Effective: 2023-02-06 04:04:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-08 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mason .The Skokomish River in Mason County will see sharp rises on Tuesday with flooding possible due to heavy rainfall in the Olympic mountains. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following county, Mason. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall in the Olympic mountains. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MASON COUNTY, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO