Melting away the winter blues: NORA brings the sunshine with winter programs

February is one of the worst months for seasonal depression. Heavy cloud covers, dark mornings and evenings, and shivering temperatures engulf West Michigan this time of year, swirling into a brew that some know all too well as the “winter blues.”

Jackie Rowland and her team at the Northwest Ottawa Recreation Authority have devised a plan to kick gloomy days to the curb with a plethora of winter programs for all ages. With 46 days until spring, they believe the NORA opportunities can provide a ray of sunshine, as well as a whole lot of fun.