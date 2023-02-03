Read full article on original website
City of Vincennes Backing Repairs for City’s Main Roads
The City of Vincennes will back some repairs to parts of a couple of the City’s main roads. The work will be part of the Vincennes 2023 street renovation schedule. Among the areas to get work is a part of Sixth Street near the Fortnightly Clob; the road in that area was affected by a water main break.
Business Expansion and Retention Key for KCIEDC This Year
Business expansion and retention will be a major focus for the Knox County Indiana Economic Development Corporation in 2023. KCIEDC director Chris Pfaff says a lot of their time will focus on smaller industries. The goal is to grow existing companies in Knox County — and in that way, grow...
Lawrence County Memorial Hospital Updates Visitor Policy
The Lawrence County Memorial Hospital has made the following changes to the Hospital Visitor Policy Guidelines. Visiting guidelines for the Medical/Surgical floor are being updated. These guidelines will go into effect Monday, February 6. th:. – Visiting hours will remain 8am-8pm. – LCMH will no longer have the 2 visitor...
Evansville Man Faces Charges Following Traffic Stop
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says an Evansville man is facing charges following a traffic stop early Sunday morning for failing to maintain his lane of travel on U.S. 41 near Fort Branch. 43-year-old Michael Wright was arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction and Driving While Suspended/ Habitual Traffic Violator.
United Way of KC Reaches 90% of Expected Total Funds
The United Way of Knox County is wrapping up what it is considering as a successful fund-raising campaign. The group came up to about 90% of what it expected to bring in for the 2022 fall campaign. United Way of Knox County director Mark Hill is grateful for the help...
Dan Ravellette Decides Against Another Vincennes City Council Term
Fourth District Vincennes City Councilman Dan Ravellette will not run for re-election this year. Ravellette won a seat on City Council from the Fourth Dstrict in the 2019 municipal election. He is the lone Democrat on City Council; the other six positions are held by Republicans. The filing deadline for...
Merom Man Arrested Following Pursuit
A Merom man is behind bars after fleeing a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Deputy. The deputy was on patrol in the Merom area Friday when he saw 33-year-old Artie Grimes pull out of a yard onto Second Street. Grimes had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. When the deputy turned on his emergency lights, Grimes took off through town at a high rate of speed, driving through multiple yards.
Shelton Updates Knox County Elections
Knox County Clerk David Shelton says the deadline to file to run in the 2023 Municipal Elections has expired, and the City of Vincennes will have three contested Primaries this year. On the Republican ticket, Tim Salters will face Jack Boger in the Primary for the Mayoral Nomination. Regina Blinn...
New LCMH Guidelines for Medical/Surgical Visitors
Lawrence County Memorial Hospital in Lawrence County, Illinois has made changes to its visitor policy guidelines. Visiting guidelines for the Medical/Surgical floor are being updated and go into effect today. Visiting hours will remain 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. The hospital will no longer have the two visitors at a time guideline.
Vincennes Man Arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine
Friday morning, February 3rd at approximately 1:50 a.m., State Police stopped a vehicle in an alley south of 14th Street and Nicholas Street in Vincennes for a driver’s license violation. As soon as the vehicle stopped, the front seat passenger opened the passenger door and fled North between two...
Two Police Recovering from Gunshot Wounds After Incident in Mitchell
Two police officers were shot during a traffic stop yesterday on State Road 37 in Mitchell. The officers involved are identified as Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Rhoades and Mitchell Police Officer Christian Anderson. A police K-9 alerted the officers to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. The...
Vincennes Lincoln Boys over Shoals: 64-54
Vincennes Lincoln had four players in double figures and pulled away late in beating Shoals Saturday afternoon 64-54. The victory was also Lincoln Coach Dave Mahurin’s 400th career win. Luke Tolliver and Gus McCrary led the Alices with 13 points each. Wade Hall and Zach Steffey each added ten...
Vincennes University Educator’s Summit – Tuesday
Vincennes University will hold an Educators’ session on Tuesday at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. The session will begin at two that afternoon; it is hosted by the University’s Innovative Teaching Summit team. It also sponsored by the Vincennes University Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council. Dr. Jennifer...
