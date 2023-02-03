Read full article on original website
Car in Big Creek at Goat Rock Bridge recovered
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF)– Divers with the Anderson County Rescue Squad assisted the La Follette Rescue Squad on Saturday afternoon in the recovery of a car in Big Creek at Goat Rock Bridge. That’s between Indian River Village and High Knob. There was no one in the car. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED-02/04/2023-5PM)
Chinese ‘spy balloon’ may have crossed East TN
What some are referring to as a suspected Chinese spy balloon is expected to cross over Tennessee overnight. Here's when it might be over East Tennessee.
It’s been smelling pretty ‘skunky’ lately in Middle TN
Forecasters Agree: Spring 2023 Forecast Not Great For Tennessee
Groundhog Day has come and gone and if you believe the furry fuzzball there will be 6 more weeks of winter. Next week’s forecast disagrees, but, it’s an animal, not a forecaster. A look at the Spring 2023 forecast, by both Accuweather and The Old Farmer’s Almanac, seems...
Sick raccoons on the prowl in West Tennessee
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has received numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections. Members of the public should exercise caution and avoid interacting with sick wildlife. Rabies is a virus that can affect all mammals, including humans, and is deadly if left...
Hatfield Knob Forage Openings Tennessee – Restoring Elk Country
Enhance it and they will come. The southern stretch of the Cumberland Mountains is Tennessee elk country, and Hatfield Knob is its epicenter. About 50 miles north of Knoxville, the knob and its viewing tower is the most popular spot in the state for elk and those who like to view them.
Tennessee Fire Marshal’s office calls attention to burn awareness week
The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) is highlighting the importance of preventing burn hazards and home fires during National Burn Awareness Week (Feb. 5-11, 2023). This year’s theme is “Scalds: Hot Liquids Burn Like Fire” and focuses on ways that consumers can prevent burn-related injuries from...
Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town?
New proposal would gut the gas tax, charge drivers per mile
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (TND) — Drivers pay a gas tax when they fill up but Tennessee is considering a new per-mile usage fee. It would charge drivers based on the number of miles they drive, instead of taxing fuel, if a pilot program moves forward. Two groups supporting the program...
Some East TN schools cancel Monday classes due to illness
At least 2 schools districts have canceled class for Monday, Feb 6 due to illness.
This Might Just Be The Most Peaceful Town In All Of Tennessee
There is a certain charm about Tennessee, a state that’s home to the friendliest folks you’ve ever met and the most beautiful little downtown areas. There are some impossibly charming towns in Tennessee, and today, we have another wonderful town to highlight for you. Wartrace, Tennessee, is a Mayberry-like town that is undoubtedly charming and worth the visit.
Tennessee School Closings & Delays: February 3, 2023
Multiple Tennessee school districts have announced closings or delayed start times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the concern for icy conditions.
Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies
Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the...
What's up with all the skunks?
You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
14 names on Friday, February 3, 2023, Arrest Report
Albright, Brenda Darlene, age 67 of 136 Dog Lane, Jacksboro for possession of drug paraphernalia. Baker, Timothy Leonard, age 46 of 105 Stone Mill Road, Jacksboro for court imposed to serve time. Foster, Rodney Everette, age 48 (homeless) of La Follette for public intoxication. Herron, Anthony David, age 45 of...
‘It’s been a never-ending cycle’: Inside the confusion and heartache of one family’s experience with Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services
14-year-old Kendra Pruitt cradles her cell phone to her ear as she tries to find a quiet place to talk in her foster home two hours away from Nashville in Jackson, Tenn. “The other foster kids just got back in the house,” she says, “so I have to come in the bathroom.”
Notice an increase in your prescription drug prices? You’re not alone
A new Tennessee law quietly went into effect increasing prescription drug prices at small pharmacies.
Fascinating details about Wells’ 1883 lawsuit
If you read about the Civil Rights Movement, you’ll find reference to a lawsuit Ida B. Wells filed that foreshadowed events three-quarters of a century later. A few years ago, thanks to state archivist Wayne Moore, I found the documents from this case on file at the Tennessee State Library and Archives.
Bill would require phones in Tennessee to come with an activated content filter
From WKRN in Nashville: A new bill in the Tennessee General Assembly would require content filters to be preinstalled and turned on for phones activated in the state. Sen. Joey Hensley (R- Hohenwald) wants phone manufacturers to automatically block content that is “harmful to minors,” according to the bill. Under this legislation, adults could unblock content and turn off the filter.
