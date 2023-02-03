Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Hertfordshire council tax rise to support police agreed
An average £15 a year increase to council tax to help fund a county's police force has been agreed. Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner, David Lloyd, said the rise would generate an extra £7m. The county's police and crime panel approved the increase after more than half of...
Former Tory chair calls on Dominic Raab to step aside during inquiry
Jake Berry’s comments will heap pressure on deputy PM amid investigation into bullying allegations
Vox
The labor strikes in Britain are years in the making
Ellen Ioanes covers breaking and general assignment news as the weekend reporter at Vox. She previously worked at Business Insider covering the military and global conflicts. British workers have hit a breaking point, with half a million people including nurses, railway workers, and teachers striking Wednesday for wages that match the pace of inflation and the actual value of their labor. Though the UK’s cost of living crisis has affected most sectors of society, it’s only the latest of a cascading series of problems for the country’s workers.
BBC
Thousands raised for man paralysed in Guernsey wall fall
About £8,000 has been raised to help a man who was left paralysed from the neck down after falling on the way home from a night out last year. Connor Bayes, 24, fell 15ft (4.5m) off a wall in St Peter Port, Guernsey, after losing his balance. The money...
Tory MPs to push for UK exit from European convention on human rights
Reports say Rishi Sunak is considering proposal, backed by several ministers, to allow crackdown on migration
BBC
Government has not had any pay talks with Union - Unite boss
Sharon Graham says her union, Unite, is trying to resolve over pay, but the government has shown an "abdication of responsibility" and PM Rishi Sunak "won't even come to the table" to discuss pay. She told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme that there were "categorically" no talks going...
BBC
Fay Jones: Brecon and Radnorshire MP's office security fears
An MP advised to make her constituency office safer has had renovation plans rejected again on conservation grounds. Brecon and Radnorshire Conservative Fay Jones, who said she has had threats of death and violence, wants to replace a "rotting wooden door and window frame" at her Llandrindod Wells office. But...
BBC
Just Stop Oil autumn protests cost Met Police £7.5m
Policing Just Stop Oil protests cost the Metropolitan Police £7.5m in nine weeks, it has been revealed. Environmental activists caused huge disruption in London last autumn when demonstrators blocked traffic on busy motorways and main roads. The cost, revealed in a Freedom of Information request, includes the cost of...
BBC
Brighton City Council urges action on 'dangerous' use of migrant hotels
The government needs to do more to end the use of hotels for child asylum seekers, Brighton & Hove City Council has said. Deputy council leader Hannah Allbrooke told the BBC the policy was "really dangerous" and "not appropriate". Her comments follow a report children were being abducted from a...
BBC
Teachers will strike during exams if dispute not resolved, says EIS union
Teachers will continue to strike during the exam season if the current dispute is not resolved, a union has said. Three weeks of rolling action by the union across different council areas has reached its final day, with staff striking in Shetland and Inverclyde. But more national strikes are planned...
BBC
Nurses and ambulance staff striking across region
Nurses and ambulance staff have been joining strike picket lines across the South West. It is the first time ambulance crews and nurses have walked out on the same day since NHS industrial action started in December. NHS England said it is the biggest round of strikes to have hit...
Comments / 0