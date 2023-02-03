ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sixers Trade Rumors: Hawks Showing Interest in Matisse Thybulle

There is certainly a market for Philadelphia 76ers veteran Matisse Thybulle. With the 2023 NBA trade deadline less than a week away, Thybulle is the most popular name from the Sixers, drawing interest in the trade market. The thriving Sacramento Kings were the first team linked to the defensive standout....
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers: Watch Ageless LeBron James Throw Down One-Handed Dunk Against Pelicans

Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers appear well on their way to handing the New Orleans their 11th consecutive defeat. 19-time All-Star LA power forward LeBron James continues to prove why he's a 19-time All-Star. He's got 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting through the game's first half, along with five rebounds. Two of those points were recorded in a most explosive fashion.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

OKC Thunder Fans Ponder the Possibility of Kevin Durant’s Return

With Kyrie Irving's recent trade request, the thought that former Thunder superstar Kevin Durant could be back on the trade market has resurfaced on the internet. While no official reports have appeared since Durant's trade request earlier in the season, it is easy to see why the Nets forward could be in search of a new home as Irving attempts to push his way out of Brooklyn.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers: Darvin Ham Responds To Recent LA Trade Buzz

Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving made some serious noise on Friday, requesting a trade before the NBA trade deadline. Many media pundits and people on social media pointed the Lakers way as a team who should trade for the eight-time All-Star. The Lakers and Irving have been linked to each other for quite some time now, and there is a legit chance that LA could land Irving this upcoming week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NBA Top Five Performances, Feb. 4: Shai Gilgeous Alexander Led Oklahoma City Thunder to Franchise-Record Night

The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Houston Rockets in a close game on Wednesday. They responded with a record-breaking 153 points in the rematch Saturday night behind another star performance by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Gilgeous-Alexander’s 42-point game paved the way for the highest scoring team performance in franchise history. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Pelicans Spoil LeBron’s Pursuit Of History With Victory Over Lakers

New Orleans, La- All eyes were on LeBron James Saturday night in the Smoothie King Center. A national TV audience watched the New Orleans Pelicans defeat the Los Angeles 131-126 to break their season-long ten-game losing streak. LeBron was seeking to inch even closer to breaking the all-time scoring record. New Orleans, however, had other plans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jon Scheyer rules out injured freshman again

STREAM: fuboTV (start your free trial) Whitehead's absence is due to his continued recovery from a left lower leg sprain. He sustained the injury early in the second half of Duke's 78-75 loss at the Virginia Tech Hokies on Jan. 23. Despite being without the former five-star recruit, a projected...
DURHAM, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

76ers Don’t Care Much About Nets’ Blockbuster Trade With Mavs

Members of the Philadelphia 76ers weren’t too worried about what the Brooklyn Nets did on Sunday afternoon. That didn't come as a surprise, considering they had more things to worry about before and after six o’clock, as they faced the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden for the second time this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jameson Williams Will Shine Like Ja’Marr Chase

The Detroit Lions believe they’ve struck gold with wide receiver Jameson Williams. General manager Brad Holmes became enamored with Williams in the Pre-Draft process, so much so that he traded up to get the talented Alabama wideout 12th overall in the 2022 Draft. Williams’ production was limited as a...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

What Comparison to Super Bowl QB Says for Justin Fields

Super Bowl week has arrived and with it the hype. From the standpoint of the league's worst team, the obvious point of discussion for the Bears is quarterback Justin Fields and the comparisons to Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts. It's two highly mobile quarterbacks, a year apart in the draft and both...
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Colts on the Move in ESPN’s Latest Mock Draft

Who the Indianapolis Colts take in April's NFL Draft seems to still be a bit of a debate, but the consensus early in the process is that they won't stand pat at No. 4. The Colts' 1-7 finish down the stretch left them with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and similar to the 2021 draft, there seem to be three-big quarterbacks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bengals Select Tight End, Cornerback In Latest Major Mock Draft

CINCINNATI — ESPN's Matt Miller dropped his first two-round mock draft this week. The Bengals selected a tight end and a cornerback in the exercise. Notre Dame's Michael Mayer went to Cincinnati with the 28th pick. "The first of a loaded tight end group comes off the board as...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions Select Big Ten CB in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

After the NFL world spent the majority of last week at the Senior Bowl, draft prospects were able to showcase how they could potentially fit with various teams. For the Lions, new coach Shaun Dion Hamilton was able to get a look at many defensive backs, as he was working with prospects during the week of practice.
DETROIT, MI

