Flagler Beach, FL

flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler Home & Lifestyle Show Highlights Regional Offerings

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (February 4, 2023) It was another banner year for the Flagler Home & Lifestyle Show as the weather held out, parking spaces freed up with the comings and goings of attendees, and business owners stayed busy chatting up prospective customers. The halls of Flagler Palm Coast High...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast City Council Business Meeting on Tuesday, February 7 at 6 p.m.

City Council Business Meeting on Tuesday, February 7 at 6 p.m. Topics include presentations for Annual Health and Safety Employee Calendar, Ordinance for Harborside MPD, Reverie at Palm Coast Park Phase 1, and pre-annexation agreement with Seminole Woods Investments and BJ’s Wholesale Club. Palm Coast – The Palm Coast...
PALM COAST, FL
orlandomagazine.com

Travel: Paradise Found Close to Home in New Smyrna Beach

There is a great divide in Florida. Those who call the Sunshine State home fall into two distinct camps; separated by ideology, they stubbornly cling to their beliefs and traditions. It’s a fundamental, core preference that separates friends and family, much like the Hatfields and McCoys, the Montagues and Capulets, Meghan and Harry, or Kate and William. I’m talking about coastal preference and Floridians fall into two camps: the west coast or the east coast.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

FCSO, SJSO Agriculture Deputies Sworn-in as Special Deputies for Enforcement Capability in Both Counties

BUNNELL, FL – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, FCSO Agriculture/Ranch Deputy First Class Steve Williams and SJSO Agriculture Deputy Mike Pedonti were sworn in to be dually certified in both counties. Both deputies had previously been “lone rangers” patrolling the unique border areas of Flagler Estates, a rural community in Northwest Flagler and Southwest St. Johns County.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Ending Speculation, Flagler Health+ and UF Health Announce Plans to Merge

Ending months of speculation, Flagler Health+ and UF Health, the University of Florida’s academic health center, announced today that they have entered into an exclusive, non-binding letter of intent to develop plans to transform health care delivery in the region, with a bold vision for the future, according to a release issued this morning.
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Police: 2 injured in Seminole County shooting

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. Sanford police responded to an apartment complex after a shooting Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m., two parents were meeting about their children at the Overlook at Monroe Apartments when the shooting happened, according to police. The Sanford Police...
SANFORD, FL
WFLA

Small plane crashes near Florida golf course

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (WFLA) — A small plane crashed near a golf course in Florida on Thursday afternoon. WESH reports that the plane crashed into a tree at the end of the runway just after noon in Spruce Creek. The runway sits right next to a golf course. The news station said two people were […]
PORT ORANGE, FL

