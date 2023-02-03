Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Knicks, Jazz discussing blockbuster trade involving multiple players, draft picks
The Knicks and Jazz have engaged in some exploratory conversations about a possible trade that would send wing Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt to New York, reports Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. According to Scotto, the proposed deal would see Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin and draft capital going to Utah.
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Red Wings Could Make Massive Trade at 2023 Deadline
For much of this season, the Boston Bruins were one of the teams heavily linked to Bo Horvat. However, they of course would not be the lucky team that landed him, as the New York Islanders went on to win the sweepstakes. As a result, Boston’s former primary trade target is off of the board, and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has roughly a month to weigh his other options.
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
chatsports.com
White Sox snag big arm from Boston
On Friday, the White Sox proved adept dumpster divers, pulling Franklin German out of the DFA detritus outside of Fenway Park, swinging a waiver deal for Double-A reliever Theo Denlinger. Here’s the full, copyedited White Sox release on the trade:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, February 3, 2023. WHITE SOX...
NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Live updates on every transaction
The NBA Trade Deadline promises chaos and a dramatic reshuffling of NBA talent. We’re keeping you up to date with every trade as it happens. Trade rumors have been building for months and some of the very best players in the league could be moved ahead of the Feb. 9, 3:00 p.m. ET NBA Trade Deadline. Keep up to date with every deal as it happens.
NBA best bets today (Predictions for Jordan Poole, Clippers-Nets and Bucks-Blazers)
I’m all about the road favorites on Monday night in the NBA, as I think there are two playoff teams that are a little undervalued. Not only that, but Steph Curry’s injury has opened up a wonderful prop bet opportunity for those of us who love to watch Jordan Poole cook.
How the Kyrie Irving trade affects the Detroit Pistons’ trade market
With the trade deadline just a few days away, it’s been all quiet around the Detroit Pistons, who are biding their time to make a move, or not. The same can’t be said about the rest of the NBA, which was rocked with the news that controversial superstar Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 1st-round pick and two second-rounders.
Patriots Rumors: Young Star Already Back In Foxboro For Workouts
Christian Barmore clearly is motivated to ensure his disappointing sophomore season isn’t repeated. The 2021 second-round pick excelled as a rookie defensive lineman, causing many to identify him as a breakout candidate in 2022. But Barmore got off to a slow start this season, with a lingering knee injury also causing him to miss seven games. He finished with a bang, but his second season with the New England Patriots ultimately didn’t go as many envisioned it would.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Unveils Sweet Helmet For NHL All-Star Game
Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark is having a career year in 2023, and he’s celebrating in style. Ullmark, who is in his eighth NHL season, leads the league in just about every goaltending category. The 29-year-old ranks first in wins (26), goals against average (1.90) and save percentage (.937), being selected to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game as a reward for his tremendous season.
NBC Sports
Crosby admits red-hot Bruins are 'kind of a different breed right now'
The NHL regular season is on pause right now as the league celebrates its best players at the 2023 All-Star Game in Florida this weekend. The league standings are pretty tight at the All-Star break. In the Eastern Conference, six of the eight teams outside of a playoff spot are...
3 Jae Crowder backup plans the Bucks must monitor at the trade deadline
The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is just days away, and the Milwaukee Bucks will certainly be busy. The biggest question is whether or not they will finally pull off a deal for Jae Crowder, the forward who requested a trade from the Phoenix Suns months ago. It initially seemed like the wheels were starting to turn on a Crowder to Milwaukee deal, but Kyrie Irving’s trade request may have put that on pause for the moment. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that one team keeping an eye on Irving is the Suns. If they were to trade for Irving, Crowder would almost certainly be in a deal, which would cause the Bucks to pivot elsewhere.
3 potential Max Fried trade destinations as his Braves relationship sours
Max Fried’s remaining time with the Atlanta Braves seems, at best, tenuous. This comes after a negative development between the two sides as Atlanta won its arbitration case over the ace left-hander, filing for a $13.5 million salary figure for 2023. Fried filed at $15 million for the season, which is only $1.5 million more, but that’s just a microcosm of the larger point: this relationship between player and organization appears to be souring.
Celtics Lab 168: Breaking down the latest deadline chatter as trade rumbles grow louder with Dan Favale
With less than a week to go before the arrival of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, the first cracks in the current order of the league are beginning to show, erupting into prominence with yet another trade request from the roster of the Brooklyn Nets, though this time with former Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving.
NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Significant Departure
The New England Patriots coaching staff took a significant hit this weekend. Longtime Patriots assistant coach Nick Caley is leaving the team for a position with the Los Angeles Rams. Caley, the Patriots tight ends coach, is taking the same position on Sean McVay's staff in Los Angeles. "Patriots' ...
