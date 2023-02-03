ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.1 WFMK

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
airlinegeeks.com

Endeavor Air Winds Down Detroit CRJ-200 Operations

Airlines around the world change their schedules constantly, and that’s nothing new. But over the last couple of months, Delta has had a considerable amount of shift in its schedule, most of which includes moving away from its smaller 50-seat CRJ-200 in favor of larger and much more reliable CRJ-700s and CRJ-900s. Endeavor Air, Delta’s wholly owned subsidiary, is slowly winding down its operations with the current smallest plane in Delta’s fleet, the almost unanimously hated CRJ-200.
DETROIT, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Video Shows U-haul Truck Erupting In Sparks On Michigan Highway

A video has recently surfaced from a few months back that shows a U-haul truck flying down the highway with a blown front tire and a blaze of sparks blasting out the back end. The video {shown below} was captioned with the headline, "On the Lodge with it," which regardless of what area of Detroit it was shot at, kind of fits. In fact, I think anytime you see something ridiculous in the Detroit area on the highway, the term "We On The Lodge Wid It" will always gonna come up.
DETROIT, MI
tourcounsel.com

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets | Shopping mall in Michigan

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, formerly Great Lakes Crossing, is a shopping mall in Auburn Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, United States. The site of the mall was originally to have been occupied by a different mall called Auburn Mills, which was never built due to financial issues of its intended developer, Western Development Corporation. Great Lakes Crossing was built on the site and opened in 1998.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Detroit, Michigan

Got some spare time while staying in Motor City? Add some of the best day trips from Detroit to your trip plans. With easy access to fascinating towns across Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana, you’ll find more than enough to fill your itinerary. Lose yourself in vintage-style destinations like Bay...
DETROIT, MI
Planet Detroit

Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard

Reading Time: 5 minutes A residential-zoned parcel has been leveled and fenced off, violating city ordinance. Residents are worried about more trucking coming to their neighborhood. Southwest Detroit residents convened last week at Donovan’s Pub seeking answers about recent activity at a property belonging to the Moroun-owned real estate company Crown Enterprises at Toledo and 25th Street.  “We’re desperate,” ... The post Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard appeared first on Planet Detroit. Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard was first posted on February 2, 2023 at 5:13 pm.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
DETROIT, MI
mitechnews.com

Coast Retires As President Of Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center

PLYMOUTH – Mike Coast, President of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center for the past 21 years, has announced his retirement after 27 years with the organization. Replacing him is Ingrid Tighe, previously Director of Economic Development for Oakland County where she led 200 staff members in four divisions focused on business development and international business attraction; community development and planning; and the county’s workforce development and veteran services.
PLYMOUTH, MI
HometownLife.com

Saint John's Resort in Plymouth Township unveils $40M facelift

PLYMOUTH TWP. - It’s absolutely gorgeous. Those were the words of Ethan Zink, who was attending a conference on mental health last month at Saint John’s Resort. Formerly known as The Inn at Saint John's, the establishment has undergone a $40 million rebranding transformation over the past year.
PLYMOUTH, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy