Washington, DC

The Comeback

Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement

Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Centre Daily

One Glaring Giants Need That Was a Strength at Senior Bowl

NFL talent evaluators know that many of the jewels pulled from the Senior Bowl are identified before the teams ever get to the game. Most don't stay for the game, feeling that they gather more information from the practices than the game. However, there is something to be said for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Centre Daily

Lions Select Big Ten CB in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

After the NFL world spent the majority of last week at the Senior Bowl, draft prospects were able to showcase how they could potentially fit with various teams. For the Lions, new coach Shaun Dion Hamilton was able to get a look at many defensive backs, as he was working with prospects during the week of practice.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Centre Daily

NBA Draft Buzz: Jett Howard’s One-and-Done Rise

I spent much of last week on the road checking out more prospects. And, after briefly getting waylaid in Texas due to icy weather, I got back on schedule Thursday, took a quick trip Saturday and have now mostly covered my bases with live viewings of potential first-rounders in this year’s draft. Here’s what I saw and heard on the road, with updates on a few potential first-rounders.
IOWA STATE
Centre Daily

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson to Bills? Why Draft Pick Makes Sense

Barring a trade, the Buffalo Bills are set to make their first selection late in the opening round at No. 27 overall. The team could take multiple routes with the first pick, and it's anyone's guess who Bills general manager Brandon Bean has his eye on. But one consistent name...
AUSTIN, TX
Centre Daily

NFL Draft: Northern Michigan OT Jake Witt Runs Sub-4.8

Everyone loves hearing about the diamond in the rough prospect. A player on the fringes of playing in the NFL but remains relatively unknown to the outside world. Jake Witt of Northern Michigan falls into that category. “Being a guy that’s going under the radar compared to a lot of...
MARQUETTE, MI
Centre Daily

Four Rams Ranked Among All-Time Super Bowl QBs

The argument of "greatest of all time" NFL quarterbacks begins and ends with Tom Brady's supreme reign. However, the league boasts many other crazy talented quarterbacks that have shined on the biggest football stage: the Super Bowl. NFL.com ranked the best 66 quarterbacks to ever start a Super Bowl and...
Centre Daily

Patriots, Tom Brady 28-3 Super Bowl LI Comeback: Still Legendary

The date was Feb. 5, 2017. With just over 17 minutes remaining in regulation, the Atlanta Falcons held a commanding 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. At this point, a Falcons victory seemed to be a foregone conclusion. After...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Paxton Brooks, Punter, Tennessee Volunteers

PHILADELPHIA — Trey Burton threw a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl nine months earlier, seemingly making him the best option on the Chicago Bears to run a similar trick play midway through the 2018 season. The coaching staff introduced the formation — which closely resembled the “Philly Special” — and assigned Burton to handle the same role he did for the Eagles.
TENNESSEE STATE
Centre Daily

Adams: Reunion With Rodgers Would Be ‘Dream Scenario’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Perhaps Davante Adams was trolling fans by tweeting he was house shopping – an obvious nod to Aaron Rodgers telling a golf fan that Adams should buy him a house as part of reuniting All-Pro receiver and legendary quarterback. But there was no trolling...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Evero Joins Panthers After Broncos Released Him From Contract

New Panthers coach Frank Reich has his defensive coordinator. Carolina “agreed to terms with” former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to the same position after Denver allowed him out of his contract, the team announced Sunday. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Colts have No Appeal to Veteran QB According to ESPN

Bill Barnwell of ESPN took a look at 13 teams around the NFL who could be in the market for a veteran quarterback and ranked them in order of best situations. The Indianapolis Colts came in at an unlucky 13 in those rankings. Last season, veteran quarterback Matt Ryan took...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Alabama Basketball Up to No. 3 in Latest AP Top 25

Alabama moved up one spot to No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 on Monday. The Crimson Tide received one first-place vote after winning two games last week over Vanderbilt and LSU. Above Alabama in the rankings are Purdue at No. 1 and Houston at No. 2. The Boilermakers received 38 first-place votes, while Houston received 22. Arizona, who is ranked No. 4, also received a single first-place vote.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Centre Daily

Score Predictions for Hornets vs Magic

The Hornets were playing good basketball there for a stretch but it appears that has come to an end. They winless on the three-game road-trip which includes a loss to the Pistons. Terry has an off day and the Magic sneak past the Hornets. James Plowright: Magic 116, Hornets 113.
ORLANDO, FL

