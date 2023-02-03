A Missouri man is charged with theft by receiving after he was discovered driving a stolen vehicle in Harrison. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Harrison Police Department made a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description of one recently stolen in Missouri, near Walmart on U.S. Highway 62/65. Officers followed the vehicle into the parking lot where they observed the driver reverse into a parking pot, appearing to try to evade detection.

HARRISON, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO