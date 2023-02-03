Read full article on original website
Vincennes University Educator’s Summit – Tuesday
Vincennes University will hold an Educators’ session on Tuesday at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. The session will begin at two that afternoon; it is hosted by the University’s Innovative Teaching Summit team. It also sponsored by the Vincennes University Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council. Dr. Jennifer...
Business Expansion and Retention Key for KCIEDC This Year
Business expansion and retention will be a major focus for the Knox County Indiana Economic Development Corporation in 2023. KCIEDC director Chris Pfaff says a lot of their time will focus on smaller industries. The goal is to grow existing companies in Knox County — and in that way, grow...
New LCMH Guidelines for Medical/Surgical Visitors
Lawrence County Memorial Hospital in Lawrence County, Illinois has made changes to its visitor policy guidelines. Visiting guidelines for the Medical/Surgical floor are being updated and go into effect today. Visiting hours will remain 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. The hospital will no longer have the two visitors at a time guideline.
Dan Ravellette Decides Against Another Vincennes City Council Term
Fourth District Vincennes City Councilman Dan Ravellette will not run for re-election this year. Ravellette won a seat on City Council from the Fourth Dstrict in the 2019 municipal election. He is the lone Democrat on City Council; the other six positions are held by Republicans. The filing deadline for...
Shelton Updates Knox County Elections
Knox County Clerk David Shelton says the deadline to file to run in the 2023 Municipal Elections has expired, and the City of Vincennes will have three contested Primaries this year. On the Republican ticket, Tim Salters will face Jack Boger in the Primary for the Mayoral Nomination. Regina Blinn...
Local church provided free clothing for the community
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local church hosted a clothing event for families in the Wabash Valley. Northside Community Church opened up its Clothing Closet for Big Community Day. The church does this twice a year. All the clothing is donated by community and church members. They open up...
Terre Haute city ordinance sparks some conversation in a neighborhood
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A potential Terre Haute ordinance is causing some heated discussion. It would allow a group of over five unrelated people to live together. It’s proposal has become an issue with some residents. Residents of Collett Park are unsure about the ordinance. In the past...
Big Event Coming To Evansville Next Week
Evansville’s Deaconess Aquatic Center will bring in hundreds of visitors next week. The Great Lakes Valley Conference is holding its men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships. This will be the biggest event since the center opened in October of 2021. 19 GLVC teams will compete from...
City of Vincennes Backing Repairs for City’s Main Roads
The City of Vincennes will back some repairs to parts of a couple of the City’s main roads. The work will be part of the Vincennes 2023 street renovation schedule. Among the areas to get work is a part of Sixth Street near the Fortnightly Clob; the road in that area was affected by a water main break.
Indiana GOP leader trying to remove candidate from ballot
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) A local GOP leader says he is trying to remove a candidate for Evansville mayor from the republican ballot. Caine Helmer is a new face to the race. He works at Target and has never run for public office. He announced he filed to run in mid-January. Vanderburgh County Republic Party Chairman […]
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
Scores, schedule for IHSAA girls basketball sectionals across Southwestern Indiana
EVANSVILLE — The IHSAA girls basketball state tournament begins this week with the sectional round. But for most of Southwestern Indiana, the opening games were postponed multiple days because of Monday's winter storm. IHSAA girls basketball:How the winter storm affected sectionals in the Evansville area. Below is the schedule...
School, city, and athletic officials react to large fight at Washington basketball game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A senior night celebration for the Washington Panthers boys' basketball team during the rivalry matchup game against the Riley Wildcats took a turn at halftime, when multiple, large fights between spectators took over the bleachers and court. “There were individuals there last evening that came with...
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
Vincennes Lincoln Boys over Shoals: 64-54
Vincennes Lincoln had four players in double figures and pulled away late in beating Shoals Saturday afternoon 64-54. The victory was also Lincoln Coach Dave Mahurin’s 400th career win. Luke Tolliver and Gus McCrary led the Alices with 13 points each. Wade Hall and Zach Steffey each added ten...
General Motors to pay hourly UAW workers up to $12,750
After reporting record profits, General Motors has announced that many UAW workers will receive up to $12,750 in profit shares.
Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana
Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
This Abandoned Train Makes for an Eerie Sight on the Side of an Indiana Highway
Have you ever spotted this train when driving down the highway?. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Abandoned Places. I don't know what it is, but there is just something so incredibly fascinating...
