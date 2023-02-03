ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences

Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
BBC

Bailey Atkinson: Three teenagers charged with Walsall stab murder

Three teenagers have been charged with murdering a 20-year-old man who was stabbed in Walsall town centre. Bailey Atkinson was attacked in High Street in the early hours of last Saturday, West Midlands Police said. A boy aged 15 and two 16-year-olds have been charged with his murder and are...
The Independent

Triple killer who murdered aspiring marine in 26 second scooter row outside Subway is jailed

A triple killer who murdered an aspiring Royal Marine in a 26-second row over a scooter has been jailed. Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai killed 21 year-old Thomas Roberts outside a Subway takeaway in Bournemouth, Dorset, last year. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 29 years at Salisbury Crown Court on Wednesday.After he was found guilty on Monday, prosecutor Nic Lobbenberg revealed Afghan asylum seeker Abdulrahimzai had been previously convicted of murdering two people in Serbia.Abdulrahimzai was on the run when he arrived in the UK, but his violent past went undetected and he even managed to...
WTRF- 7News

Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite

Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
The Independent

Dennis McGrory jailed for life after ‘one-in-a-billion’ DNA hit in oldest double jeopardy case

Dennis McGrory, 75, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years after being convicted of the rape and murder of teenager Jacqui Montgomery nearly 50 years ago, in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales.McGrory was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in her home in Islington, north London, in 1975.The next year, he was tried on a circumstantial case and cleared of murder.Justice finally caught up with McGrory after swabs from Ms Montgomery’s body produced a “one-in-a-billion” DNA match decades later.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionUK hit by ambulance strikes and secondary school teacher walkouts on day of actionUK industrial action: What strikes are coming up?
BBC

Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack

A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
AOL Corp

Organ trafficking ring busted after boy found in lab with kidney removed

Police in Pakistan said Friday they busted an organ trafficking ring when a missing 14-year-old boy was found in an underground lab after having his kidney removed. The ring was responsible for luring young, vulnerable victims with promises of lucrative jobs and large payouts before removing their organs — mainly kidneys — to sell for up to 900,000 rupees ($4,000).
The Independent

Police officer ‘persuaded’ wife to take speeding points twice and thought he could ‘get away with it’

A ‘respected’ police officer ‘persuaded’ his wife to take his speeding points twice because he thought he could ‘get away with it’. Mark Hinchliffe, who had worked for West Yorkshire Police for 18 years and was held in ‘high esteem’, was caught speeding twice between April and June 2021.But on both occasions, his wife Lisa Hinchliffe, who had also worked for the force in a civilian role for 17 years, said she was driving.After the case was investigated, Mr Hinchliffe was identified as the driver and the couple were arrested.Jailing Mr Hinchliffe for six months, Judge Jonathan Rose told him:...

