Austin, TX

KSAT 12

“Hunting for warm places to go”: Austinites cope as outages linger

AUSTIN — Haggard families looking for a distraction from still-dark homes found refuge Saturday morning at the Central Library downtown, where Jennifer Parker and Justin Havird watched their two small children playing with Legos and crayons in the welcoming warmth. Arlo and Vernon, ages 5 and 2, had been...
KSAT 12

Some Austin homes may not get electricity back for another week, city says

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Nearly 95% of Austin now has electricity after last week's winter storm, but the city’s utility says some of the fewer than 30,000 homes and businesses still without power Sunday night might have to wait another week for it to be restored.
fox7austin.com

Drivers should move over, slow down for crews restoring power: PEC

JOHNSON CITY, Texas - One Central Texas utility is reminding drivers to be safe and aware when driving near crews and utility vehicles in the area. Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) says its crews have made "significant progress" in restoring power and are prioritizing the hardest-hit areas to get the most of its members back online.
fox7austin.com

Texas ice storm: City of Kyle announces additional resources for residents

KYLE, Texas - The city of Kyle announced additional resources to help residents in the wake of the Central Texas ice storm. There are resources to help residents dispose of tree limbs and brush debris caused by inclement weather, including newly secured storm waste drop-off sites. The City has arranged...
KSAT 12

Austin city manager’s job could be on the line after winter storm response

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The city of Austin’s chief executive is potentially on the chopping block after last week’s winter storm left hundreds of thousands of customers without electricity for days and residents desperate for information about when their power would be restored.
KXAN

Ice storm: Here’s how you can get help, access to resources

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An ice storm passed through the Central Texas area this week, leaving behind considerable damage. Whether people need help with damage as a result of the storm, clearing down tree branches and limbs, insurance information, access to food resources or any open shelters, KXAN has compiled a list to get people the […]
