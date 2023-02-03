Read full article on original website
BBC
Epsom College head Emma Pattison found dead with husband and daughter, 7
The head of Epsom College has been found dead along with her husband and seven-year-old daughter in a property on school grounds. Emma Pattison, 45, her husband George, 39, and their daughter Lettie were found dead at 01:10 GMT on Sunday. Surrey Police said they were called to the private...
BBC
Museum puzzled by 1970s classic car in pristine condition
A 50-year-old classic car has left museum staff puzzled after being discovered in pristine condition with fewer than 100 miles on the clock. The Great British Car Journey museum in Ambergate, Derbyshire, has unveiled the model - a 1974 Vauxhall Victor FE. The attraction said the "mystery" car was unearthed...
BBC
New Leeds sighting of wanted man with half an ear
Police have renewed an appeal for a wanted man after "a reliable sighting" sparked a major search in Leeds. Officers received information in relation to Dale Poppleton, from Bradford, who is wanted in connection with a serious offence. Armed officers, supported by a National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed...
BBC
Shawbury Heath: Girl, 17, dies in crash and boy seriously hurt
A teenage girl has died after a car overturned in a crash which also left a boy seriously injured. Emergency services were called at about 12:10 GMT on Saturday to an unnamed road at Shawbury Heath, Shropshire, near the A53. A 17-year-old girl was confirmed dead at the scene and...
BBC
Law-breaking Norfolk police officers to be hunted down - PCC
A chief constable is "hunting" for officers who have broken the law or committed misconduct, according to a police and crime commissioner (PCC). Giles Orpen-Smellie admitted that some of Norfolk's police officers "do get it wrong". Chief Constable Paul Sanford said his force would be "moving them out". It follows...
BBC
Perth shark attack: Teenage girl dies in Swan River
A 16-year-old girl has died after being attacked by a shark while swimming in a river in Western Australia. She was pronounced dead after being pulled from the Swan River, in the Perth suburb of Fremantle, on Saturday. It is believed the girl, from Perth, was riding jet skis with...
BBC
Gorefield crash: Woman dies and two people seriously hurt
A 20-year-old woman died after a Jaguar XKR crashed leaving the driver and another passenger seriously hurt. Emergency services were called to Gorefield, near Wisbech, at 17:00 GMT on Friday. The three people in the car - the only vehicle involved in the crash on Gote Lane - were taken...
BBC
Andrew Innes jailed for murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke
A man has been jailed for at least 36 years for murdering a mother and her two-year-old girl then burying their bodies under his kitchen floor. Andrew Innes, 52, stabbed and beat 25-year-old Bennylyn Burke to death with a hammer before strangling her daughter Jellica at his home in Dundee.
BBC
Sculptures of Gorbals Boys playing in high heels 'stolen'
Bronze sculptures depicting boys playing in high heels in Glasgow have been reported stolen. Two out of the three Gorbals Boys statues have gone missing from the corner of Cumberland Street and Queen Elizabeth Gardens. The sculptures, based on a well-known photograph by Scottish-Italian photographer Oscar Marzaroli, appear to have...
BBC
Man jailed after killing friends in Derby van crash
A man under the influence of drink and drugs killed two friends after he lost control of his speeding van. Darren Burton, 41, gave three people a lift from a Derby pub to watch a boxing match in June. But friends Allan Reeve, 42, and Andrew Calf, 62, died when...
BBC
Pimlico Cat: The cat stuck in a Tube tunnel for two weeks
From Dubai to Suffolk via the Victoria line tunnels at Pimlico Tube station: Mr Jingles made quite the journey to get to his forever home. Brought to the UK to live with a foster family and be rehomed, somehow he ended up at the London Underground station. After being spotted...
BBC
Council tenant evicted after causing months of misery
A tenant whose negligence and anti-social behaviour caused "misery" for their neighbours has been evicted. Mansfield District Council sought a possession order in 2017 against the tenant in the town's Oak Tree Estate for rent arrears. A hearing at Mansfield County Court found that between August 2021 and October 2022...
BBC
Nicola Bulley: Private divers join missing dog walker search
A group of private divers are set to join a police search to find missing Nicola Bulley. The 45-year-old was last seen on a riverside dog walk in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire 10 days ago. Police believe Ms Bulley may have fallen into the River Wyre. Divers have...
BBC
Stoney Cove: Diving instructor sentenced after student's death
An instructor has been sentenced after a novice diver drowned during a training session. The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said Lance Palmer was responsible for "multiple failings" following the death of Roger Clarke in Stoney Cove, Leicestershire, in June 2018. Mr Clarke's wife says she now fears water following...
BBC
Belfast: Sudden deaths not being treated as suspicious
The circumstances surrounding the deaths of two people at an apartment in south Belfast continue to be investigated, police have said. The bodies were found at Annadale Crescent on Saturday. A man in his 40s was arrested but has been released on bail to allow time for further enquiries, officers...
BBC
Body recovered from Portishead Quays Marina
Police searching for a missing man have recovered a body from Portishead Quays Marina. Although formal identification has not been completed, officers believe it to be a man, in his 30s, who was reported missing on Saturday. Avon and Somerset Police said the man's family had been informed and the...
