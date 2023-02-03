Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
The worst-reviewed superhero movie in the history of cinema heads once more into the breach on Netflix
Taste and personal preference is entirely subjective, but it’s hard to argue with facts. As the most popular genre in cinema, superhero stories continue to divide opinion and ignite discussion, but not a single one of them has fared worse in terms of reviews than 2006’s Zoom. A...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Dethrones ‘The Avengers’ in the U.S. and Enters All-Time Top 10 at Domestic Box Office
Another day, another milestone for “Avatar: The Way of Water.” James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel has generated $623.5 million at the domestic box office, taking down “The Avengers” ($623.4 million) to become the 10th-highest grossing domestic release of all time. Now that “The Way of Water” has cracked the top 10, the sci-fi tentpole’s competition to move up the list includes “Jurassic World” (at No. 9 with $653 million), “Titanic” (at No. 8 with $659 million) and “Avengers: Infinity War” (at No. 7 with $678 million). Globally, “Avatar: The Way of Water” stands as the fourth-biggest movie in history with $2.128 billion. It...
IGN
FAST X - Official Fast Five Legacy Trailer
Watch the trailer for a look back at Fast Five ahead of the upcoming movie Fast X. Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, stars Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and more. A trailer for Fast X will be released on February 10, 2023.
wegotthiscovered.com
5 ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ cameos that would blow the MCU wide open
If there’s one piece of fanservice that the Marvel Cinematic Universe does consistently well, it’s to drop in cameo appearances from fan favorite characters from the comics. In the case of Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or The Eternals, an appearance from John Krasinski as Reed Richards or Harry Styles as Starfox, respectively, generated positive buzz among fans amidst an otherwise lackluster superhero outing.
Dave Bautista says he and Jason Momoa's 'Lethal Weapon'-type buddy cop comedy will likely shoot next year: 'I think it's going to be a hit'
'We have a great script," Bautista told Insider about the project that sparked a huge bidding war. "MGM is still dedicated to doing this film."
James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'
DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
Lizzo and Myke Wright Go Instagram Official and Make Their Real Red Carpet Debut
After confirming her relationship with a “mystery man” in April 2022, Lizzo and Myke Wright are finally Instagram official. Despite the fact that the pair had been photographed together at an event for Watch Out for the Big Grrrls in June of that year, Lizzo wasn't willing to say his name in interviews for a while. “We haven’t done a red carpet yet, by the way. I just wanna point that out," the singer told the syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club in July 2022. “This was a soft launch. I have to respect his privacy.”
Game Of Thrones' Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Having Another Baby, And The Jon Snow Actor Explained Why He's 'Terrified'
Kit Harington announced that he and Rose Leslie are expecting their second child and explained why he's 'terrified' about it.
IGN
Saturday Night Live Casts The Last of Us' Pedro Pascal in HBO's Mario Kart in This Hilarious Trailer
In a hilarious fake trailer, Saturday Night Live has cast The Last of Us' Pedro Pascal in HBO's Mario Kart and tasks him with taking Princess Peach to Rainbow Road. The trailer, which you can check out below, is roughly three minutes long and also features appearances by Bowser, Yoshi, Toad, and Luigi.
Taylor Lautner Says Twilight Fans' Team Edward/Jacob Debate Impacted His Dynamic with Robert Pattinson
The actor said he and costar Robert Pattison were "both just trying to make the best movies," adding that there "wasn't a competitiveness between me and Rob" Taylor Lautner is getting candid about how the Team Edward vs. Team Jacob Twilight discourse affected his real-life dynamic with costar Robert Pattinson. The actor, now 30, appeared alongside wife Taylor Dome Lautner on Thursday's episode of The Toast podcast, admitting he'd "be lying if" he said the infamous fan debates over who reigned supreme between his and Pattinson's characters didn't...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Suicide Squad’ developer vows to never work for DC again if James Gunn upholds controversial casting strategy
After a long wait, yesterday James Gunn unveiled his and co-leader Peter Safran’s plans for a connected DC Comics vision across film, television, and gaming in the coming years. A few of the projects were familiar, some were surprising, and one aspect of the envisioned continuity is a sore spot with many of the genre’s best actors.
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Adds Much Requested Fast Travel Feature
EA's Respawn Entertainment has listened to fan feedback and added the much requested fast travel feature to its upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. As reported by Games Radar, director Stig Asmussen told Play Magazine that Respawn is implementing more ways to travel around Jedi: Survivor's worlds by including both fast travel and rideable mounts.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Becomes Third-Highest Grossing Movie at International Box Office
James Cameron has officially beaten James Cameron to earn the number three spot at the international box office. The director is still in first place with the original Avatar while directors Joe and Anthony Russo are holding strong at number two with Avengers: Endgame, but Avatar: The Way of Water has officially beaten Titanic to become the third-highest-grossing movie at the international box office. This news comes only a week after the Avatar sequel beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens for the number four spot.
IGN
The Last of Us Episode 4: TV Show vs Game Comparison
Watch our The Last of Us Episode 4 show vs game comparison video! HBO's TLOU Episode 4 is here, and like TLOU Premiere episode, there are plenty of similarities to spot when comparing the game to The Last of Us TV show. From Ellie and Joel cracking jokes in Bill's car, to the ambush with the injured man, and Ellie saving Joel, here's how TLOU game, developed by Naughty Dog, and TLOU TV show compare. Beware of spoilers ahead for The Last of Us series!
Disney+'s Percy Jackson Series Finally Wrapped Filming, And Its Star Celebrated In A Very On-Brand Way
Percy Jackson's Walker Scobell shared the first season of the Disney+ series has wrapped filming ahead of its 2024 release.
IGN
Dynopunk - Official Demo Trailer
Here's a new look at Dynopunk in this latest trailer for the upcoming game, and learn more about the futuristic cyberpunk world that's inhabited by dinosaurs. A demo for Dynopunk is available now on Steam. In Dynopunk, you find yourself in a satiric world of the future, except instead of...
What Is MGM+? 5 Things to Know About the New Streaming Platform
New year, new look! EPIX changed its name to MGM+ earlier this month — but the platform's impressive roster of shows and movies remains. The MGM-owned cable network and streaming service announced in September 2022 that it would take its parent company's moniker after Amazon's $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM that year. "We have felt […]
CNET
Netflix's Password-Sharing Crackdown Could Start Any Day: What to Know
The end of free Netflix password sharing is near: Within about the next two months, the streaming service will begin rolling out a system charging fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the same membership. After years of being relatively lax about password sharing, last year...
Netflix Claims It Made a Mistake With Its Password-Sharing Rules That Caused Backlash
Mistake, or backpedaling?
CNET
Want Something New to Watch? Try Netflix's Hidden Codes
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. If Netflix's looming account-sharing fees are on your mind, you may be thinking about cramming in a few binge sessions ahead of the big change. But before you kick off your next streaming marathon, remember that scrolling through the same list of Netflix's TV show and movie recommendations aren't the best ways to find something new to watch. They're also not great to find other niche genres you might be interested in.
