BBC
Woman killed in crash after visiting newborn granddaughter in hospital
A woman was killed by a car outside a hospital just moments after visiting her newborn granddaughter, an inquest has heard. Hairdresser Mary Owen-Jones, 51, was hit by a car as she crossed a car park at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, on New Year's Day. She died two...
Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
Man and woman are killed in horror car crash in south Wales and a third man is rushed to hospital
The crash happened on the B4273, Ynysybwl Road in Pontypridd at 6.30pm yesterday. South Wales Police said the incident involved a black Ford Focus and three pedestrians.
BBC
Gorefield crash: Woman dies and two people seriously hurt
A 20-year-old woman died after a Jaguar XKR crashed leaving the driver and another passenger seriously hurt. Emergency services were called to Gorefield, near Wisbech, at 17:00 GMT on Friday. The three people in the car - the only vehicle involved in the crash on Gote Lane - were taken...
BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
Miss Wales hospitalized with serious injuries following a car crash, just 4 months before the 71st annual Miss World pageant
Darcey Corria, 21, suffered a broken pelvis and injuries to her neck after a car crash in south Wales, a Miss Wales representative told Insider.
BBC
Man attacks 13-year-old boy near Clydebank golf centre
A 13-year-old boy has been injured after an apparently unprovoked attack by a man in West Dunbartonshire. The boy was walking on Great Western Road, near to the World of Golf, at about 14:00 on Saturday when the man assaulted him. He was left with a facial injury and made...
Profile: Who was Emma Pattinson, the Epsom College headteacher found dead?
Pupils and staff at a prestigious private school in Surrey have been rocked by the news that their headteacher had been found dead with her husband and young daughter.Emma Pattinson, 45, and her husband George, 39, were found dead alongside seven-year-old Lettie at the £42,000 per year Epsom College, Epsom, early on Sunday morning.Police are investigating the circumstances of the deaths but that no one else was involved.Who was Emma Pattinson?Described as a “wonderful teacher” and a “delightful person” who had a “distinguished career”, Ms Pattinson was appointed head of Epsom in September last year.She had previously been headteacher at...
Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
BBC
Southall crash: Woman with pram seriously hurt in hit-and-run
A woman has been seriously injured after being hit by a car while pushing a baby in a pram. The pedestrian, aged in her 30s, was struck at the junction of North Hyde Lane and Raleigh Road in Southall, west London at about 12:30 GMT on Friday, the Met Police said.
Family who left car in Heathrow's official zone return to discover vehicle could be written off
Oliver and Amy Clague had parked in Heathrow's official long-stay car park, believing it would protect their vehicle. But on their return to the UK on January 28, their car had vital parts missing.
BBC
Leeds canal body confirmed as 86-year-old man
An elderly man whose body was found in a canal in Leeds more than two weeks ago has been identified. Peter James Stewart, 86, from Leeds, was discovered in the Leeds & Liverpool Canal near Bramley Fall Woods, in Leeds, on 15 January. Police have confirmed his identity following a...
Search for man who ‘fell into water’ in Edinburgh
Emergency services are searching for a man who reportedly fell into water in Edinburgh.Police were called at 11.25pm on Friday to the Victoria Quay basin near one of the Scottish Government’s office buildings.Police Scotland and teams from the ambulance and fire services and HM Coastguard launched an “extensive search” for the man.The man has still to be traced despite an extensive searchPolice ScotlandA spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.25 pm on Friday February 3, police were called to a report that a man had fallen into Victoria Quay basin, Victoria Quay, Leith, Edinburgh.“The man has still to be traced despite an extensive search involving police, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Scottish Ambulance Service and the Coastguard.“The search will continue this morning and will also include officers from specialist search teams.” Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
BBC
Longsight murder arrest after man found dead at house
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at a house in Manchester. The man, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the home in Plymouth Grove, Longsight, on Sunday. Police were called at about 04:30 GMT following concerns for a person's welfare. A man,...
BBC
Man wrestles suspect to floor on Tyne and Wear Metro
A man has been praised after wrestling a suspected thief to the floor and keeping him detained until he was arrested. Police in plain clothing had also been onboard the Tyne and Wear Metro when the attempted bike theft took place. The bicycle's owner had managed to stop the suspect...
The Independent
Headteacher of Surrey private school found dead alongside husband and seven-year-old daughter
The head of a prestigious Surrey private school has been found dead at the school alongside her seven-year-old daughter and her husband. Epsom College head, Emma Pattison, 45, and her husband George, 39, were found dead alongside seven-year-old Lettie. Ms Pattison has been described as a “wonderful teacher” and a “delightful person” who had a “distinguished career”.Police were called to the £42,000 per year Surrey school at 1am on Sunday. Surrey Police said they were treating the deaths as an “isolated incident” and were not seeking a third party in connection to the incident. In a statement...
BBC
Drunk Leeds Bradford Airport passenger assaulted staff and police
A drunk passenger who attacked staff at Leeds Bradford Airport has been given a suspended jail sentence. Robert Smith, 45, of Lawns Green, New Farnley, Leeds, was turned away from his flight to Tenerife on 18 May 2022. Police said he attacked airport staff and headbutted a detective in the...
BBC
Pontypridd homes evacuated after fire at terraced house
Residents had to be evacuated when a fire tore through a terraced home. About 40 firefighters were called to Graigwen, Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at 07:09 GMT on Sunday. The property in Hurford Crescent was "totally destroyed" and some residents will need to be rehoused, according to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
BBC
HS2: Council calls for rethink over Metrolink suspension
Councillors have urged a rethink over plans to remove some tram services during construction of the HS2 line. Under the current proposal, Metrolink services between Manchester Piccadilly and Ashton-under-Lyne will be suspended for two years. Concerns raised by Tameside Council over the "unacceptable level of disruption" will now be heard...
BBC
Andrew Innes jailed for murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke
A man has been jailed for at least 36 years for murdering a mother and her two-year-old girl then burying their bodies under his kitchen floor. Andrew Innes, 52, stabbed and beat 25-year-old Bennylyn Burke to death with a hammer before strangling her daughter Jellica at his home in Dundee.
