There is a great divide in Florida. Those who call the Sunshine State home fall into two distinct camps; separated by ideology, they stubbornly cling to their beliefs and traditions. It’s a fundamental, core preference that separates friends and family, much like the Hatfields and McCoys, the Montagues and Capulets, Meghan and Harry, or Kate and William. I’m talking about coastal preference and Floridians fall into two camps: the west coast or the east coast.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO