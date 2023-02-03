ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Dethrones ‘The Avengers’ in the U.S. and Enters All-Time Top 10 at Domestic Box Office

Another day, another milestone for “Avatar: The Way of Water.” James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel has generated $623.5 million at the domestic box office, taking down “The Avengers” ($623.4 million) to become the 10th-highest grossing domestic release of all time. Now that “The Way of Water” has cracked the top 10, the sci-fi tentpole’s competition to move up the list includes “Jurassic World” (at No. 9 with $653 million), “Titanic” (at No. 8 with $659 million) and “Avengers: Infinity War” (at No. 7 with $678 million). Globally, “Avatar: The Way of Water” stands as the fourth-biggest movie in history with $2.128 billion. It...
FAST X - Official Fast Five Legacy Trailer

Watch the trailer for a look back at Fast Five ahead of the upcoming movie Fast X. Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, stars Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and more. A trailer for Fast X will be released on February 10, 2023.
5 ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ cameos that would blow the MCU wide open

If there’s one piece of fanservice that the Marvel Cinematic Universe does consistently well, it’s to drop in cameo appearances from fan favorite characters from the comics. In the case of Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or The Eternals, an appearance from John Krasinski as Reed Richards or Harry Styles as Starfox, respectively, generated positive buzz among fans amidst an otherwise lackluster superhero outing.
James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'

DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
Lizzo and Myke Wright Go Instagram Official and Make Their Real Red Carpet Debut

After confirming her relationship with a “mystery man” in April 2022, Lizzo and Myke Wright are finally Instagram official. Despite the fact that the pair had been photographed together at an event for Watch Out for the Big Grrrls in June of that year, Lizzo wasn't willing to say his name in interviews for a while. “We haven’t done a red carpet yet, by the way. I just wanna point that out," the singer told the syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club in July 2022. “This was a soft launch. I have to respect his privacy.”
Taylor Lautner Says Twilight Fans' Team Edward/Jacob Debate Impacted His Dynamic with Robert Pattinson

The actor said he and costar Robert Pattison were "both just trying to make the best movies," adding that there "wasn't a competitiveness between me and Rob" Taylor Lautner is getting candid about how the Team Edward vs. Team Jacob Twilight discourse affected his real-life dynamic with costar Robert Pattinson. The actor, now 30, appeared alongside wife Taylor Dome Lautner on Thursday's episode of The Toast podcast, admitting he'd "be lying if" he said the infamous fan debates over who reigned supreme between his and Pattinson's characters didn't...
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Adds Much Requested Fast Travel Feature

EA's Respawn Entertainment has listened to fan feedback and added the much requested fast travel feature to its upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. As reported by Games Radar, director Stig Asmussen told Play Magazine that Respawn is implementing more ways to travel around Jedi: Survivor's worlds by including both fast travel and rideable mounts.
Avatar: The Way of Water Becomes Third-Highest Grossing Movie at International Box Office

James Cameron has officially beaten James Cameron to earn the number three spot at the international box office. The director is still in first place with the original Avatar while directors Joe and Anthony Russo are holding strong at number two with Avengers: Endgame, but Avatar: The Way of Water has officially beaten Titanic to become the third-highest-grossing movie at the international box office. This news comes only a week after the Avatar sequel beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens for the number four spot.
The Last of Us Episode 4: TV Show vs Game Comparison

Watch our The Last of Us Episode 4 show vs game comparison video! HBO's TLOU Episode 4 is here, and like TLOU Premiere episode, there are plenty of similarities to spot when comparing the game to The Last of Us TV show. From Ellie and Joel cracking jokes in Bill's car, to the ambush with the injured man, and Ellie saving Joel, here's how TLOU game, developed by Naughty Dog, and TLOU TV show compare. Beware of spoilers ahead for The Last of Us series!
Dynopunk - Official Demo Trailer

Here's a new look at Dynopunk in this latest trailer for the upcoming game, and learn more about the futuristic cyberpunk world that's inhabited by dinosaurs. A demo for Dynopunk is available now on Steam. In Dynopunk, you find yourself in a satiric world of the future, except instead of...
What Is MGM+? 5 Things to Know About the New Streaming Platform

New year, new look! EPIX changed its name to MGM+ earlier this month — but the platform's impressive roster of shows and movies remains. The MGM-owned cable network and streaming service announced in September 2022 that it would take its parent company's moniker after Amazon's $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM that year. "We have felt […]
Netflix's Password-Sharing Crackdown Could Start Any Day: What to Know

The end of free Netflix password sharing is near: Within about the next two months, the streaming service will begin rolling out a system charging fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the same membership. After years of being relatively lax about password sharing, last year...
Want Something New to Watch? Try Netflix's Hidden Codes

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. If Netflix's looming account-sharing fees are on your mind, you may be thinking about cramming in a few binge sessions ahead of the big change. But before you kick off your next streaming marathon, remember that scrolling through the same list of Netflix's TV show and movie recommendations aren't the best ways to find something new to watch. They're also not great to find other niche genres you might be interested in.

