, and that it’s named after Richard “Dick” Ira Bong, the United States’ top ace of World War II. Active from 1941-1945, he was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions over the Pacific. By the end of the war, and before his untimely death as a test pilot for one of our country’s first combat jet aircraft, he was credited with 40 air-to-air kills.
A standard high-altitude research tool became the world's most-tracked aircraft after thousands of people mistook it for the suspected Chinese spy balloon
FlightRadar24 updated its listing for the aircraft, which is operated by Aerostar in South Dakota. It noted: "Sorry, this is not a Chinese balloon."
