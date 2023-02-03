Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Bailey Atkinson: Three teenagers charged with Walsall stab murder
Three teenagers have been charged with murdering a 20-year-old man who was stabbed in Walsall town centre. Bailey Atkinson was attacked in High Street in the early hours of last Saturday, West Midlands Police said. A boy aged 15 and two 16-year-olds have been charged with his murder and are...
BBC
Shawbury Heath: Girl, 17, dies in crash and boy seriously hurt
A teenage girl has died after a car overturned in a crash which also left a boy seriously injured. Emergency services were called at about 12:10 GMT on Saturday to an unnamed road at Shawbury Heath, Shropshire, near the A53. A 17-year-old girl was confirmed dead at the scene and...
BBC
Huddersfield: Woman arrested after three children stabbed
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of three young children at a house in Huddersfield. A three-month-old baby boy, a two-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl were found with serious stab injuries at the property on Walpole Road, police said. The girl and the baby...
BBC
Longsight murder arrest after man found dead at house
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at a house in Manchester. The man, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the home in Plymouth Grove, Longsight, on Sunday. Police were called at about 04:30 GMT following concerns for a person's welfare. A man,...
BBC
Henfield: Attempted murder arrest after two men badly hurt
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men were seriously injured in West Sussex. Officers were called to a property in Henfield Common South at about 23:30 GMT on Saturday to reports two men had been assaulted. A 23-year-old Henfield man is being held on...
BBC
Fire at former Poole college was started deliberately, fire service says
A large blaze at a derelict college building was started deliberately, a fire service has said. Crews from across Dorset were called after the fire at the former college, on Constitution Hill Road in Poole, broke out on Sunday at about 15:45 GMT. Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service...
BBC
Stoney Cove: Diving instructor sentenced after student's death
An instructor has been sentenced after a novice diver drowned during a training session. The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said Lance Palmer was responsible for "multiple failings" following the death of Roger Clarke in Stoney Cove, Leicestershire, in June 2018. Mr Clarke's wife says she now fears water following...
BBC
Body recovered from Portishead Quays Marina
Police searching for a missing man have recovered a body from Portishead Quays Marina. Although formal identification has not been completed, officers believe it to be a man, in his 30s, who was reported missing on Saturday. Avon and Somerset Police said the man's family had been informed and the...
BBC
Belfast: Sudden deaths not being treated as suspicious
The circumstances surrounding the deaths of two people at an apartment in south Belfast continue to be investigated, police have said. The bodies were found at Annadale Crescent on Saturday. A man in his 40s was arrested but has been released on bail to allow time for further enquiries, officers...
Comments / 0