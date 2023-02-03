Read full article on original website
1450wlaf.com
14 names on Friday, February 3, 2023, Arrest Report
Albright, Brenda Darlene, age 67 of 136 Dog Lane, Jacksboro for possession of drug paraphernalia. Baker, Timothy Leonard, age 46 of 105 Stone Mill Road, Jacksboro for court imposed to serve time. Foster, Rodney Everette, age 48 (homeless) of La Follette for public intoxication. Herron, Anthony David, age 45 of...
wvlt.tv
Cracking down on drugs; law enforcement agencies’ plan to stop drug trafficking in East Tenn.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Deadly drugs are flooding East Tennessee from out of state, and it’s not going unnoticed by district attorneys. They shared their plan to crack down on the dangerous drug pipeline, and it’s already lead to dozens of arrests. “This is officially a hostile market...
Tennessee lawyer who stole millions from clients pleads guilty on additional charges
David Bramble, the father of former Siegel High School football player Baylor Bramble, paralyzed after suffering a traumatic brain injury during a 2015 football game, took the stand Thursday to testify about his experience with disbarred lawyer Andy Allman.
WKRN
What's up with all the skunks?
You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
1450wlaf.com
Car in Big Creek at Goat Rock Bridge recovered
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF)– Divers with the Anderson County Rescue Squad assisted the La Follette Rescue Squad on Saturday afternoon in the recovery of a car in Big Creek at Goat Rock Bridge. That’s between Indian River Village and High Knob. There was no one in the car. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED-02/04/2023-5PM)
TDOT: Traffic backed up on I-640 East at Rutledge Pike after vehicle flipped across the road
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said a vehicle blocked traffic Friday evening on Interstate 640 East after flipping across the road. TDOT reported the incident around 3:20 p.m. near Rutledge Pike and the I-40 split, saying the incident happened in the construction zone. Crews were able...
Two emergency responders have licenses suspended due to inadequate response in rendering aid to Tyre Nichols
Two first responders were suspended Friday by the Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Division after they failed to render emergency care and treatment the night that Tyre Nichols encountered law enforcement, the agency announced.
mycbs4.com
New proposal would gut the gas tax, charge drivers per mile
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (TND) — Drivers pay a gas tax when they fill up but Tennessee is considering a new per-mile usage fee. It would charge drivers based on the number of miles they drive, instead of taxing fuel, if a pilot program moves forward. Two groups supporting the program...
oklahomawatch.org
Long Story Short: Jail Video, Finally Released, Shows Ronald Given’s Deadly Struggle
Keaton Ross reports on legislative proposals that would change the initiative petition process and others that would affect the election process. Jennifer Palmer discusses a viral Tik Tok video, filmed by the leader of a Tennessee hate group and posted to social media by the state’s schools superintendent. Executive director Ted Streuli hosts.
wpln.org
‘It’s been a never-ending cycle’: Inside the confusion and heartache of one family’s experience with Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services
14-year-old Kendra Pruitt cradles her cell phone to her ear as she tries to find a quiet place to talk in her foster home two hours away from Nashville in Jackson, Tenn. “The other foster kids just got back in the house,” she says, “so I have to come in the bathroom.”
Chinese ‘spy balloon’ may have crossed East TN
What some are referring to as a suspected Chinese spy balloon is expected to cross over Tennessee overnight. Here's when it might be over East Tennessee.
It’s been smelling pretty ‘skunky’ lately in Middle TN
Over the last month, it's been hard to drive through Middle Tennessee or Southern Kentucky without smelling that repugnant odor. For skunks, though, that's the smell of love during mating season.
mymix1041.com
Bill would require phones in Tennessee to come with an activated content filter
From WKRN in Nashville: A new bill in the Tennessee General Assembly would require content filters to be preinstalled and turned on for phones activated in the state. Sen. Joey Hensley (R- Hohenwald) wants phone manufacturers to automatically block content that is “harmful to minors,” according to the bill. Under this legislation, adults could unblock content and turn off the filter.
WATE
10-month-old waiting for a heart transplant
A Middle Tennessee family waits anxiously as their ten-month-old son waits for his turn on a heart transplant list. A Middle Tennessee family waits anxiously as their ten-month-old son waits for his turn on a heart transplant list. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on...
How common are counterfeit goods in East Tennessee?
Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Nike are all well-known and expensive brands that are often copied. So, just how common are fake goods in East Tennessee?
tigerdroppings.com
Tennessee Lawmakers Are Attempting To Make The Monday Following The Super Bowl A Holiday
It's about damn time. I doubt you'll find many people who will argue with having the day after the Super Bowl off... Two Democratic lawmakers are seeking to remove Columbus Day as an official holiday in Tennessee in favor of a different day of celebration: the day after the Super Bowl.
rmef.org
Hatfield Knob Forage Openings Tennessee – Restoring Elk Country
Enhance it and they will come. The southern stretch of the Cumberland Mountains is Tennessee elk country, and Hatfield Knob is its epicenter. About 50 miles north of Knoxville, the knob and its viewing tower is the most popular spot in the state for elk and those who like to view them.
thecamdenchronicle.com
Fascinating details about Wells’ 1883 lawsuit
If you read about the Civil Rights Movement, you’ll find reference to a lawsuit Ida B. Wells filed that foreshadowed events three-quarters of a century later. A few years ago, thanks to state archivist Wayne Moore, I found the documents from this case on file at the Tennessee State Library and Archives.
tnledger.com
God’s winning in state’s license plate primary
Tennessee has had its new license plates available for a full year, and one thing is clear: God is kicking some butt. Which is to say, tags featuring “In God We Trust” are far and away the favorite of Tennessee motorists. God tags: 3,197,413. Godless tags: 2,226,408. If...
WATE
Knoxville singer competing in songwriting contest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Aspiring and established songwriters are being given the opportunity to show off their sound. The Tennessee Songwriters Week returns as with more than 1,000 songwriters competing for their chance to play The Bluebird Café in Nashville. The café has gotten national recognition as being the music venue that has kickstarted so many aspiring and established songwriters all over the country.
