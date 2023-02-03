ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

1450wlaf.com

14 names on Friday, February 3, 2023, Arrest Report

Albright, Brenda Darlene, age 67 of 136 Dog Lane, Jacksboro for possession of drug paraphernalia. Baker, Timothy Leonard, age 46 of 105 Stone Mill Road, Jacksboro for court imposed to serve time. Foster, Rodney Everette, age 48 (homeless) of La Follette for public intoxication. Herron, Anthony David, age 45 of...
JACKSBORO, TN
WKRN

What's up with all the skunks?

You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
NASHVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Car in Big Creek at Goat Rock Bridge recovered

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF)– Divers with the Anderson County Rescue Squad assisted the La Follette Rescue Squad on Saturday afternoon in the recovery of a car in Big Creek at Goat Rock Bridge. That’s between Indian River Village and High Knob. There was no one in the car. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED-02/04/2023-5PM)
LAFOLLETTE, TN
mycbs4.com

New proposal would gut the gas tax, charge drivers per mile

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (TND) — Drivers pay a gas tax when they fill up but Tennessee is considering a new per-mile usage fee. It would charge drivers based on the number of miles they drive, instead of taxing fuel, if a pilot program moves forward. Two groups supporting the program...
TENNESSEE STATE
mymix1041.com

Bill would require phones in Tennessee to come with an activated content filter

From WKRN in Nashville: A new bill in the Tennessee General Assembly would require content filters to be preinstalled and turned on for phones activated in the state. Sen. Joey Hensley (R- Hohenwald) wants phone manufacturers to automatically block content that is “harmful to minors,” according to the bill. Under this legislation, adults could unblock content and turn off the filter.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

10-month-old waiting for a heart transplant

A Middle Tennessee family waits anxiously as their ten-month-old son waits for his turn on a heart transplant list. A Middle Tennessee family waits anxiously as their ten-month-old son waits for his turn on a heart transplant list. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on...
TENNESSEE STATE
rmef.org

Hatfield Knob Forage Openings Tennessee – Restoring Elk Country

Enhance it and they will come. The southern stretch of the Cumberland Mountains is Tennessee elk country, and Hatfield Knob is its epicenter. About 50 miles north of Knoxville, the knob and its viewing tower is the most popular spot in the state for elk and those who like to view them.
TENNESSEE STATE
thecamdenchronicle.com

Fascinating details about Wells’ 1883 lawsuit

If you read about the Civil Rights Movement, you’ll find reference to a lawsuit Ida B. Wells filed that foreshadowed events three-quarters of a century later. A few years ago, thanks to state archivist Wayne Moore, I found the documents from this case on file at the Tennessee State Library and Archives.
TENNESSEE STATE
tnledger.com

God’s winning in state’s license plate primary

Tennessee has had its new license plates available for a full year, and one thing is clear: God is kicking some butt. Which is to say, tags featuring “In God We Trust” are far and away the favorite of Tennessee motorists. God tags: 3,197,413. Godless tags: 2,226,408. If...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Knoxville singer competing in songwriting contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Aspiring and established songwriters are being given the opportunity to show off their sound. The Tennessee Songwriters Week returns as with more than 1,000 songwriters competing for their chance to play The Bluebird Café in Nashville. The café has gotten national recognition as being the music venue that has kickstarted so many aspiring and established songwriters all over the country.
KNOXVILLE, TN

