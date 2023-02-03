Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis soaks in his return to Indiana: ‘Everything was great. The vibes were great’
Domantas Sabonis has been in the NBA for seven seasons and counting, and he spent most of that time with the Indiana Pacers. The talented big man developed from a reserve center to a multi-time All-Star in Indiana, and he is appreciative of what the franchise helped him become. "I'm...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday Night
The Miami Heat went into their four-game road trip with optimism after winning three games in a row. They dropped three on the road, and head back home after a Saturday night loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Heat defeated the Bucks in their previous two games this season but...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Clippers Among Teams ‘Engaging With the Nets’ About Kyrie Irving
View the original article to see embedded media. The Clippers have entered the Kyrie Irving sweepstakes and have engaged with the Nets about a potential trade for the star guard, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Lakers, Mavericks and Suns are also linked to Irving, who requested a trade...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sixers Trade Rumors: Hawks Showing Interest in Matisse Thybulle
There is certainly a market for Philadelphia 76ers veteran Matisse Thybulle. With the 2023 NBA trade deadline less than a week away, Thybulle is the most popular name from the Sixers, drawing interest in the trade market. The thriving Sacramento Kings were the first team linked to the defensive standout....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers: Watch Ageless LeBron James Throw Down One-Handed Dunk Against Pelicans
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers appear well on their way to handing the New Orleans their 11th consecutive defeat. 19-time All-Star LA power forward LeBron James continues to prove why he's a 19-time All-Star. He's got 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting through the game's first half, along with five rebounds. Two of those points were recorded in a most explosive fashion.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
OKC Thunder Fans Ponder the Possibility of Kevin Durant’s Return
With Kyrie Irving's recent trade request, the thought that former Thunder superstar Kevin Durant could be back on the trade market has resurfaced on the internet. While no official reports have appeared since Durant's trade request earlier in the season, it is easy to see why the Nets forward could be in search of a new home as Irving attempts to push his way out of Brooklyn.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers: Darvin Ham Responds To Recent LA Trade Buzz
Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving made some serious noise on Friday, requesting a trade before the NBA trade deadline. Many media pundits and people on social media pointed the Lakers way as a team who should trade for the eight-time All-Star. The Lakers and Irving have been linked to each other for quite some time now, and there is a legit chance that LA could land Irving this upcoming week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NBA Top Five Performances, Feb. 4: Shai Gilgeous Alexander Led Oklahoma City Thunder to Franchise-Record Night
The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Houston Rockets in a close game on Wednesday. They responded with a record-breaking 153 points in the rematch Saturday night behind another star performance by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Gilgeous-Alexander’s 42-point game paved the way for the highest scoring team performance in franchise history. The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pelicans Spoil LeBron’s Pursuit Of History With Victory Over Lakers
New Orleans, La- All eyes were on LeBron James Saturday night in the Smoothie King Center. A national TV audience watched the New Orleans Pelicans defeat the Los Angeles 131-126 to break their season-long ten-game losing streak. LeBron was seeking to inch even closer to breaking the all-time scoring record. New Orleans, however, had other plans.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jon Scheyer rules out injured freshman again
STREAM: fuboTV (start your free trial) Whitehead's absence is due to his continued recovery from a left lower leg sprain. He sustained the injury early in the second half of Duke's 78-75 loss at the Virginia Tech Hokies on Jan. 23. Despite being without the former five-star recruit, a projected...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers Don’t Care Much About Nets’ Blockbuster Trade With Mavs
Members of the Philadelphia 76ers weren’t too worried about what the Brooklyn Nets did on Sunday afternoon. That didn't come as a surprise, considering they had more things to worry about before and after six o’clock, as they faced the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden for the second time this season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jameson Williams Will Shine Like Ja’Marr Chase
The Detroit Lions believe they’ve struck gold with wide receiver Jameson Williams. General manager Brad Holmes became enamored with Williams in the Pre-Draft process, so much so that he traded up to get the talented Alabama wideout 12th overall in the 2022 Draft. Williams’ production was limited as a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What Comparison to Super Bowl QB Says for Justin Fields
Super Bowl week has arrived and with it the hype. From the standpoint of the league's worst team, the obvious point of discussion for the Bears is quarterback Justin Fields and the comparisons to Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts. It's two highly mobile quarterbacks, a year apart in the draft and both...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts on the Move in ESPN’s Latest Mock Draft
Who the Indianapolis Colts take in April's NFL Draft seems to still be a bit of a debate, but the consensus early in the process is that they won't stand pat at No. 4. The Colts' 1-7 finish down the stretch left them with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and similar to the 2021 draft, there seem to be three-big quarterbacks.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Select Tight End, Cornerback In Latest Major Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Matt Miller dropped his first two-round mock draft this week. The Bengals selected a tight end and a cornerback in the exercise. Notre Dame's Michael Mayer went to Cincinnati with the 28th pick. "The first of a loaded tight end group comes off the board as...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Select Big Ten CB in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
After the NFL world spent the majority of last week at the Senior Bowl, draft prospects were able to showcase how they could potentially fit with various teams. For the Lions, new coach Shaun Dion Hamilton was able to get a look at many defensive backs, as he was working with prospects during the week of practice.
