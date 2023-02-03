Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA Draft Buzz: Jett Howard’s One-and-Done Rise
I spent much of last week on the road checking out more prospects. And, after briefly getting waylaid in Texas due to icy weather, I got back on schedule Thursday, took a quick trip Saturday and have now mostly covered my bases with live viewings of potential first-rounders in this year’s draft. Here’s what I saw and heard on the road, with updates on a few potential first-rounders.
James Harden Dishes Thoughts on Sixers’ Blown Lead vs. Knicks
The Philadelphia 76ers looked in rhythm to begin Sunday night’s game against the New York Knicks. Though the first 12 minutes of action, the entire team knocked down 63 percent of their shots, drilling 57 percent of their threes. And by holding the Knicks to 8-22 from the field and just 1-9 from beyond the arc, the Sixers possessed a 21-point lead early on.
Matt Painter Compliments Trayce Jackson-Davis’ Improvement, NBA Chances, Personality
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Purdue coach Matt Painter recruited Indiana star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis out of Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Ind., and he's now game planned against him for four seasons. Their most recent meeting went to Jackson-Davis and the Hoosiers in a 79-74 thriller over Purdue on...
Instant Reaction to Nets Trading Kyrie Irving to Mavericks, a Missed Opportunity for a Celtics’ Rival
The Dallas Mavericks are taking more of a risk than first meets the eye in acquiring Kyrie Irving. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn Nets are receiving Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick, and second-round selections in 2027 and 2029. Wojnarowski reports the expectation is for Irving...
LeBron James on Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton: ‘He’s been playing the game this year at an extremely high level’
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is a 2023 All-Star. For the first time in his career, the 22-year old guard will represent himself and his team in the All-Star game. It's a well deserved honor for the three-year pro. Haliburton is averaging 20.1 points and a league-leading 10.2 assists per game this year, and the Pacers are 23-19 when he plays.
Lakers News: LA Misses Out On Trading For Kyrie Irving, Now Headed To Mavericks
Your Los Angeles Lakers may have just dodged a bullet!. Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving blew up the NBA's trade deadline week Friday when he demanded to be dealt away from a 31-21 club expected to contend for the title after contract extension talks melted down. The Lakers...
Five Players the Atlanta Hawks Must Avoid at Trade Deadline
The NBA trade deadline is four days away, and rumors around the league are hitting a fever pitch. Among the teams considered most likely to shake up their roster, the Atlanta Hawks lead the pack. After pushing all their poker chips to the middle of the table this past summer,...
Raptors Considered Among Most Likely Landing Spots for Kevin Durant’s Next Team
Kevin Durant hasn't even demanded a trade again but NBA organizations appear to be getting ready to go all-in on the Brooklyn Nets superstar. View the original article to see embedded media. The Phoenix Suns remain atop the list as the most-likely destinations should Durant be traded this year, either...
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Orlando Magic
The Hornets and Magic are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 1 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of...
Philadelphia Eagles Rookies: From College Football Champs to Super Bowl Bound
If Georgia knows a thing or two, it’s how to win and how to produce winners. Two guys straight out of Georgia and into the NFL happen to be on the same Super Bowl-bound team: the Philadelphia Eagles. Those two guys are Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis. From Bulldogs...
OKC Thunder Could Be a Part of History on Tuesday
Oklahoma City could be a part of history on Tuesday when they visit Los Angeles. OKC will face LeBron James and the Lakers, and James will be looking to break the all-time scoring record. The record is currently held by Hall-of-Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at 38,387. After a 27-point outing on...
Lions Select Big Ten CB in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
After the NFL world spent the majority of last week at the Senior Bowl, draft prospects were able to showcase how they could potentially fit with various teams. For the Lions, new coach Shaun Dion Hamilton was able to get a look at many defensive backs, as he was working with prospects during the week of practice.
Score Predictions for Hornets vs Magic
The Hornets were playing good basketball there for a stretch but it appears that has come to an end. They winless on the three-game road-trip which includes a loss to the Pistons. Terry has an off day and the Magic sneak past the Hornets. James Plowright: Magic 116, Hornets 113.
Magic top Timberwolves after 5 players ejected for fighting
Cole Anthony had 20 points and fellow reserve Moritz Wagner scored 19 as Orlando’s bench propelled the Magic to a 127-120 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves that included a fight between the teams and five player ejections Friday night. The brawl broke out in front of the Orlando bench...
NFL Draft: Northern Michigan OT Jake Witt Runs Sub-4.8
Everyone loves hearing about the diamond in the rough prospect. A player on the fringes of playing in the NFL but remains relatively unknown to the outside world. Jake Witt of Northern Michigan falls into that category. “Being a guy that’s going under the radar compared to a lot of...
NFL Draft Profile: Paxton Brooks, Punter, Tennessee Volunteers
PHILADELPHIA — Trey Burton threw a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl nine months earlier, seemingly making him the best option on the Chicago Bears to run a similar trick play midway through the 2018 season. The coaching staff introduced the formation — which closely resembled the “Philly Special” — and assigned Burton to handle the same role he did for the Eagles.
Lakers Rumors: Insider Proposes Blockbuster Trade To Bring Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball Back To LA
As currently comprised, your 25-29 Los Angeles Lakers continue to find themselves on the outside of the Western Conference play-in picture looking in. But that doesn't need to be the case all year. With the trade deadline fast approaching (it's this Thursday at noon PT), LA has a few primo assets with which it can make moves to upgrade its current roster around All-Star power forward LeBron James and max-salaried big man Anthony Davis.
Colts have No Appeal to Veteran QB According to ESPN
Bill Barnwell of ESPN took a look at 13 teams around the NFL who could be in the market for a veteran quarterback and ranked them in order of best situations. The Indianapolis Colts came in at an unlucky 13 in those rankings. Last season, veteran quarterback Matt Ryan took...
Evero Joins Panthers After Broncos Released Him From Contract
New Panthers coach Frank Reich has his defensive coordinator. Carolina “agreed to terms with” former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to the same position after Denver allowed him out of his contract, the team announced Sunday. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news.
