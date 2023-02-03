ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Wesley Briscoe Jr
3d ago

last time I checked, one of the school board responsibilities is to develop and implement strategies to embed child safety in schools leadership, governance and culture strategic decision-making is key to governing body activity... As a school board member, if the leadership fails, you as a member, are just as fault as those you have in leadership roles. stop with the political games and implement the proper strategy as well as ensuring that each game is appropriately funded to ensure proper security coverage 🙄

NJ.com

Boys basketball: Rolle stars as Pleasantville edges Atlantic City - Battle of the Bay

Neeko Rolle drove in for a layup with eight seconds left to help lift Pleasantville to a 54-53 win over Atlantic City at the Battle of the Bay in Atlantic City. Rolle finished with six points while Marki Barnes had 20 points for Pleasantville (12-12), which stopped a two-game losing streak, and trailed by six points with about four minutes left in the game. Pleasantville eventually closed proceedings with an 11-4 run.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Battle By The Bay - Showcase - Recaps

Jeremiah Bright scored 22 points, including three 3-pointers, while Cairo Rivera added 13 points as Camden Eastside won, 63-60, over Egg Harbor in the Battle By The Bay showcase in Atlantic City. Camden Eastside (12-3) led 30-28 at the half and took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter. Jay-Nelly...
CAMDEN, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Former Philadelphia Eagle Dines At 80-Year-Old NJ Restaurant

It’s been a New Jersey fixture in Camden since 1943. That’s 80 years. They have two other restaurants in Medford and downtown Mount Holly. Pictured above is former Philadelphia Eagles defensive great, Seth Joyner, who was dining at Donkey’s Place (Camden) following the Eagles' NFC Championship victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

