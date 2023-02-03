Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Announces Cause For Devastating Medical ConditionOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
What is Pittsburgh-Style Steak?East Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
2x Super Bowl Champion Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Related
Yardbarker
Steelers QB Mason Rudolph completely done with Pittsburgh
It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this offseason. A third-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, his career didn't go according to anyone's plan. After the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, Rudolph thought he may finally get an opportunity to win the starting job.
Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update
It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
'He's a Cheater': Rob Parker Says Hall of Fame Should Keep Tom Brady Out
Rob Parker called out Pro Football Hall of Fame voters and demand that they don’t include ‘cheater’ Tom Brady on their ballots.
Steelers Fans Can’t Believe Terry Bradshaw, Ben Roethlisberger Left Off of NFL Network’s Top 10 Super Bowl QB’s List
What a bizarre top 10 list. Wouldn’t you think a chart of the top QBs ever to play in the... The post Steelers Fans Can’t Believe Terry Bradshaw, Ben Roethlisberger Left Off of NFL Network’s Top 10 Super Bowl QB’s List appeared first on Outsider.
4 free agents the Cowboys should happily let leave
The Dallas Cowboys had moments this past season where it appeared this could be a true contender, but it was clear that wasn’t the case. There should be somewhat of a reset this offseason, letting these four free agents walk. The Dallas Cowboys are in offseason mode as we...
Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars
The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
NFL rumors: Surprise team could have interest in Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be in play for the Atlanta Falcons. It is safe to say the San Francisco 49ers are moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason. While Brock Purdy needs to have Tommy John surgery and Trey Lance is coming off a major leg injury,...
Sean Payton offers clear message to ‘Broncos Country’
Sean Payton, the newly appointed head coach of the Denver Broncos, will look to turn around a dreadful first season with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson at the helm. He detailed that a big part of the changes he will bring will be in “bringing the winning culture” back to Denver. Payton officially signed a five-year Read more... The post Sean Payton offers clear message to ‘Broncos Country’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Pitt PG Brandin Knight Responds to Jim Boeheim's Accusations
Former Pitt Panther Brandin Knight didn't take kindly to Jim Boeheim's accusations.
NFL World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Announcement
Kirk Herbstreit tends to have a good eye for football talent. So when he speaks up about a player it's worth listening to. Herbstreit has coined former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener as this year's possible Brock Purdy. What does he mean by that? He means Haener could be this ...
Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver
Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports. And, a former coworker of Desai's, Vic Fangio, recommended Desai to...
Report: Broncos Announce Significant Update To Defensive Coordinator’s Contract
NFL rules currently allow teams to block lateral moves from coordinators. As such, many of the league's best offensive and defensive minds are required to receive permission to interview for their same role with other clubs, should they feel the need to do so. For the past few weeks, ...
Why Chiefs injury replacement for Mecole Hardman won’t cut it vs. Eagles
While Mecole Hardman goes on IR for the Kansas City Chiefs, Clyde Edwards-Helaire comes off it. The Kansas City Chiefs have made a very interesting move heading into the Super Bowl with regard to their offense. Kansas City put wide receiver Mecole Hardman on IR after he reaggravated his pelvis...
Bracketology Watch: CBS Predicts Pitt Will Play Close to Home
Pitt Panthers fans won't have to travel far to see their team play in the Big Dance
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl history: Results, appearances, win-loss record
The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing on Super Sunday for the third time in four years. How has the franchise fared in the “Big Game?”. On Sunday at Glendale, AZ, the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs hope to hoist a Lombardi Trophy for the second time in four years. They face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII for a battle of the top playoff seeds in their respective conferences.
Tom Brady’s FOX gap year raises all sorts of retirement questions
Tom Brady is taking a year off before starting his new career as an analyst for FOX, begging the question: What is he going to do in his free time?. After Tom Brady retired from football, many assumed he would immediately jump into the booth to start his FOX analyst job. Now, it seems as if he left the door to his future ever so slightly ajar.
Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes just received all the bulletin-board material they’ll ever need
The Kansas City Chiefs have not been underdogs in the playoffs with Patrick Mahomes as their starting quarterback…until now. Patrick Mahomes has taken the Chiefs to the Super Bowl for the third time in his career. He’s about to be the underdog for the first time. In fact,...
Yardbarker
Steelers' Simplistic Offense Under Matt Canada Brings Pathetic Results
This is probably the biggest fear for Pittsburgh Steelers fans: Matt Canada. The last two years, the only thing Steelers fans have pointed to in the "down years" is him. Are we maybe too spoiled seeing as our down year is a 9-8 season with a rookie QB? Today, I'll be going over the pros and cons of the Steelers offense and why Canada actually might be the Steelers OC for years to come.
Yardbarker
Report: Patriots Set to Hire Former Steelers OL Coach Adrian Klemm
The New England Patriots will hire former Steelers OL coach Adrian Klemm to take the same position, meaning Klemm will leave Oregon to head to the Patriots in 2023 with a pay raise, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. This past season, Klemm was the associate head coach and run game...
FanSided
306K+
Followers
609K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2