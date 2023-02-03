David Crockett High School’s Choral Department recently hosted their annual Miss DCHS pageant, naming Miss Ella Brown as the event’s winner. DCHS chorus director Kelly Davenport said that for this competition the contestants were judged on a number of criteria including interview skills, poise and performance in fundraising, talent and evening wear portions. At the end of the competition, the judges chose the contestant who they felt was the most “well-rounded” young lady, who would go on to represent the school in the greater community as 2023’s Miss DCHS.

JONESBOROUGH, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO