Wesley Briscoe Jr
3d ago
last time I checked, one of the school board responsibilities is to develop and implement strategies to embed child safety in schools leadership, governance and culture strategic decision-making is key to governing body activity... As a school board member, if the leadership fails, you as a member, are just as fault as those you have in leadership roles. stop with the political games and implement the proper strategy as well as ensuring that each game is appropriately funded to ensure proper security coverage 🙄
Boys basketball: Rolle stars as Pleasantville edges Atlantic City - Battle of the Bay
Neeko Rolle drove in for a layup with eight seconds left to help lift Pleasantville to a 54-53 win over Atlantic City at the Battle of the Bay in Atlantic City. Rolle finished with six points while Marki Barnes had 20 points for Pleasantville (12-12), which stopped a two-game losing streak, and trailed by six points with about four minutes left in the game. Pleasantville eventually closed proceedings with an 11-4 run.
Boys Basketball: Battle By The Bay - Showcase - Recaps
Jeremiah Bright scored 22 points, including three 3-pointers, while Cairo Rivera added 13 points as Camden Eastside won, 63-60, over Egg Harbor in the Battle By The Bay showcase in Atlantic City. Camden Eastside (12-3) led 30-28 at the half and took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter. Jay-Nelly...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Boys Basketball Coach Earns 100th Win
The Egg Harbor Township boys basketball team's 61-43 win over Gloucester Catholic was more than just another win for the Eagles. It was head coach Cameron Bell's 100th victory at the school. Bell, who took over the program seven years ago, has turned the Eagles into one of the best...
World Record Was Set At The Atlantic City, NJ Convention Center
While you were going about your weekend, a world record was set in an inaugural event held at the Atlantic City, New Jersey Convention Center. And, we are reporting that you should believe it, as we were in attendance and can verify it. On the first day of the the...
NJ Senator’s Vision Now A Sanctioned Atlantic City Rowing Event
I have spent a number of hours today at the Inaugural (new format), sanctioned USRowing Indoor Rowing Championships event, that is taking place this weekend at The Atlantic City Convention Center. The Atlantic City Convention Center looks great and it is the perfect venue for an event of this caliber....
WATCH: DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw, Billy Richmond Speak Following Camden's Win in The Kentucky Preview
Kentucky basketball 2023 signees DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, as well as 2024 target Billy Richmond all spoke with reporters following the Camden High School Panthers' (N.J.) 80-57 win over Combine Academy (N.C.) on Friday night in Frankfort. Bradshaw led the way with 21 points and six ...
Atlantic City Councilman: ‘End Homeless Living Under Boardwalk’
George Tibbitt, Atlantic City Councilman-at-Large is calling for an end to providing those living under the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey with food, blankets, clothing and other services. In a live, on-air appearance this morning with us on Townsquare Media, Tibbitt dropped the gauntlet and directly attributed the homeless...
Atlantic City, NJ Firefighter Falls Through Boardwalk During Fire
An Atlantic City Firefighter was injured during the last Friday, February 3, 2023 fire on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The fire occurred in the 6:00 p.m. hour on the boardwalk directly adjacent to the Ocean Casino Resort, on the 500 block in Atlantic City. We have learned...
billypenn.com
Missing crossing guard has North Philly students scrambling across a busy street
On a cold Monday morning at the end of January, cars whipped down both lanes of Diamond Street as students waited to cross the four-way intersection to get to school at William Dick Elementary. Many of the children were without an adult. Most waited for the light to change, and...
Atlantic City Example Of How Dangerous It Is To Be A Firefighter
The Boardwalk fire adjacent to the Ocean Casino Resort last night in Atlantic City, New Jersey is the latest example as to just how dangerous the job of professional firefighter really is. Atlantic City firefighters were battling a Boardwalk blaze, which started under the boardwalk … where natural gas -...
Former Philadelphia Eagle Dines At 80-Year-Old NJ Restaurant
It’s been a New Jersey fixture in Camden since 1943. That’s 80 years. They have two other restaurants in Medford and downtown Mount Holly. Pictured above is former Philadelphia Eagles defensive great, Seth Joyner, who was dining at Donkey’s Place (Camden) following the Eagles' NFC Championship victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
Lyft driver, Philly native and Eagles fan, remains missing after murder suspect found in his vehicle
"I spoke to my dad last on Sunday night. He's a great football fan, and we were jubilant on FaceTime that our Eagles were going to the Super Bowl," Jonathan Levin said, as police search for his father.
Meteorologist Steve Sosna Announces Departure From Philadelphia’s NBC10
Another face we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV for years just announced plans to leave the City of Brother Love soon. In fact, tonight's news is just the latest shakeup in the reporters and anchors of Philadelphia’s TV station, which we’ve seen quite a few big departures and changes lately.
Dine & Dasher’s Apology to Tony’s Baltimore Grill is Amazing
I love Tony's Baltimore Grill pizza so much, I began following them on Facebook. Not long ago, the famed Atlantic City eatery posted about a guy who had dined and dashed them. If you don't know, that means he came in and ate the food and drank the drinks, and then left without paying the bill.
Coyote or Cougar: Cape May, NJ, Police Advise About Coyotes in Area
I continue to receive emails from people claiming to have seen mountain lions or cougars from throughout New Jersey - including at least two reports of the animals being seen in the area of the Cape May Airport. Well get to some of those eye-witness accounts shortly, but first, here's...
Vineland, NJ, Lottery Player at Wawa Buys $2 Ticket, Gets 1,180,550% Return
Wouldn't it be great if you could get a one million percent increase on an investment?. Think about that the next time you earn a few pennies on your savings account or look at your 401k statement (have you checked your 401k lately!?). However, for one lottery player in Cumberland...
Another possible mountain lion sighting near Cape May airport
Reports of cougar sighting in New Jersey continue to find their way into my email. For almost a year now, I've received dozens of reports from around the state from people who claim to have seen a mountain lion - also known as a cougar. I've attempted to chronicle these...
shorelocalnews.com
Atlantic City Wing Fest will be a clucking good time at Golden Nugget
Atlantic City Wing Fest will be all it’s clucked up to be. Pair 18 of South Jersey’s finest restaurants offering the best and most creative wings with awesome music, fun contests, awards, craft beer, cocktails and more, and it’s impossible not to have a good time. It...
HS 'Active Shooter' Lockdown In South Jersey Results In Arrest Of Philadelphia Woman
A 29-year-old woman from Philadelphia has been arrested in connection with a false "active shooter" report last week. On Jan. 23, Cape May County Dispatch received a phone call reporting an active shooter at the Lower Cape May Regional High School. The school was locked down. An immediate multi-agency response...
Pair allegedly took woman from Atlantic City, held her captive in Mays Landing
A Mays Landing man with a long criminal history is accused of chasing an acquaintance with a gun in Atlantic City and then holding the woman against her will. Another woman was also charged with criminal restraint and simple assault. The victim called 911 at about 12:36 p.m. Monday, saying...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
