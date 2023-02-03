Read full article on original website
Related
kjan.com
Grants awarded for Iowa Great places
(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has awarded more than one million dollars in Iowa Great Places grants. Iowa Arts Council administrator David Schmitz says many of the projects selected in this round of grant funding are in rural parts of the state where there can be bigger impacts. “A lot of times we think about these projects being about preserving the past, but they’re also about the future, and, you know, signaling to a community that These places are worth investing in and keeping alive for the future,” Schmitz says.
kjan.com
Unclear path for law requiring ‘hands free’ cell phone use while driving
(Radio Iowa) – A bill that would ban Iowa motorists from having a phone or electronic device in their hands while driving has cleared a key senate committee, but Speaker Pat Grassley says he hasn’t polled the 64 Republicans in the House about the concept. “With 24 new members, I just genuinely don’t know what the overall feel is,” Grassley says. “In the past, we haven’t had the level of support needed.”
kjan.com
Iowa Auditor of State Rob Sand issues advisory on LiHEAP payment delays; Says your heat will stay on
(Des Moines, Iowa) – State Auditor Rob Sand today issued an advisory on the delay of Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to eligible recipients. LIHEAP is a federally funded program administered by the Iowa Department of Human Rights. It is designed to help households at or below 200% of the 2022 federal poverty guidelines meet their heating needs.
kjan.com
Iowa Department of Corrections Announces Personnel and Security Changes
DES MOINES – Today (Friday), the Iowa Department of Corrections (IDOC) announced personnel changes that will occur at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility (FDCF) and the Anamosa State Penitentiary (ASP). Effective February 17, 2023, current ASP Warden Kris Karberg will be transferring into the warden position at the Fort...
kjan.com
NW Iowa farmer defends carbon pipeline projects
(Radio Iowa) – A northwest Iowa farmer is speaking out in favor of carbon pipelines. Kelly Nieuwenhuis, who farms near Primghar, is calling on what he says is the silent majority to join him in speaking out for carbon capture utilization and storage, or C-C-U-S. Nieuwenhuis calls opponents of such projects, like the Sierra Club, extremist environmental groups.
kjan.com
Gov. Reynolds Names New Adjutant General
DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds has selected Brig. Gen. Stephen E. Osborn as the 28th Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard. According to the Governor, “General Osborn has been an invaluable member of the Iowa National Guard as our state has faced natural disasters, a pandemic, and civil unrest. Iowans can trust that the Iowa National Guard stands ready and prepared under General Osborn’s proven leadership capabilities. He is a trusted advisor with a wealth of command experience at both home and abroad.”
Comments / 0