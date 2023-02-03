Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Our Favorite Speakeasies in Detroit CityEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
At a Detroit airport, US police discovered a juvenile dolphin's skull inside abandoned luggage.Sherif AbdelazizDetroit, MI
Related
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
airlinegeeks.com
Endeavor Air Winds Down Detroit CRJ-200 Operations
Airlines around the world change their schedules constantly, and that’s nothing new. But over the last couple of months, Delta has had a considerable amount of shift in its schedule, most of which includes moving away from its smaller 50-seat CRJ-200 in favor of larger and much more reliable CRJ-700s and CRJ-900s. Endeavor Air, Delta’s wholly owned subsidiary, is slowly winding down its operations with the current smallest plane in Delta’s fleet, the almost unanimously hated CRJ-200.
Video Shows U-haul Truck Erupting In Sparks On Michigan Highway
A video has recently surfaced from a few months back that shows a U-haul truck flying down the highway with a blown front tire and a blaze of sparks blasting out the back end. The video {shown below} was captioned with the headline, "On the Lodge with it," which regardless of what area of Detroit it was shot at, kind of fits. In fact, I think anytime you see something ridiculous in the Detroit area on the highway, the term "We On The Lodge Wid It" will always gonna come up.
People couldn't ignore what was happening at Girl Scouts event in Detroit
Kashya Baldwin enjoys a snow day just as much as the next kid. When Baldwin, a sixth grader at River Rouge STEM Academy, was asked whether her school had canceled any days following a recent winter storm, the words “Oh yeah!” flowed from her lips, ending in a broad smile.
This Michigan Legend Is of the “Best Sandwich Shops in America”
Real talk. It takes something special to create a truly incredible sandwich. I'm to talking about the one you make at home in your kitchen by slapping together a few slices of bread and a little meat and cheese. I'm talking about the kind of sandwich that has people willing to travel and wait in line for hours.
3 Michigan restaurants rank in top 100 in the entire country on annual Yelp list
It’s a big list foodies look forward to every year. Yelp just released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. and three Michigan eateries have made the cut on the app’s 10th listing of this kind, including a current James Beard Award semifinalist. To...
tourcounsel.com
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets | Shopping mall in Michigan
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, formerly Great Lakes Crossing, is a shopping mall in Auburn Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, United States. The site of the mall was originally to have been occupied by a different mall called Auburn Mills, which was never built due to financial issues of its intended developer, Western Development Corporation. Great Lakes Crossing was built on the site and opened in 1998.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Detroit, Michigan
Got some spare time while staying in Motor City? Add some of the best day trips from Detroit to your trip plans. With easy access to fascinating towns across Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana, you’ll find more than enough to fill your itinerary. Lose yourself in vintage-style destinations like Bay...
Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard
Reading Time: 5 minutes A residential-zoned parcel has been leveled and fenced off, violating city ordinance. Residents are worried about more trucking coming to their neighborhood. Southwest Detroit residents convened last week at Donovan’s Pub seeking answers about recent activity at a property belonging to the Moroun-owned real estate company Crown Enterprises at Toledo and 25th Street. “We’re desperate,” ... The post Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard appeared first on Planet Detroit. Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard was first posted on February 2, 2023 at 5:13 pm.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
mitechnews.com
Coast Retires As President Of Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center
PLYMOUTH – Mike Coast, President of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center for the past 21 years, has announced his retirement after 27 years with the organization. Replacing him is Ingrid Tighe, previously Director of Economic Development for Oakland County where she led 200 staff members in four divisions focused on business development and international business attraction; community development and planning; and the county’s workforce development and veteran services.
HometownLife.com
Saint John's Resort in Plymouth Township unveils $40M facelift
PLYMOUTH TWP. - It’s absolutely gorgeous. Those were the words of Ethan Zink, who was attending a conference on mental health last month at Saint John’s Resort. Formerly known as The Inn at Saint John's, the establishment has undergone a $40 million rebranding transformation over the past year.
Police: Bodies are those of 3 rappers missing nearly 2 weeks
Authorities searching for three aspiring rappers who have been missing for nearly two weeks found “multiple bodies” Thursday at a vacant Detroit-area apartment building.
Look Inside This Retro Abandoned Bowling Alley In Michigan
Bowling is not a sport for everyone. I mean, can we really consider it a sport some days?. Regardless, an abandoned bowling alley may be more entertaining to some than an active one. Abandoned Michigan Bowling Alley. You have to admit, it's not every day you can find a place...
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
“You Left the Bodies but Only Moved the Headstones!” Haunted Cemetery in Flint, Michigan
Something within the story of Avondale Cemetery must be haunted: the Holiday Inn, the Flint City Cemetery, nearby businesses or parking lots...and the Avondale Cemetery itself. Avondale Cemetery in Flint is not only one of Flint’s oldest graveyards, but it seems to have a good share of disturbed spirits. This...
fox2detroit.com
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
MSP installing license plate readers along metro Detroit freeways
State police say the technology would only be used for serious and violent crimes and could quadruple the chances of making an arrest.
‘Pawn Stars’ to shoot episodes for upcoming season in Detroit, Ann Arbor
A spin-off of one of the History Channel’s most popular shows plans to come to Michigan. “Pawn Stars Do America” will shoot some episodes for its upcoming season two in both Detroit and Ann Arbor. Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison and Chumlee will be coming to town in...
Michigan Teacher Creates Sharks Out Of Snow, Goes Viral
A lot of people complain about the snow, but some people enjoy it - or at least try to make the most of it. Case in point, Madison Heights resident Jennifer Ramirez. The highly talented school teacher did not just make the most of the snow in her front yard - she made sharks out of it.
The Game 730 AM WVFN
Lansing, MI
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT
The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0