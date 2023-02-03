Read full article on original website
Last freeze? Here’s when we leave winter behind
As Central Texas continues to pick up the pieces, chainsaw broken tree limbs and slowly watch power restoration numbers climb, you may be ready to leave winter behind.
KSAT 12
Tree branch clean-up takes multiple days and extra helping hands after freeze in Hill Country
BULVERDE, Texas – The cold did not last long. However, the damage left behind is still leaving an impact. Tree branches are littered across the hill country after ice from this week’s storm caused branches to break. Some of those branches struck power lines causing outages across Texas.
Schools across Austin cleaning up downed trees, branches following freeze
While the freezing temperatures have moved out of Central Texas the impacts from the storm continue.
KSAT 12
“Hunting for warm places to go”: Austinites cope as outages linger
AUSTIN — Haggard families looking for a distraction from still-dark homes found refuge Saturday morning at the Central Library downtown, where Jennifer Parker and Justin Havird watched their two small children playing with Legos and crayons in the welcoming warmth. Arlo and Vernon, ages 5 and 2, had been...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Get ready for wet, chilly week
We've got some rain chances in the forecast for this week and a couple cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco breaks it down.
Austinites still without power as city leaders provide update on winter response: 'This storm is ungodly'
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austinites are still without power and without a timeline of when they can expect to have their electricity turned on. Robert Donathan has made at least four calls to the City of Austin. None of the homes in his southwest Austin subdivision, Woods of Westlake, have any power.
KSAT 12
Some Austin homes may not get electricity back for another week, city says
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Nearly 95% of Austin now has electricity after last week's winter storm, but the city’s utility says some of the fewer than 30,000 homes and businesses still without power Sunday night might have to wait another week for it to be restored.
fox7austin.com
34 baby squirrels now in care of Austin Wildlife Rescue after Central Texas winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas - 34 baby squirrels are now in the care of the Austin Wildlife Rescue after the winter storm that froze Central Texas this week. The nonprofit says that many squirrels have already had babies this time of year and many squirrel nests fell when ice caused tree branches to fall.
Food distribution event held Saturday to help people impacted by winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy crews continue to work around the clock to restore power to all customers in the Austin area. While thousands of people have gotten their power restored, others haven't been so lucky yet. Local leaders know that without power, food spoils. People are also having...
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: Round Rock ISD's Forest North Elementary to remain closed Monday
ROUND ROCK, Texas - All Round Rock ISD schools, except for one, are set to reopen and resume classes this week following the recent ice storm that hit Central Texas. All the district's offices will also reopen. Round Rock ISD says that the power outage at Forest North Elementary School...
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: Crash takes out power pole in Leander, causes outage for thousands
LEANDER, Texas - A crash in Leander has caused more outages Saturday evening, says the city of Leander and Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC). The city says the crash happened at FM 2243 and Horizon Park Boulevard and took out a power pole as well as a few traffic signals. PEC...
fox7austin.com
Drivers should move over, slow down for crews restoring power: PEC
JOHNSON CITY, Texas - One Central Texas utility is reminding drivers to be safe and aware when driving near crews and utility vehicles in the area. Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) says its crews have made "significant progress" in restoring power and are prioritizing the hardest-hit areas to get the most of its members back online.
Sunday morning rescue shifts to recovery for missing person at Lady Bird Lake
An early Sunday morning water rescue conducted by Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Police and the Austin Fire Department has shifted to a recovery after the missing person wasn't found.
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: City of Kyle announces additional resources for residents
KYLE, Texas - The city of Kyle announced additional resources to help residents in the wake of the Central Texas ice storm. There are resources to help residents dispose of tree limbs and brush debris caused by inclement weather, including newly secured storm waste drop-off sites. The City has arranged...
KSAT 12
Austin city manager’s job could be on the line after winter storm response
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The city of Austin’s chief executive is potentially on the chopping block after last week’s winter storm left hundreds of thousands of customers without electricity for days and residents desperate for information about when their power would be restored.
‘Just do your job’: West Austin neighbors still without power grow frustrated
Friday afternoon, Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent asked those that are still without power to help ease strain on the city's system.
Ice storm: Here’s how you can get help, access to resources
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An ice storm passed through the Central Texas area this week, leaving behind considerable damage. Whether people need help with damage as a result of the storm, clearing down tree branches and limbs, insurance information, access to food resources or any open shelters, KXAN has compiled a list to get people the […]
Travis County residents say neighborhood feels like a truck stop with parked big rigs
Some Travis County residents say their subdivision feels like a truck stop ever since drivers started parking their big rigs in their neighborhood. Confused about what recourse they have, they reached out to KXAN Investigates.
SWAT called to north Austin business, part of I-35 closed during response
Part of I-35 southbound and the service road were closed while SWAT and police were responding.
Frozen trees snap, crackle and pop across Central Texas, uproot family’s front yard
Trees have fallen on homes, in the middle of roads and even on cars during this week's ice storm.
