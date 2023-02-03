Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
1450wlaf.com
Adkins, Long one-two punch lifts Campbell to win, snaps losing skid
HUNTSVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Cougar David Adkins did Friday night what most knew he was capable of doing all along; stuff the score sheet. And stuff he did. Number 5 posted a career night Friday of 25 points in leading Campbell out of the doldrums of an eight game skid. The Cougars dominated Scott 78-45. The Cougars held a healthy 15 point lead at halftime after John Long poured through 16 points. However, little did fans know that the Cougars were just warming up. It was the third quarter where Adkins became a one man wrecking crew pouring through 15 points pushing the game out of reach at 63-35 quarters end. In fact, Adkins and Long combined for 47 points, two more than Scott managed as a team.
1450wlaf.com
Lady Cougars avenge loss, snap four game losing streak
HUNTSVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell Lady Cougars struggled for two and a half quarters on Friday night in a non-district game with Scott. However, midway through the third quarter, the Lady Cougars game awakened, and Campbell went on to defeat Scott 36-28. Bella Lester triggered the Lady Cougars by scoring all 12 of her points after halftime. Lester posted 12 of Campbell’s 21 second half points on the way to the win.
1450wlaf.com
James Edward (Jimmy) Davis, age 87 of Clinton
It’s with a very sad and heavy heart we announce the passing of our beloved James Edward (Jimmy) Davis, age 87, a longtime resident of Shinliver Community in Clinton, TN. Jimmy went to be with our Lord Jesus on February 1, 2023, while a patient of Diversicare of Oak Ridge Nursing Home. He will be missed by the ones he has left behind, but he’s now rejoicing evermore with the Saints that went before him. Jimmy was of the Baptist faith. He was born on November 18, 1935, to his late parents John Davis and Della (Byrge) Davis in the Beech Fork Community. Jimmy was their only son, second to the oldest child.
1450wlaf.com
Wilma Irwin Norman, age 68, of Oak Ridge
Wilma Irwin Norman, age 68, of Oak Ridge passed away Wednesday, February 1st, 2023. She was of the Baptist Faith and a retired LPN. She is preceded in death by parents Joseph and Pauline Inman Irwin, sister Sarah Meeks, and father of her children Robert Norman. Survivors:. Daughters: Stephanie Carter...
1450wlaf.com
Barbara Ann Ford, age 89 of Jacksboro
Barbara Ann Ford, age 89 of Jacksboro passed away Saturday, February 4th 2023. She was a member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by husband Willis Ford, sons, Gary and Keith Ford, parents York and Earsie Leffew Hamilton, brothers Bill and Jay Hamilton, grandmother Nannie Miller.
1450wlaf.com
Robert “Bobby” Cleo Lane, age 59 of Caryville
Robert “Bobby” Cleo Lane, age 59 of Caryville passed away on February 3, 2023 at his home. He was born on July 17, 1963 to Cleopas and Bonnie Hicks Lane. Bobby loved spending time with his grandchildren who called him “Pap”. He enjoyed camping, swimming and rock and roll.
1450wlaf.com
Suspect detained in White Oak shooting
DUFF, TN (WLAF) – A male has been detained in the shooting of a woman at a home on White Oak, according to Suzy Knight, Public Information Officer with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting that occurred Saturday...
1450wlaf.com
Lovitt faces attempted second-degree murder charge in White Oak shooting
DUFF, TN (WLAF) – A White Oak woman is recovering tonight from a single gunshot wound suffered in a Saturday afternoon incident at a home on Little White Oak Road. The person allegedly responsible for her injuries is 29-year old Larry Edward Lovitt, II, of Jellico, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Suzy Knight. Knight would not confirm if this was a domestic dispute nor the relationship of Lovitt to the victim.
1450wlaf.com
Car in Big Creek at Goat Rock Bridge recovered
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF)– Divers with the Anderson County Rescue Squad assisted the La Follette Rescue Squad on Saturday afternoon in the recovery of a car in Big Creek at Goat Rock Bridge. That’s between Indian River Village and High Knob. There was no one in the car. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED-02/04/2023-5PM)
1450wlaf.com
Three meetings this afternoon/evening at the courthouse
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – There are three meetings scheduled for this afternoon and evening at the Campbell County Courthouse. Addiction Awareness meets at 5pm followed by the Recreation Committee at 5:15pm. Planning holds its meeting at 6pm. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 02/06/2023-6AM)
1450wlaf.com
Portillo faces additional charges after manhunt
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – A Knoxville man remains housed in the Campbell County Jail this morning after a weekend manhunt netted his arrest Saturday morning. Officials said 32-year- old David Portillo, Knoxville, was already wanted out of Knox and Blount Counties when he ran from authorities after being initially stopped in a road rage incident Friday morning.
1450wlaf.com
14 names on Friday, February 3, 2023, Arrest Report
Albright, Brenda Darlene, age 67 of 136 Dog Lane, Jacksboro for possession of drug paraphernalia. Baker, Timothy Leonard, age 46 of 105 Stone Mill Road, Jacksboro for court imposed to serve time. Foster, Rodney Everette, age 48 (homeless) of La Follette for public intoxication. Herron, Anthony David, age 45 of...
1450wlaf.com
Manhunt ends with surrender on I-75 on ramp at Caryville
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – For more than 30 hours, an Hispanic man, reportedly involved in an I-75 road rage incident on Friday at 4:30am, has been on the run. That is until this morning when he was located by a Cove Lake State Park Ranger around 11:20 at the Exit 134 northbound on ramp to I-75. Campbell County EMS responded after the ranger allegedly described the man’s condition to be disoriented.
1450wlaf.com
Richie Napier, age 60 of Speedwell
Richie Napier, age 60 of Speedwell went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. He attended High Street Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his wife Verlane Napier, father Joe Fisher Napier, sister Sandy Hill, brother Ricky Napier, and nephew Corey Hill. Survivors:. Daughter: Stephanie...
1450wlaf.com
BOE Budget & Finance Committee to meet Thursday
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Board of Education Budget and Finance Committee will meet on Thurs., Feb. 9 at 6 pm. The meeting will be in the lower level conference room of the Central Office. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 02/06/2023-6AM)
Comments / 0