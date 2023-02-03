Read full article on original website
No train services unacceptable says councillor
The suspension of train services serving small towns and villages in Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire since December remains "unacceptable", a councillor said. The Marston Vale Line, which has 12 stations between Bedford and Bletchley, stopped running when Vivarail, the company that built and maintained the trains, went into administration. John Baker,...
HS2: Council calls for rethink over Metrolink suspension
Councillors have urged a rethink over plans to remove some tram services during construction of the HS2 line. Under the current proposal, Metrolink services between Manchester Piccadilly and Ashton-under-Lyne will be suspended for two years. Concerns raised by Tameside Council over the "unacceptable level of disruption" will now be heard...
Sefton Council child services in severe difficulties - commissioner
A council's children's services is in "severe difficulties", a government-appointed commissioner has said. Paul Boyce was brought in to oversee improvements after the department at Sefton Council was rated inadequate by Ofsted in February 2022. Mr Boyce warned that the service could be removed from council control if improvements failed...
Gosforth bollards removal 'delayed by dithering'
Council bosses have been accused of "dither and delay" over the removal of bollards installed in Newcastle to aid social distancing during the pandemic. In September, transport chiefs said they would take out the poles that have lined Gosforth High Street since 2020. But Liberal Democrat councillors fear consultation on...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
Tyre Nichols: Sixth police officer fired
A sixth police officer involved in the events leading to the arrest of Tyre Nichols has been fired, the Memphis police department has said. An internal police investigation found officer Preston Hemphill had "violated multiple department policies," including stun gun deployment rules. Mr Nichols, a 29-year-old father, died in hospital...
Met Police officer David Carrick admits to being serial rapist
A Metropolitan Police armed officer who used his role to put fear into his victims has admitted dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women. David Carrick, 48, who met some victims through dating websites, pleaded guilty to 49 offences across two decades. The Met has apologised after it...
Head of Epsom College found dead at school alongside husband and daughter
Emma Pattison and family found at prestigious Surrey independent school early on Sunday morning
Witness comes forward in Nicola Bulley case as police warn against speculation - OLD
A woman described as a “key witness” by police searching for missing mother Nicola Bulley has come forward, as the force warned against “totally unacceptable” speculation and abuse on social media.On Saturday, officers said they wanted to trace a person seen pushing a pram in the area near where the dog walker went missing.In an update on its Facebook page, Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly”.The force added: “We must stress that she was very much being treated as a witness and was one of many people in St Michael’s on Friday, January 27th.“Our enquiries to...
Disgraced West Yorkshire police officer jailed after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points
West Yorkshire Police officer Mark Hinchcliffe , 43, has been jailed for six months after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points twice when he was actually the driver.
David Carrick: Officer raped by disgraced PC feared reporting him to bosses
Serial rapist and disgraced former police officer David Carrick will be sentenced this week for his crimes, which spanned 17 years. One of his earliest victims, "Michelle", tells how she feared she would not be believed if she had reported his crime. "Charming, very charming, very jolly, very happy. Initially...
Temporary morgues used at the height of Covid reopened to cope with NHS crisis
Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.It is estimated around...
Coventry police concerns over unauthorised American bully dog meet
Police and councillors want to prevent an unauthorised meeting of dog owners taking place in Coventry after an official event was cancelled. The American Bully Kennel Club (ABKC) event at the Coventry Building Society Arena was stopped after welfare concerns were raised by BBC Panorama. Social media accounts were now...
Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
Profile: Who was Emma Pattinson, the Epsom College headteacher found dead?
Pupils and staff at a prestigious private school in Surrey have been rocked by the news that their headteacher had been found dead with her husband and young daughter.Emma Pattinson, 45, and her husband George, 39, were found dead alongside seven-year-old Lettie at the £42,000 per year Epsom College, Epsom, early on Sunday morning.Police are investigating the circumstances of the deaths but that no one else was involved.Who was Emma Pattinson?Described as a “wonderful teacher” and a “delightful person” who had a “distinguished career”, Ms Pattinson was appointed head of Epsom in September last year.She had previously been headteacher at...
Epsom College – latest: Headteacher found dead in school alongside husband and daughter
The headteacher of Epsom College has been found dead at the school alongside her seven-year-old daughter and husband. Head of the Surrey private school, Emma Pattison, 45, and her husband George, 39, were found dead alongside her daughter Lettie after police were called to the area around 1am on Sunday. Surrey Police investigating the incident have said it is an “isolated incident” and a third party is not being sought. Dr Alastair Wells, chair of the board of governors at Epsom College, said: “On behalf of everyone at Epsom College, I want to convey our utter shock and disbelief...
Police officer went on unauthorised 102mph chase which saw driver die
A serving police officer has been found guilty of gross misconduct after ignoring orders and going on a police chase at 102mph which culminated in a man’s death.Pc Jared Brereton, of Lincolnshire Police, along with passenger, Pc Phoebe Chambers, tailed 25-year-old Kyle Johnson near Skegness at high speed – despite being told not to continue the chase and not being trained to do so – before Mr Johnson crashed into a tree off the A52 just after 11pm on March 4 last year.A five-month investigation by the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), found that footage and...
Stop using hotels to house migrant children, say charities
More than 100 charities have written to Rishi Sunak calling for an end to housing child asylum seekers in hotels, after about 200 went missing. The organisations warned the prime minster that children were at risk of exploitation, with one calling it a "child protection scandal". There is concern children...
Parents safe and well after foetus left outside hospital
A man has come forward after a foetus was found in a box outside a hospital in north London. The Metropolitan Police made an appeal after a box containing the 16-week-old foetus was discovered outside Barnet Hospital last week. A man contacted officers on Thursday after seeing the appeal. Police...
