RI lawmaker proposes R&B as official state music

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — What type of music do you think of when you think of Rhode Island?

Rep. David Bennett has introduced a bill to make R&B (rhythm and blues) Rhode Island’s official music genre, at the request of the Rhode Island Rhythm & Blue Preservation Society .

He said he believes the designation would unite people of all races, and it contains elements of pop, soul, funk, hip-hop, and electronic music.

If passed, R&B would be added to a list of Rhode Island state symbols :

Appetizer — Calamari

Bird — Rhode Island Red

Drink — Coffee Milk

Fish — Striped Bass

Flagship — SSV Oliver Hazard Perry

Flower — Violet

Fruit — Greening apple

Insect — American Burying Beetle

Shell — Quahaug

Tree — Red Maple

and more.

