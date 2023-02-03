ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

New initiatives announced to combat cancer rates among firefighters in North Carolina

By Joe Jurney
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20aM7S_0kbDVcRe00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters in North Carolina have new resources today to help them recognize their own risk of cancer in the profession.

They say they have a lot of tools helping them, including safer gear and washing methods, but the one thing they’re lacking here in Raleigh is cancer screenings.

One firefighter in Raleigh who survived cancer says that’s the most important thing.

“You’ll know when something is out of the ordinary, if you’re pretty in touch with yourself and you’re honest about it, you’ll know when there’s something wrong,” Nathan Burgess said.

He served with the Raleigh Fire Department for about 20 years before being diagnosed with throat cancer last year. He’s just one of many men and women the department has in mind when implementing new systems to keep those first responders safe.

“We have particulate blocking hoods that block carcinogen materials that could come through the fabric,” Keith Wilder, a battalion chief with the department, said. “Everybody has two sets of gear.”

With those initiatives and others already in the department’s back pocket, leaders say they’re still working on getting one really important tool for firefighters, the one thing that Burgess says was key in him getting early treatment.

Toyota’s future battery plan at Greensboro-Randolph Megasite gets environmental OK with a surprise

“The one thing we really lack, and this is the big hurdle that we need to get over, is cancer detection through health screenings,” Wilder said.

Wilder says it doesn’t come down to funding, but rather just getting systems into place.

“The city has given us some money to fund this effort, but there are some hurdles you have to cross, for instance you have to have medical involved, and then you have to have legal involved,” he explained.

On Thursday, the North Carolina Firefighter Cancer Alliance announced new initiatives to combat cancer rates among firefighters, one of those being grant money that fire departments in the state can use for screenings.

Wilder says beyond the physical protections, it all comes down to education, and making sure every firefighter is thinking about the invisible danger of carcinogens.

“This requires a huge paradigm shift in the way people think, because it’s not something we ever thought about being an enemy, but it’s our number one enemy,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 2

Janice Ferrier
3d ago

Finally…it’s about time that those that protect our property and lives ..have something that protects them from the things that they come in contact with protecting ours

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks, and more recalled over listeria risk

Hundreds of sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps, and other products that were distributed to several East Coast states have been recalled over concerns of possible listeria contamination. The recall, initiated by Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, involves more than 400 products sold between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30, 2023,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
foxwilmington.com

SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WNCT

Feb. 5: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Gas prices have largely held steady over the last several days as freezing weather and ice crushed Texas and other parts of the southern U.S. keeping Americans home. Despite the cold weather in some regions demand for gas rose slightly, but supplies of gasoline are also on the rise which has, […]
COLORADO STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

20 Confirmed EIA Cases in North Carolina

Twenty horses in North Carolina have tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). The horses are spread across nine different counties:. In Yadkin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. In Surry County, seven horses tested positive and were euthanized. In Mecklenburg County, five horses tested positive and were...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

‘Fell to my knees’: North Carolina woman plans to take care of family, start business with $2 million lottery win

PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (WGHP) — Melba Avery, of Pisgah Forest, won $2 million off a $20 scratch-off she bought at a convenience store, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I’ll be able to live comfortably,” Avery said. “And I can take care of my family.” Avery, a U.S. Forest Service cafeteria supervisor, bought […]
PISGAH FOREST, NC
tourcounsel.com

Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina

Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
GOLDSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
101K+
Followers
23K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy