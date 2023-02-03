Read full article on original website
Related
20 Michigan Shipwrecks You Can See With Google Earth
It's no secret that Michigan's waters have, in the past, been treacherous for boats. The Great Lakes are home to an estimated 6,000 shipwrecks with 1,500 of those being in Michigan's waters. Today, those shipwrecks serve as a spot for the adventurous to visit. Whether you're scuba diving, snorkeling, or...
Single This Valentine’s Day? Michigan is A Great State For Lonely Hearts
While most single people may not want to admit it out loud, it sucks being alone on what is dubbed the "most romantic day of the year". You have to watch everyone else get flower deliveries, gush about presents, and post their fancy plates while you scoop up day after deals and pretend not to be bitter that you didn't have plans.
Do You Have One Of The 3 Most Common Last Names in Michigan?
No matter which route our families took to get here, somehow we all wound up in the Great Lakes State. For me personally, I know my mom's side of the family came over from Ireland and landed in the Guelph, Canada area, eventually crossing the border into the United States via Detroit and making their way to West Michigan.
What is an Alberta Clipper, and How Do They Affect Michigan?
I was watching the weather earlier this week so I could be prepared for the upcoming winter weather. Keeping in mind, I grew up in a part of the country where weather terminology is VERY common, so I mostly understood the terminology this meteorologist was using. But this weather person...
How Illegal is it to ‘Get Frisky’ in Your Car in Michigan?
I haven't thought about "getting frisky" in the car in years, maybe because I'm dang near 50 and any thoughts that I have about intimacy usually involve things like "hey, will I pull something if I do it like that?" When I was young—I'm talking teen years—I made out in...
Someone Made a Super Mario World Map of Michigan – And You Can Buy a Print!
Mamma mia! The Mitten State has gotten the Super Mario Bros. treatment! If you're like, "I totally need this," - good news, you can buy it!. Someone has made a very cool map of Michigan in the style of the Super Mario Bros. video games!. Now, I'm going to pretend...
What Happens If You Take The Wrong Exit And Enter Canada From Michigan?
This is personally one of my biggest fears. This is not a problem we Michiganders on the west side of the state have to worry about but any time I'm in the Detroit area, or anywhere near the Michigan-Canada border for that fact, I'm absolutely terrified I'm going to take the wrong exit and wind up on the wrong country!
Michigan High School Principal Shares Hilarious Look at What Really Happens on a Snow Day
What really happens at school when there's a snow day? Davison High School Principal Jerry Piger gives us a hilarious look behind the scenes when he has the building all to himself. With most schools in Mid-Michigan closed Wednesday (1/25) because of bad weather, Piger was able to make the...
How High Did Vernors Rank In National Ginger Ale Taste Test?
Vernors claims to be the original Ginger Soda in the United States. Here in Michigan, it's by far the most coveted, with people even claiming it has healing abilities. But how does it stack up against other Ginger Ales across the country? Well, TastingTable.com put that up for debate, and it seems our beloved Vernors did pretty well.
Unique, Inexpensive Things You Can Do With Your Kids on Spring Break in Lansing
Although spring break is less than two months away, I'm a planner and I work with a budget. Time seems to go by faster and faster so now is the time for me to start planning something fun for spring break, otherwise it will sneak up on me and be gone before I know it.
The Okemos Road Bridge Project May Actually Be Completed Soon
I'm sure that's what many commuters from Okemos and beyond have screamed inside their car at some point during the Okemos Road Bridge Project. I know I have, and I don't even drive that route on an everyday basis. Okemos Road Bridge Project. What was supposed to be a 9-10...
