Read full article on original website
Related
Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
BBC
Bailey Atkinson: Three teenagers charged with Walsall stab murder
Three teenagers have been charged with murdering a 20-year-old man who was stabbed in Walsall town centre. Bailey Atkinson was attacked in High Street in the early hours of last Saturday, West Midlands Police said. A boy aged 15 and two 16-year-olds have been charged with his murder and are...
Triple killer who murdered aspiring marine in 26 second scooter row outside Subway is jailed
A triple killer who murdered an aspiring Royal Marine in a 26-second row over a scooter has been jailed. Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai killed 21 year-old Thomas Roberts outside a Subway takeaway in Bournemouth, Dorset, last year. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 29 years at Salisbury Crown Court on Wednesday.After he was found guilty on Monday, prosecutor Nic Lobbenberg revealed Afghan asylum seeker Abdulrahimzai had been previously convicted of murdering two people in Serbia.Abdulrahimzai was on the run when he arrived in the UK, but his violent past went undetected and he even managed to...
Student nurse ‘jihadi’ had ‘pressure cooker bomb’ for ‘terror blast on RAF base’ when arrested at Leeds hospital
A STUDENT nurse was found with a pressure cooker bomb at a hospital he worked at after plotting to blow up an RAF base, a court heard. Mohammad Farooq, 27, was arrested after bomb squad and Army specialists swooped on St James’s Hospital in Leeds last Friday. Wards on...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite
Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
Trans woman guilty of raping two women remanded in female prison in Scotland
Politicians, campaigners and UN special rapporteur concerned by case of Isla Bryson, who offended before she had transitioned
Dennis McGrory jailed for life after ‘one-in-a-billion’ DNA hit in oldest double jeopardy case
Dennis McGrory, 75, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years after being convicted of the rape and murder of teenager Jacqui Montgomery nearly 50 years ago, in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales.McGrory was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in her home in Islington, north London, in 1975.The next year, he was tried on a circumstantial case and cleared of murder.Justice finally caught up with McGrory after swabs from Ms Montgomery’s body produced a “one-in-a-billion” DNA match decades later.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionUK hit by ambulance strikes and secondary school teacher walkouts on day of actionUK industrial action: What strikes are coming up?
Police find elaborate underground bunker in Adelaide allegedly used to grow cannabis
Two men have been arrested after police uncovered an elaborate underground bunker allegedly used to grow cannabis in Adelaide’s south. Officers attended a semi-rural property in the suburb of Coromandel East on Monday where they discovered the bunker’s entrance. Once inside, police allege they uncovered a large amount...
Young girl wins $48.3 million settlement after having all her limbs amputated following missed meningitis and sepsis diagnosis
Her family argued that if doctors had immediately given her antibiotics, she would not have been so ill and her limbs might have been saved.
Josef Mengele, known as The Angel of Death, performed disturbing experimentation with prisoners, especially twins.
Also known as The Angel of Death, Josef Mengele was known to conduct inhumane experiments on prisoners at Auschwitz. Josef Mengele was born on March 16, 1911, in Güzburg, Germany.
BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
Schoolgirl Bitten by Black Mamba in Class Dies Within Minutes of Attack
Melody Chiputura, described as a "promising student," died before a doctor could treat her wounds.
‘I buckled when I saw her remains’ – the biopic about ‘Europe’s first female suicide bomber’
After repeating ‘fake news’ about Hasna Aït Boulahcen’s role in the Paris attacks, Dina Amer switched from journalism to directing – to uncover deeper truths about this tragic misfit
The Royal Family Is Apparently Giving Prince Harry “Incentives” to Attend King Charles’ Coronation
Even Prince William is willing to work to get his brother to the ceremony.
Farmer Who Appeared in Documentary About Farming Killed By His Own Cow
In a tragic albeit ironic accident, a farmer who appeared in a documentary about farming was killed by his own cow. Now, the man’s death, who starred in a BBC documentary known as This Farming Life about the challenges of farming in Scotland, is being investigated by authorities. According...
AOL Corp
Organ trafficking ring busted after boy found in lab with kidney removed
Police in Pakistan said Friday they busted an organ trafficking ring when a missing 14-year-old boy was found in an underground lab after having his kidney removed. The ring was responsible for luring young, vulnerable victims with promises of lucrative jobs and large payouts before removing their organs — mainly kidneys — to sell for up to 900,000 rupees ($4,000).
AOL Corp
6 Dead, Including 3 Children, After Their Throats Were Cut by Kite Strings During Festival in India
Ajit Solanki/AP/Shutterstock A man flies a kite during the 2022 Uttarayan festival. Six people, including three children, died after their throats were slit by kite strings during the annual Uttarayan festival in India, according to multiple reports. Authorities in Gujarat said 176 people were injured by cuts and falls during...
Police officer ‘persuaded’ wife to take speeding points twice and thought he could ‘get away with it’
A ‘respected’ police officer ‘persuaded’ his wife to take his speeding points twice because he thought he could ‘get away with it’. Mark Hinchliffe, who had worked for West Yorkshire Police for 18 years and was held in ‘high esteem’, was caught speeding twice between April and June 2021.But on both occasions, his wife Lisa Hinchliffe, who had also worked for the force in a civilian role for 17 years, said she was driving.After the case was investigated, Mr Hinchliffe was identified as the driver and the couple were arrested.Jailing Mr Hinchliffe for six months, Judge Jonathan Rose told him:...
Comments / 0