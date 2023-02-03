Read full article on original website
Hogwarts Legacy Trophy List: All Trophies and Achievements Listed
Those looking to get stuck into Hogwarts Legacy will want to take note of its Trophy and Achievement list. Hogwarts Legacy is set to release globally on Feb. 10, but those with Digital Deluxe pre-orders have a 72-hour early access period from Feb. 7 meaning they'll be able to jump into the content far sooner than most. Warner Bros. Games have been steadily releasing snippets of gameplay on social media, giving prospective players a glimpse at the locations, characters, spells and more that they'll get to experience on release day.
Leaks Reveal Details of Canceled Apex Legends Single-Player Game
Leaks have emerged detailing a canceled single-player Apex Legends game, akin to Titanfall. Fans with a knowledge of Apex Legends history will know that the battle royale spawned as a spin-off of Respawn's Titanfall franchise. With slightly different gameplay to Apex and a focus on mechs, Titanfall had two main entries into its franchise: Titanfall and Titanfall 2.
Is Attack on Titan Coming to Fortnite Chapter 4 in 2023?
Fortnite fans have been hoping for an Attack on Titan crossover for some time, so will we be seeing one in Chapter 4?. In the past we've seen huge, successful collaborations with some of the biggest anime brands around. Dragon Ball, Naruto and My Hero Academia have received Fortnite skins, Quests and themed weapons that have changed the landscape of the battle royale island. Just recently, Epic Games rolled out a second wave of its Dragon Ball collaboration, adding in Gohan and Piccolo to the roster.
