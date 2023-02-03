Read full article on original website
KTLO
MH woman charged with theft after not returning rental car
A Mountain Home woman is being charged with a felony county of theft of property for not returning a vehicle she rented. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a theft by a local car rental of a vehicle valued at $17,500.
KTLO
MH man arrested after leading deputy on high-speed chase
Justin Spires (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff) A Mountain Home man is being held in the Baxter County Detention Center after he allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase Friday night. Twenty-nine-year-old Justin Spires is facing a felony count of fleeing by vehicle, a misdemeanor count of reckless driving and a number of other traffic offenses.
KTLO
Missouri man charged with vehicle theft
A Missouri man is charged with theft by receiving after he was discovered driving a stolen vehicle in Harrison. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Harrison Police Department made a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description of one recently stolen in Missouri, near Walmart on U.S. Highway 62/65. Officers followed the vehicle into the parking lot where they observed the driver reverse into a parking pot, appearing to try to evade detection.
KTLO
Man accused of assaulting female in Caulfield
Randall Belt (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Sheriff’s Office) A man is accused of assaulting a female in the Caulfield area. Randall Belt is facing a charge of second-degree domestic assault. According to a Facebook post from the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office, a pair of deputies were dispatched last...
KTLO
Body found in vehicle in White River
Authorities are investigating after a vehicle was located Sunday morning in the White River, and a body was found inside. According to Izard County Sheriff Charley Melton, his office received a message from the Stone County Sheriff’s Office around 6:35 of a possible vehicle in the river at Sylamore. Stone County authorities, along with Arkansas Game and Fish officers and the Sylamore/Allison Fire Department, reportedly located the vehicle with a body inside.
whiterivernow.com
Body discovered in submerged car at Sylamore
UPDATE, Feb. 6, 2023, 9:20 a.m.: The victim has been identified. Click here for more information. The body of an unidentified person was located Sunday morning in a submerged vehicle authorities had discovered in the White River near Mountain View. Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long said deputies were dispatched around...
KTLO
Charges filed against 2 area residents from counterfeiting investigation
Investigations continuing into counterfeit or fake currency being passed at multiple locations in Izard County. So far, charges have been filed against two individuals. The two men are identified as Mason Chism, whose last known address was in Baxter County, and Shaun Clair Bickford of Horseshoe Bend. According to Izard...
KTLO
Residence catches fire south of Gamaliel
Photos courtesy of 101 Gamaliel Fire Protection District. A residence in Baxter County caught fire on Monday. According to the incident report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Wilma Mannella and her adult children were able to get out the residence unharmed. The fire was reported on Monday at...
Highlandville mayor puts entire police force on administrative leave
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. — The mayor of Highlandville has put every remaining police officer on administrative leave after one of two paid officers resigned in January. A letter from Mayor Clint Ellingsworth to the Highlandville Police Department reads: It has come to out attention, [due] to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigation of the alleged domestic […]
KTLO
Man involved in violent domestic situation appears in court
A Mountain Home man charged with a number of crimes related to a violent domestic situation earlier this month was in Baxter County Circuit Court January 23. Thirty-two-year-old Chase Nathaniel Pollard is charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree terroristic threatening, refusal to submit to arrest and obstructing governmental operations.
KTLO
Three family members appear in circuit court session
Three members of one family were in Baxter County Circuit Court on January 23 to face charges they picked up individually or as a group. Earlier this month, 21-year-old David Zack Peifer of Mountain Home pled guilty to charges in three existing Baxter County criminal cases and was sentenced to six years in prison and ordered to pay $2,400 in restitution.
KTLO
Norman Curtis Harris Jr., 76, Gassville (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 76-year-old Norman Curtis Harris, Jr. of Gassville are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Norman Harris, Jr. died Saturday in Mountain Home.
KHBS
Clarksville, Arkansas wreck kills 2 people
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A wreck in Clarksville, Arkansas, killed two people Thursday morning. Jeromy Ross, 46, and Katie Jo Ross, 39, both of Hartman, were in a 2021 Chevrolet on the wet County Road 2250, according to a preliminary police report. The Chevrolet failed to yield at a stop...
KTLO
Kevin Lewis McAliney, 32, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 32-year-old Kevin Lewis McAliney of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Kevin McAliney died Thursday in Mountain Home.
Two dogs die in Branson trailer fire Friday
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – Branson Fire Department and Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to a fire Friday, February 3. Firefighters found a travel trailer on fire at the Ozark County Campground. The occupants were able to get out safely, although the trailer was totaled. Two dogs belonging to the trailer’s occupant died from […]
KTLO
Kathy Lynn Bruner, 62, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 62-year-old Kathy Lynn Bruner of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Kathy Bruner died Friday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Glenden Mason, 87, Calico Rock (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 87-year-old Glenden Mason of Calico Rock are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Glenden Mason died Monday in Calico Rock.
KTLO
William Jamnicky, 70, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 70-year-old William Jamnicky of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. William Jamnicky died Friday at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.
KTLO
13 business licenses issued in January; 7 home-based
The City of Mountain Home issued 13 business licenses in January, including seven home-based. According to a report from building inspection manager Jeannie Anderson, the licenses include:. Hieu Nguyen for Mountain Home Nail Techs located at 309 Highway 62 East;. Jesse and Misty Gilliam for Target Inspection Services, a residential...
KTLO
Leland Green, 95, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 95-year-old Leland Green of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Leland Green died Saturday in Gassville.
