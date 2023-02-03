ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph completely done with Pittsburgh

It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this offseason. A third-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, his career didn't go according to anyone's plan. After the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, Rudolph thought he may finally get an opportunity to win the starting job.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update

It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
FanSided

4 free agents the Cowboys should happily let leave

The Dallas Cowboys had moments this past season where it appeared this could be a true contender, but it was clear that wasn’t the case. There should be somewhat of a reset this offseason, letting these four free agents walk. The Dallas Cowboys are in offseason mode as we...
OnlyHomers

Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
The Comeback

Sean Payton offers clear message to ‘Broncos Country’

Sean Payton, the newly appointed head coach of the Denver Broncos, will look to turn around a dreadful first season with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson at the helm. He detailed that a big part of the changes he will bring will be in “bringing the winning culture” back to Denver. Payton officially signed a five-year Read more... The post Sean Payton offers clear message to ‘Broncos Country’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Announcement

Kirk Herbstreit tends to have a good eye for football talent. So when he speaks up about a player it's worth listening to.  Herbstreit has coined former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener as this year's possible Brock Purdy.  What does he mean by that? He means Haener could be this ...
NBC Sports Chicago

Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver

Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports. And, a former coworker of Desai's, Vic Fangio, recommended Desai to...
FanSided

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl history: Results, appearances, win-loss record

The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing on Super Sunday for the third time in four years. How has the franchise fared in the “Big Game?”. On Sunday at Glendale, AZ, the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs hope to hoist a Lombardi Trophy for the second time in four years. They face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII for a battle of the top playoff seeds in their respective conferences.
FanSided

Tom Brady’s FOX gap year raises all sorts of retirement questions

Tom Brady is taking a year off before starting his new career as an analyst for FOX, begging the question: What is he going to do in his free time?. After Tom Brady retired from football, many assumed he would immediately jump into the booth to start his FOX analyst job. Now, it seems as if he left the door to his future ever so slightly ajar.
Yardbarker

Steelers' Simplistic Offense Under Matt Canada Brings Pathetic Results

This is probably the biggest fear for Pittsburgh Steelers fans: Matt Canada. The last two years, the only thing Steelers fans have pointed to in the "down years" is him. Are we maybe too spoiled seeing as our down year is a 9-8 season with a rookie QB? Today, I'll be going over the pros and cons of the Steelers offense and why Canada actually might be the Steelers OC for years to come.
FanSided

FanSided

