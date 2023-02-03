Read full article on original website
Gassville Planning and Zoning Commission to consider rezoning lots in Breeze Hills subdivision
The Gassville Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing Monday evening at 6. The commission will consider a request from Vincent Maranto Jr. and Sharon Maranto to rezone lots they own in the Breeze Hills subdivision from Residential R-1 to Commercial C-2. The hearing will be held in the Gassville Community Center on South School Street.
Rescheduled MHPS special meeting Monday night to discuss possible millage measure
The Mountain Home Public Schools (MHPS) special meeting to discuss a possible millage measure to be placed on the ballot for the high school will take place Monday night at 6 in Dunbar Auditorium. MHPS Communication Director Jennifer Crawford spoke with KTLO’s Heather Loftis to discuss the meeting.
7 building permits issued in January
A commercial addition tops the January building permits, according to a report from the City of Mountain Home Building Inspection Department. The permit has been issued to Gregory Company on behalf of Baxter Healthcare Corp. for an addition to a building located at 1900 Highway 201 North, with a construction value of $19 million.
13 business licenses issued in January; 7 home-based
The City of Mountain Home issued 13 business licenses in January, including seven home-based. According to a report from building inspection manager Jeannie Anderson, the licenses include:. Hieu Nguyen for Mountain Home Nail Techs located at 309 Highway 62 East;. Jesse and Misty Gilliam for Target Inspection Services, a residential...
2 boil orders lifted; one remains in effect
Two boil water orders have been lifted while one remains in effect. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the boil orders for the West Stone County Water Association in both Stone and Searcy Counties have been lifted. The advisories were issued due to a power outage, last Saturday, Jan. 28 for the customers along Highway 263 between Mozart and Shirley and along Highway 9 to Turkey Creek.
MH woman charged with theft after not returning rental car
A Mountain Home woman is being charged with a felony county of theft of property for not returning a vehicle she rented. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a theft by a local car rental of a vehicle valued at $17,500.
Residence catches fire south of Gamaliel
Photos courtesy of 101 Gamaliel Fire Protection District. A residence in Baxter County caught fire on Monday. According to the incident report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Wilma Mannella and her adult children were able to get out the residence unharmed. The fire was reported on Monday at...
Missouri man charged with vehicle theft
A Missouri man is charged with theft by receiving after he was discovered driving a stolen vehicle in Harrison. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Harrison Police Department made a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description of one recently stolen in Missouri, near Walmart on U.S. Highway 62/65. Officers followed the vehicle into the parking lot where they observed the driver reverse into a parking pot, appearing to try to evade detection.
Izard County Sheriff’s Office investigates church vandalism
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Izard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism to an old church according to a social media post. On Feb. 4 a deputy responded to a call about vandalism to the Old Philadelphia Church on Larkin Road. The deputy found an upside-down cross spray painted on the front of the church, a pentagram on the steps, and multiple upside-down crosses around the building.
3 area schools to make up conference bowling tournament Monday
After a postponement due to the weather, the postseason gets underway Monday for the bowling programs for three area high schools. Norfork, Calico Rock and Izard County will send their teams to the Rogers Bowling Center for the 2A/1A-West Conference Tournament. Action begins at 11.
Three family members appear in circuit court session
Three members of one family were in Baxter County Circuit Court on January 23 to face charges they picked up individually or as a group. Earlier this month, 21-year-old David Zack Peifer of Mountain Home pled guilty to charges in three existing Baxter County criminal cases and was sentenced to six years in prison and ordered to pay $2,400 in restitution.
Body found in vehicle in White River
Authorities are investigating after a vehicle was located Sunday morning in the White River, and a body was found inside. According to Izard County Sheriff Charley Melton, his office received a message from the Stone County Sheriff’s Office around 6:35 of a possible vehicle in the river at Sylamore. Stone County authorities, along with Arkansas Game and Fish officers and the Sylamore/Allison Fire Department, reportedly located the vehicle with a body inside.
Kathy Lynn Bruner, 62, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 62-year-old Kathy Lynn Bruner of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Kathy Bruner died Friday in Mountain Home.
Coleman teaches introduction to dentistry course at MHHS
Mountain Home High School continues to offer students unique opportunities to give as much career-related learning as possible. Dr. Bradley Coleman, owner and operator of Coleman Family Dentistry along with Mountain Home Public Schools Communication Director Jennifer Crawford joined KTLO’s Sammy Raycraft on Talk of the Town to discuss the introduction to dentistry course at the high school.
Kevin Lewis McAliney, 32, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 32-year-old Kevin Lewis McAliney of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Kevin McAliney died Thursday in Mountain Home.
Glenden Mason, 87, Calico Rock (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 87-year-old Glenden Mason of Calico Rock are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Glenden Mason died Monday in Calico Rock.
Leland Green, 95, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 95-year-old Leland Green of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Leland Green died Saturday in Gassville.
1 dead, 1 injured after pickup trucks collide
One Izard County man was killed, and another was injured when their pickup trucks collided Saturday morning in rural Independence County. Sixty-nine-year-old Terry Engles of Mount Pleasant was pronounced dead, and 32-year-old Patrick Thorburn of Melbourne was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. According...
Historic Izard County church vandalized
Photos courtesy of Izard County Sheriff’s Office. An area landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places was reportedly vandalized. The incident occurred at the Old Philadelphia Methodist Church in the community of Larkin, northeast of Melbourne. According to Izard County Sheriff Charley Melton, his office was contacted...
Norman Curtis Harris Jr., 76, Gassville (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 76-year-old Norman Curtis Harris, Jr. of Gassville are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Norman Harris, Jr. died Saturday in Mountain Home.
