FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment

The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
The Hockey Writers

Bruins & Red Wings Could Make Massive Trade at 2023 Deadline

For much of this season, the Boston Bruins were one of the teams heavily linked to Bo Horvat. However, they of course would not be the lucky team that landed him, as the New York Islanders went on to win the sweepstakes. As a result, Boston’s former primary trade target is off of the board, and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has roughly a month to weigh his other options.
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move

Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
chatsports.com

White Sox snag big arm from Boston

On Friday, the White Sox proved adept dumpster divers, pulling Franklin German out of the DFA detritus outside of Fenway Park, swinging a waiver deal for Double-A reliever Theo Denlinger. Here’s the full, copyedited White Sox release on the trade:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, February 3, 2023. WHITE SOX...
FanSided

NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Live updates on every transaction

The NBA Trade Deadline promises chaos and a dramatic reshuffling of NBA talent. We’re keeping you up to date with every trade as it happens. Trade rumors have been building for months and some of the very best players in the league could be moved ahead of the Feb. 9, 3:00 p.m. ET NBA Trade Deadline. Keep up to date with every deal as it happens.
FanSided

How the Kyrie Irving trade affects the Detroit Pistons’ trade market

With the trade deadline just a few days away, it’s been all quiet around the Detroit Pistons, who are biding their time to make a move, or not. The same can’t be said about the rest of the NBA, which was rocked with the news that controversial superstar Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 1st-round pick and two second-rounders.
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Young Star Already Back In Foxboro For Workouts

Christian Barmore clearly is motivated to ensure his disappointing sophomore season isn’t repeated. The 2021 second-round pick excelled as a rookie defensive lineman, causing many to identify him as a breakout candidate in 2022. But Barmore got off to a slow start this season, with a lingering knee injury also causing him to miss seven games. He finished with a bang, but his second season with the New England Patriots ultimately didn’t go as many envisioned it would.
NESN

Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Unveils Sweet Helmet For NHL All-Star Game

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark is having a career year in 2023, and he’s celebrating in style. Ullmark, who is in his eighth NHL season, leads the league in just about every goaltending category. The 29-year-old ranks first in wins (26), goals against average (1.90) and save percentage (.937), being selected to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game as a reward for his tremendous season.
FanSided

3 Jae Crowder backup plans the Bucks must monitor at the trade deadline

The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is just days away, and the Milwaukee Bucks will certainly be busy. The biggest question is whether or not they will finally pull off a deal for Jae Crowder, the forward who requested a trade from the Phoenix Suns months ago. It initially seemed like the wheels were starting to turn on a Crowder to Milwaukee deal, but Kyrie Irving’s trade request may have put that on pause for the moment. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that one team keeping an eye on Irving is the Suns. If they were to trade for Irving, Crowder would almost certainly be in a deal, which would cause the Bucks to pivot elsewhere.
FanSided

3 potential Max Fried trade destinations as his Braves relationship sours

Max Fried’s remaining time with the Atlanta Braves seems, at best, tenuous. This comes after a negative development between the two sides as Atlanta won its arbitration case over the ace left-hander, filing for a $13.5 million salary figure for 2023. Fried filed at $15 million for the season, which is only $1.5 million more, but that’s just a microcosm of the larger point: this relationship between player and organization appears to be souring.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Significant Departure

The New England Patriots coaching staff took a significant hit this weekend. Longtime Patriots assistant coach Nick Caley is leaving the team for a position with the Los Angeles Rams. Caley, the Patriots tight ends coach, is taking the same position on Sean McVay's staff in Los Angeles. "Patriots' ...
FanSided

FanSided

