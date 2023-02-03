RI lawmaker proposes R&B as official state music
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — What type of music do you think of when you think of Rhode Island?
Rep. David Bennett has introduced a bill to make R&B (rhythm and blues) Rhode Island’s official music genre, at the request of the Rhode Island Rhythm & Blue Preservation Society .
He said he believes the designation would unite people of all races, and it contains elements of pop, soul, funk, hip-hop, and electronic music.
If passed, R&B would be added to a list of Rhode Island state symbols :
- Appetizer — Calamari
- Bird — Rhode Island Red
- Drink — Coffee Milk
- Fish — Striped Bass
- Flagship — SSV Oliver Hazard Perry
- Flower — Violet
- Fruit — Greening apple
- Insect — American Burying Beetle
- Shell — Quahaug
- Tree — Red Maple
- and more.
