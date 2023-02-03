Read full article on original website
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Home & Lifestyle Show Highlights Regional Offerings
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (February 4, 2023) It was another banner year for the Flagler Home & Lifestyle Show as the weather held out, parking spaces freed up with the comings and goings of attendees, and business owners stayed busy chatting up prospective customers. The halls of Flagler Palm Coast High...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast City Council Business Meeting on Tuesday, February 7 at 6 p.m.
City Council Business Meeting on Tuesday, February 7 at 6 p.m. Topics include presentations for Annual Health and Safety Employee Calendar, Ordinance for Harborside MPD, Reverie at Palm Coast Park Phase 1, and pre-annexation agreement with Seminole Woods Investments and BJ’s Wholesale Club. Palm Coast – The Palm Coast...
orlandomagazine.com
Travel: Paradise Found Close to Home in New Smyrna Beach
There is a great divide in Florida. Those who call the Sunshine State home fall into two distinct camps; separated by ideology, they stubbornly cling to their beliefs and traditions. It’s a fundamental, core preference that separates friends and family, much like the Hatfields and McCoys, the Montagues and Capulets, Meghan and Harry, or Kate and William. I’m talking about coastal preference and Floridians fall into two camps: the west coast or the east coast.
New signs in Daytona Beach to discourage people from giving money to panhandlers
New signs are set to debut at several Daytona Beach intersections to discourage people from giving money to the homeless.
WESH
Volusia County beach access ramps, walkovers beginning to reopen after hurricane damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricanes Ian and Nicole were hard on Central Florida beaches, causing widespread erosion. During Nicole alone, Volusia County had more than $30 million in damage to beach assets. Though progress is slow, they are moving forward. "People really want to get on the beach," Deputy...
WESH
Flagler Beach city leaders unveil new proposed design for pier
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — It's almost 100 years old and the centerpiece of Flagler Beach, but the iconic wooden city fishing pier is closed due to hurricane damage. It's been closed on and off for years because of storms. This week, city officials unveiled a new concrete design that...
Flagler County women’s self-defense class trains over 3,000 women
One Flagler County self-defense course accomplished a milestone this week.
News4Jax.com
Battered by storms, Flagler Beach’s new pier will be wider, taller, made of concrete
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Designs are coming along for the new Flagler Beach pier, as reported by News4JAX’s news partner WKMG Click Orlando. The iconic wooden pier has been battered by storms over the last decade. Now, the city says they’re going to build a taller and tougher one to withstand storms.
click orlando
SR-436 back open after crash cleared in Altamonte Springs, FDOT says
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A crash that had all lanes of State Road 436 closed in Seminole County is now clear, according, according to FL 511. FDOT said State Road 436 was closed in both directions at Anchor Road in Altamonte Springs. According to the Seminole County Fire Department,...
flaglernewsweekly.com
FCSO, SJSO Agriculture Deputies Sworn-in as Special Deputies for Enforcement Capability in Both Counties
BUNNELL, FL – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, FCSO Agriculture/Ranch Deputy First Class Steve Williams and SJSO Agriculture Deputy Mike Pedonti were sworn in to be dually certified in both counties. Both deputies had previously been “lone rangers” patrolling the unique border areas of Flagler Estates, a rural community in Northwest Flagler and Southwest St. Johns County.
WESH
Firefighter dies after being pulled from water in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 33-year-old New Smyrna Beach man, who became unresponsive in the water while surfing Wednesday, has died. Ethan Wilson was an Ormond Beach firefighter and his firefighting family, along with loved ones and friends were at the hospital in New Smyrna Beach Saturday. Wilson gave...
fox35orlando.com
Recreational marijuana now one step closer to reality in Florida, local pot growers not happy
APOPKA, Fla. - At the Chronic Guru in Apopka, Patrick O’Brien and his team use their low-THC hemp plants to make lots of different products. "For instance, these are your sativa pre-rolls, so if you're looking for ease of use, that's a grab-and-go kind of thing. We have indicas, sativas, hybrids," he said.
WESH
Volusia County teacher reassigned after alleged unsafe interaction with student
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. A New Smyrna Beach Middle School teacher has been re-assigned pending an investigation into a video depicting what’s described as an unsafe interaction involving the teacher and a student. A school district spokesman told WESH 2...
flaglerlive.com
Ending Speculation, Flagler Health+ and UF Health Announce Plans to Merge
Ending months of speculation, Flagler Health+ and UF Health, the University of Florida’s academic health center, announced today that they have entered into an exclusive, non-binding letter of intent to develop plans to transform health care delivery in the region, with a bold vision for the future, according to a release issued this morning.
Orange Park Mall announces 6 new stores coming spring 2023
Orange Park Mall is opening six new stores in early spring, bringing the 950,000-square-foot shopping center to nearly 100 percent occupied. Each shop is expected to open by the end of March.
fox35orlando.com
New video shows plane crash at Spruce Creek golf course in Port Orange, Florida
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Dashcam video from the Volusia Sheriff's Office shows the immediate moments after a small plane crashed at a golf course Thursday afternoon in Port Orange, Florida. The single-engine Piper PA-46-310P plane crashed at the Spruce Creek Country Club on Thursday morning, not far from the Spruce...
Florida police investigating after student found dead inside university housing
Police are investigating after a college student was found dead on Saturday night.
WESH
Police: 2 injured in Seminole County shooting
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. Sanford police responded to an apartment complex after a shooting Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m., two parents were meeting about their children at the Overlook at Monroe Apartments when the shooting happened, according to police. The Sanford Police...
Small plane crashes near Florida golf course
PORT ORANGE, Fla. (WFLA) — A small plane crashed near a golf course in Florida on Thursday afternoon. WESH reports that the plane crashed into a tree at the end of the runway just after noon in Spruce Creek. The runway sits right next to a golf course. The news station said two people were […]
cityofnsb.com
House of worship next to Perrine's Produce, Saxon Drive variance on Feb. 6 P&Z agenda
The Planning & Zoning Board will meet Monday, Feb. 6, at 5:30 p.m. in the James W. Hathaway Chambers at 214 Sams Ave. to consider the following items:. Variance request to enclose an existing carport and use it as habitable space 0.3 ft. from the secondary front property line, 14.7 ft. within the required 15 ft. buffer, at 3101 Saxon Dr.
