House of the Week: Couple feels ‘very blessed’ to have lived at their ‘Critter Creek Hollow’ near Pompey

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
Related
Two people displaced after attic fire in Eastwood home, firefighters say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people lost their home after a fire in an attic in Eastwood on Sunday night, firefighters said. At 8:40 p.m. firefighters arrived at 231 Mosley Drive and found the residents of the house leaving the house because of the fire, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
Puccini for the people: Local playwright’s play about opera composer’s life debuts in Syracuse
A new play from a local playwright unpacks the life and music of one of opera’s most celebrated composers: Puccini. Garrett August Heater’s play, “Puccini,” debuts Feb. 10 and 11 at Syracuse’s Inspiration Hall. Produced by Leonarda Priore and Chelsea Opera, it will be the New York City-based company’s fourth full-scale local production.
Inside the Syracuse zoo’s scramble to save a newborn elephant twin: ‘He’s not responding!’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The newborn elephant calf lay motionless on the floor of the birthing area of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. Just seconds after his quick – and shocking – entry into the world Oct. 24, the calf was in trouble. He made no effort to stand. His heart rate was too slow. His breathing was shallow, his temperature too low.
Indie folk group plans to open new concert venue in Manlius this summer
James VanDeuson and his partner Rebecca Girouard searched far and wide for a place to see live music on the weekends. Over the past five years the duo built their lives around music as they trekked across the country on tour with their indie/folk band, The Rollin’ Rust. But...
Many people were left without power and heat in Skaneateles after high winds
SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The high winds and dangerously cold weather we saw on Friday caused thousands of people to lose their power and heat. Some of those outages happening in Skaneateles, where the village maintains its own electric services for neighbors there. “I got home expecting it to be on but it wasn’t, and […]
Wing Kings! Who Took Home the Honors at This Year’s CNY Wing Wars?
On Saturday, February 4th, a dozen of some of the best restaurants in Central New York waged saucy wing warfare at the Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro. So who came away victorious?!. The event was sponsored by the Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation and was an enormous success, having sold all...
New Mexican Restaurant Eager To Welcome The Upstate New York Community
Get ready for a new local Mexican option right here in Central New York. Introducing Deli Tacos of Clark Mills. Deli Tacos was born with the idea of being "a small Mexico" in our Mohawk Valley region. Deli Tacos is located at 4882 Clinton Street in Clark Mills.
Upstate Police ‘Warn’ of ‘Addictive Substances’ Arriving in NY This Month
An Upstate New York police department is making sure its community and the surrounding areas are aware of an addictive substance making the rounds this month. The Oneida City Police Department released a statement warning of extremely addictive substances coming to New York in the month of February. These substances...
Getting ready for ‘The Prom’: Jamesville-DeWitt students rehearse for spring musical (157 photos)
Students of Jamesville-DeWitt High School have been preparing for their spring musical for weeks. We sent photographer Rhonda Hawes to one of their rehearsals on Saturday, Feb. 4, to capture images of the preparations going on on the stage and behind the scenes. >> High school musical season in CNY...
Grace Potter, ‘The Voice’ winner to perform Central New York concerts
Mark your calendars, Central New York music fans. “The Voice” winner Sawyer Fredericks will perform at Oswego Music Hall’s National Stage on Saturday, Feb. 11. Doors open at 7 p.m. at the McCrobie Civic Center; music starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for Fredericks are on sale through Eventbrite...
Axe: First impressions of Syracuse lacrosse in 2023: “I’m looking forward to looking forward.”
Syracuse, N.Y. —Gary Gait said before the 2023 Syracuse men’s lacrosse season began that he made this year’s schedule with more purpose than in the past. Vermont’s purpose on Saturday in the season opener? To be a thorn sticking right in Syracuse’s side.
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
Downtown dining spot reopens with familiar face, a similar menu and some ‘tweaks’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Jose Morales is ready. “Let’s go for it,” the new owner of the downtown Syracuse breakfast/lunch place formerly called Today’s Special said this week. “We are here for you.”. Morales opened the restaurant this week, about six weeks after Today’s Special closed....
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In New York Is Worth A Trip To The Country
If you find yourself driving around north of Utica and south of Hinkley Reservoir, then you should stop off in Newport for a very good meal at Patty Jean’s Country Restaurant. In fact, even if you’re not just driving around that area, you might want to load up the car with the family and head out that way anyway, because you’ll be hard pressed to find a better country family restaurant in New York than Patty Jean’s. Read on to learn more about this excellent dining establishment.
newyorkupstate.com
Rent hikes at NYS Fair claim first casualty as 55-year-old event gets canceled
A 55-year-old New York horse show has canceled its annual competitions at the Fairgrounds for good because of spiking rent prices. “The cost of doing business has just gone out of sight for us,” said Jim Mathers, president of the New York State Horse Breeders Association, which canceled its annual May competitions and will soon disband.
After nearly 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research reveals what happened to CNY man missing in Alaska
Brewerton, N.Y. — Nearly 50 years ago, Gary Frank Sotherden disappeared while trapping in a remote area of Alaska. His loved ones back in Central New York never knew for sure what happened to the 25-year-old man. Now, cold case investigators with the Alaska State Police have identified the...
14850.com
Widespread power outage affects Cornell campus, Ithaca’s east hill
A power outage affected the Cornell campus for a little over a half hour on Saturday afternoon, and widespread brief outages and power surges were reported around Ithaca, mostly in the Collegetown and east hill areas. According to an alert from Cornell, the outage was first reported at about 2:15pm...
iheartoswego.com
Marlene June Schneider – January 31, 2023 Featured
Marlene June (Wacker) Schneider, 90, of Oswego, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Marlene (Molly) was born in Owensville, Missouri on June 26, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Walter H. and Sophia Albertine (nee Schalk) Wacker. Molly received her Nursing degree from Washington University in St. Louis...
$850,000 home in DeWitt: See 223 home sales in Onondaga County
The Onondaga County Clerk’s office recorded 223 home sales between Jan. 22 and 27. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial style home in the Town of DeWitt that sold for $850,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home sits on a 2.04-acre lot in the Jamesville-DeWitt school district. (See photos of the home)
cnycentral.com
With below zero temperatures coming, prep your home and stay warm with these tips
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Central New York is expecting bitter cold temperatures at the end of this week. For those looking at ways to keep warm in their homes, experts say the first thing to do is for homeowners to walk around their house and take an assessment. A bitter...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
58K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0