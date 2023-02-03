Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
'Round the Mountain announces spring 2023 jury session
ABINGDON - ‘Round the Mountain: Southwest Virginia’s Artisan Network is accepting applications and entries for jury selection for spring 2023. The jury process evaluates the work of current ‘Round the Mountain members for eligibility to sell at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace in Abingdon.
Johnson City Press
Try Cafetos for light bites, coffee and maybe more
With them ol’ “Interesting Times” fading away like a politician’s pre-election campaign promise, there are stirrings of rejuvenation in the Johnson City restaurant scene. One such resurrection was referred to me by a colleague, recommending I make a stop at the corner of West Market Street...
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough to host eighth annual Chocolate Fest
The Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association will hold its eighth Annual Chocolate Fest on Friday and Saturday. The event will take place from 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. on Saturday.
Johnson City Press
Downtown Elizabethton will celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday next month
ELIZABETHTON — The birthday of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss is considered a big deal in Elizabethton and the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library and Main Street Elizabethton will join together to celebrate the occasion on Saturday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Should Erwin change its alcohol ordinance?
Alcohol has long been a thorny subject for the town of Erwin. It’s been less than a decade since town leaders, after multiple previous rejections and much deliberation, approved retail package stores and liquor by the drink within the town’s limits.
Johnson City Press
Boat built in Kingsport will soon make its way to Haiti for Christian mission
The cheers rang out as the 20 ½ boat was dropped into Fort Patrick Henry Lake. It was a test run for the boat, which will be loaded up at the end of the month to go to its final destination – Northwest Haiti.
Kingsport Times-News
Scaffolding is key to dome repair work
KINGSPORT — At first glance, it looks like something straight out of a James Bond movie. But it’s not. It might be the model of a new Death Star from any Star Wars movie. But it’s not.
Johnson City Press
ETSU announces ‘Three Emerging Writers’ event
Several talented poets are coming to East Tennessee State University in early February as part of the “Three Emerging Writers” series hosted by the Bert C. Bach Written Word Initiative and the Department of Literature and Language. The event will be on Wednesday, Feb. 8, on the third...
Johnson City Press
ETSU's animation school ranked highly in state, national reviews
East Tennessee State University has been ranked the top animation school in Tennessee and No. 7 nationally among schools offering an animation-related Bachelor of Science degree in the 2023 Animation School Rankings. The online resource Animation Career Review (ACR) recently considered nearly 200 schools with animation programs across the United...
860wacb.com
Lenoir Woman Jailed In Alexander County
Ryan Marie Smith, age 28 of Lenoir, was surrendered to authorities in Alexander County on Friday by her bail bondsman. She has a pending Catawba County charge of felony possession of schedule II controlled substance. Smith is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $15,000. Her Catawba County court date is listed for March 6th in Newton.
Kingsport Times-News
Miss David Crockett High School pageant winner is announced
David Crockett High School’s Choral Department recently hosted their annual Miss DCHS pageant, naming Miss Ella Brown as the event’s winner. DCHS chorus director Kelly Davenport said that for this competition the contestants were judged on a number of criteria including interview skills, poise and performance in fundraising, talent and evening wear portions. At the end of the competition, the judges chose the contestant who they felt was the most “well-rounded” young lady, who would go on to represent the school in the greater community as 2023’s Miss DCHS.
Bluff City native Davis reflects on 2022 Vols football season
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It was a busy afternoon at Watson’s Marine and Tackle on Saturday, as customers stopped in to shop the store’s 2023 Open House weekend deals, as well as meet a few Tennessee Vols. Sullivan East graduate and current Big Orange offensive lineman, Dayne Davis, returned to his hometown this weekend. […]
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Commission Personnel Committee recommends the county become a Caring Workplace
ROGERSVILLE— The Hawkins County Commission’s Personnel Committee heard a presentation about a program called Caring Workplaces at its last meeting and will send a resolution to the full commission in February recommending they join. The presentation was given by Kristina Peters, who works for the First Tennessee Development...
wcyb.com
Twin brothers charged with robbery in Johnson City, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two men who are twin brothers have been charged with robbery, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Ronald Sams and Randall Sams, 61, were arrested Thursday, according to police. Police responded to the corner of N Roan Street and W Myrtle Avenue at...
GPD: Person barricaded in home caused hours long road closure in Greeneville, TN
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – An hours long road closure in Greeneville on Saturday was the result of a person barricaded in their home, according to police. A release from the Greeneville Police Department says at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, police were called to a home on Carson Street in regard to a person […]
Kingsport Times-News
Family blog details Candus Wells' heart issues
ROGERSVILLE — The family of Summer Wells shared via a blog Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently made several visits to the emergency room for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and still has not been found. Her seventh birthday is Saturday.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – Thursday February 2, 2023
Including the cities of West Jefferson, Boone, Independence,. …Snow Through Noon Before Ending…. It is snowing across the North Carolina High Country with some. accumulation being reported…especially for elevations above 4000. feet. As of 9:00 AM…upwards of 4 inches of snow was observed on. Beech Mountain. An...
Bristol TN man’s bond set at $1M, accused of first-degree murder and assault
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol man was arrested Saturday night and accused of murder following an incident on Clark Drive, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). A release from Captain Andy Seabolt with the SCSO says Benjamin Oliver Sly, 26, of Bristol is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one […]
Johnson City Press
Student artists draw Sullivan school board members, director
BLOUNTVILLE — School Board Appreciation Week may have already been Jan. 23-29. But the annual tradition of showcasing student art portraying Sullivan County school board member and other officials occurred a little later at the board's Feb. 3 meeting.
